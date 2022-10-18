Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Service on cross-border trains to be disrupted by French strike

Due to a strike in France which will also affect public transport, the Léman Express, which circulates from Vaud and Geneva to nearby French communities, will experience major disruptions today.

While the trains will run normally on the Swiss territory, this will not be the case on the French side of the border, impacting thousands of people who commute to their jobs in the Geneva area.

This site has up-to-date information on expected disruptions.

Other services, such as TGV links between Swiss and French cities, will also be impacted, according to Swiss Federal Railways (SBB).

⚠ Grève en France: le 18.10, certains TGV de/vers la France seront supprimés: le trafic régional reste en partie perturbé le 19.10. Veuillez consulter l’horaire en ligne. Si votre train est annulé, contactez le Contact Center 0848446688 (CHF 0.08/min) ou le Centre voyageurs CFF. — RailService SBB CFF FFS (@RailService) October 17, 2022

Masks should become compulsory again, experts say

As the number of Covid infections has been soaring in Switzerland in the past few weeks, health officials are saying that some measures to combat the spread of coronavirus — primarily the wearing of masks in indoor venues — should again be made mandatory in Switzerland.

So far, the government has recommended this measure, without making it compulsory.

However, “the obligation to wear a mask should be reintroduced as soon as possible”, according to infectious disease specialist Andreas Cerny. “The longer we wait, the more cases we will have”.

Virologist Isabella Eckerle agrees that “we are already seeing an increase in the incidence of infections, which could accelerate sharply. Masks are a simple and effective way to reduce the risk of infection”.

Tobias Bär, spokesperson for the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors told Swiss media that the organisaton will convene on Thursday to discuss “the current epidemiological situation”.

Now is not a good time to buy a car in Switzerland

Whether you are looking for a new or used vehicle, you should probably wait before purchasing one, according to an analysis released on Monday by Comparis price comparator.

“Difficulties in the supply of new cars due to the coronavirus and the war have driven up prices on the second-hand market,” said Andrea Auer, mobility expert at Comparis.

The prices of second-hand cars have increased by 28 percent, while hybrids cost 26 percent more, and the electric cars went up by 14 percent.

At the same time, the supply of used cars fell by 29 percent.

“The demand for used cars has increased. On the one hand, because of longer waiting times for new cars, and on the other hand, because there are fewer trade-in offers”, Auer said.

These are the ‘best’ restaurants in Switzerland

Four restaurants have been awarded three stars by the Michelin Guide this week — the highest rating, which indicates “exceptional cuisine worth a special journey”.

The winning restaurants are Memories in Bad Ragaz (SG), Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville in Crissier (VD), the Cheval Blanc in Basel, and the Schloss Schauenstein in Fürstenau (GR).

“The year 2022 has been exceptional for Swiss gastronomy”, said Gwendal Poullenne, international director of the Michelin Guide. “Despite difficult times, it has continued to thrive across the country”.

