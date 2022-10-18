For members
DRIVING
What you should know about buying a car in Switzerland
If you are a foreigner, you may be wondering what is involved in purchasing a vehicle in Switzerland, and what paperwork you need.
Published: 18 October 2022 15:17 CEST
Buying from an authorised dealer offers some guarantees. Photo by ANTONI SHKRABA on Pexels
DRIVING
Why foreigners in Switzerland pay higher car insurance premiums
The price you'll pay in Switzerland for your car insurance premium will often depend on the country you are from, a new report has revealed. And it's a controversial practice that has been in place for a long time.
Published: 12 October 2022 12:08 CEST
