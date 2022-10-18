For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
More labour strikes are underway, calls for the return of masks as Covid infections soar, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.
Published: 18 October 2022 08:10 CEST
Masks (like here in Lausanne) should make a comeback as the number of Covid cases increases, experts say. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Update about the SWISS pilots strike, price of cross-border train tickets to increase, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 17 October 2022 08:41 CEST
