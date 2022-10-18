Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

More labour strikes are underway, calls for the return of masks as Covid infections soar, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 18 October 2022 08:10 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Masks (like here in Lausanne) should make a comeback as the number of Covid cases increases, experts say. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Service on cross-border trains to be disrupted by French strike

Due to a strike in France which will also affect public transport, the Léman Express, which circulates from Vaud and Geneva to nearby French communities, will experience major disruptions today.

While the trains will run normally on the Swiss territory, this will not be the case on the French side of the border, impacting thousands of people who commute to their jobs in the Geneva area.

This site has up-to-date information on expected disruptions.

Other services, such as TGV links between Swiss and French cities, will also  be impacted, according to Swiss Federal Railways (SBB).

Masks should become compulsory again, experts say

As the number of Covid infections has been soaring in Switzerland in the past few weeks, health officials are saying that some measures to combat the spread of coronavirus — primarily the wearing of masks in indoor venues — should again be made mandatory in Switzerland.

So far, the government has recommended this measure, without making it compulsory.

However, “the obligation to wear a mask should be reintroduced as soon as possible”, according to infectious disease specialist Andreas Cerny. “The longer we wait, the more cases we will have”.

Virologist Isabella Eckerle agrees that “we are already seeing an increase in the incidence of infections, which could accelerate sharply. Masks are a simple and effective way to reduce the risk of infection”.

Tobias Bär, spokesperson for the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors told Swiss media that the organisaton will convene on Thursday to discuss “the current epidemiological situation”.

READ MORE: OUTLOOK: Could Switzerland introduce Covid rules this autumn?

Now is not a good time to buy a car in Switzerland

Whether you are looking for a new or used vehicle, you should probably wait before purchasing one, according to an analysis released on Monday by Comparis price comparator.

“Difficulties in the supply of new cars due to the coronavirus and the war have driven up prices on the second-hand market,” said Andrea Auer, mobility expert at Comparis.

The prices of second-hand cars have increased by 28 percent, while hybrids cost 26 percent more, and the electric cars went up by 14 percent.   

At the same time, the supply of used cars fell by 29 percent.

“The demand for used cars has increased. On the one hand, because of longer waiting times for new cars, and on the other hand, because there are fewer trade-in offers”, Auer said.

These are the ‘best’ restaurants in Switzerland

Four restaurants have been awarded three stars by the Michelin Guide this week — the highest rating, which indicates “exceptional cuisine worth a special journey”.

The winning restaurants are Memories in Bad Ragaz (SG), Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville in Crissier (VD), the Cheval Blanc in Basel, and the Schloss Schauenstein in Fürstenau (GR).

“The year 2022 has been exceptional for Swiss gastronomy”, said Gwendal Poullenne, international director of the Michelin Guide. “Despite difficult times, it has continued to thrive across the country”.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Update about the SWISS pilots strike, price of cross-border train tickets to increase, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 17 October 2022 08:41 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

SWISS pilots vote to strike, but not today

The strike originally planned for today will not take place, but if the talks scheduled between the pilots’ union, Aeropers, and the CEO of the national airline for October 22nd and 23rd are not fruitful, the pilots are still determined to walk out.

Yesterday, 95.6 percent of union members voted to do so at a later date if their demands for better working conditions are not met.

“We want a solution at the negotiating table. However, should the CEO fail to take advantage of this opportunity, we are prepared to enforce the legitimate interests of our members with an industrial action”, said Aeropers president Clemens Kopetz.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Why are workers in Switzerland opting for strike action?
 

Léman Express tickets to cost more next year

Europe’s largest cross-border rail network, which is widely used by French workers who commute to their jobs in the Lake Geneva region, could  increase the prices of passes and single journey-tickets by about 3 and 8 percent, respectively.

A collaboration between the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and France’s SNCF, the network of 40 trains includes 230 kilometers of lines and 45 stations  between the Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud and the French departments of Ain and Haute-Savoie.

More than 57,000 people use this train every day.

Teacher shortage in Switzerland to persist for a decade

Up to 47,000 new primary school teachers are needed in Switzerland within he next 10 years, but an insufficient number are being trained for the job, as new data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) indicates.

Rarely have the schools had as much trouble finding enough teachers as this year. Many have even had to hire applicants without a pedagogical degree, a situation which is not likely to improve anytime soon, according to FSO.

Between 43,000 and 47,000 new primary school teachers would have to be recruited between the current academic year and 2031 in order to be able to cope with population growth and with current teachers leaving and retiring.

However, only 34,000 teachers will  be trained during this time in Switzerland, FSO indicates.

‘Unusually warm weather’ predicted for Switzerland this week

A southwesterly current will direct “unusually warm air towards Switzerland in the coming days and temperatures will exceed 20 degrees in the plains as well as at an altitude of 1000 metres”, to Vincent Devantay, meteorologist at MeteoNews weather service.

Although such a shift from cool and rainy to sunny and warm weather may seem odd for autumn, Devantay said that “October is known to be very capricious, with weather conditions ranging from summer to winter and vice versa”.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS