BANKING

Is it worth opening an online ‘neobank’ in Switzerland?

Switzerland is a nation of banks but these days not all of them fit the traditional image of massive buildings with underground vaults where all the money is stashed. In fact, some banks are not located in physical buildings at all.

Published: 19 October 2022 16:29 CEST
The newest way to do your banking. Image by Hilary Clark from Pixabay

If you walk along Zurich’s famous Bahnhofstrasse, or Geneva’s downtown area around the rue du Rhône, you will see that a lot of prime locations are taken up by banks — both commercial and private.

Nobody would expect any less because these two cities, and Switzerland in general, have one of Europe’s highest per-capita concentrations of super-wealthy people.

However, these imposing buildings are no longer the only places where you can conduct your financial transactions.

UBS building on Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse. Photo by SEBASTIAN DERUNGS / AFP

Welcome to the second decade of the 21st century and the ‘new’ generation of (neo)banks.

What are neobanks and what services do they offer?

As you may have guessed by the prefix ‘neo’, this is a relatively new concept, which provides virtual rather than physical banking services via a mobile app or website.

Neobanks have been growing in popularity around the world, including in Switzerland, where several are active, according to Moneyland price website.

With names like Revolut, Wise, Neon, Yuk, Zak, and Yapeal, you may think they sound too funky to entrust your money to.

However, even established Swiss banks like Credit Suisse operate neobanks in addition to their conventional banking services, so the concept itself is not necessarily more risk-prone than traditional approaches.

In fact, all banks in Switzerland must meet the legal requirements laid down by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

This means neobanks must “have sufficient capital and liquidity, be organised in such a way as to be able to manage risks, and offer the guarantee of irreproachable management”, according to FINMA spokesperson Vinzenz Mathys.

Whether or not you should open a neobank account depends on what you are looking for. If you hate conducting business through apps or online, and if you prefer a person-to-person contact, then neobanking is clearly not for you.

But if you are just the opposite, you may find this kind of banking more satisfying.

How can you open a neobank account in Switzerland?

That you must do entirely online.

As far as requirements, according to Neon bank you need be over 16, be a permanent Swiss resident. and provide a valid identity document — either from Switzerland or from one of these countries; in the latter case, you must also submit your B or C  permit.

The question that jumps to mind is: can Americans living in Switzerland open an account as well, given the difficulties they have had in this regard.

Rules may vary from one neobank to another, so you should check.

READ MORE: Which bank is best for Americans in Switzerland?

So which Swiss neobank is best?

Moneyland analysed seven neobanks operating (virtually) in Switzerland to find which one offers the cheapest services for various transactions.

These are some of the findings:

For credit card transactions, “Revolut and Wise are the cheapest, with both costing less than 60 francs per year for the user profile. In third place, Neon is the most affordable at 74.90 francs per year”.

On the other hand, Credit Suisse’s neobank CSX is most expensive, with costs of up to 268.65 francs per year. “So the costs of the most expensive offer are almost five times higher than those of the cheapest offer”, Moneyand said.

READ MORE: ‘Huge differences’: How you can save money on Swiss credit cards

In terms of costs for services offered, the good news is that “all of the neobanks included in the comparison have offers with no basic account fees”, Moneyland found.

However, many neobanks also offer premium accounts that cost money.

CSX, Yapeal, and Zak, for instance, have paid accounts which include complimentary cash withdrawals at select ATMs or at all ATMs for fees between 47.40 and 96 francs per year.

Also, Yapeal doesn’t include bank transfers in its no-fee account, but offers this service in its paid accounts.

You can find more information about neobanks’ fees and services here.

BANKING

Reader question: How can foreign residents in Switzerland open bank accounts?

Much has been said about Swiss banks turning away some international customers, so the question about what financial services are available to foreigners is a valid one.

Published: 20 September 2022 09:54 CEST
The foreign clients who have had difficulties opening an account are American citizens, including those living permanently in Switzerland and even the ones who have a dual US / Swiss citizenship.

However, since this particular situation is caused by a strained relationship between Europe’s banks and the US tax authority, the IRS — going back to 2008, when UBS helped wealthy Americans hide billions of dollars in undisclosed offshore accounts to evade US taxes — it is specific to American clientele.

READ MORE : Why are Americans being turned away from Swiss banks?

Rules are less restrictive for most other foreigners — as long as they can prove that their assets come from legitimate sources and are not of criminal origin. And these regulations pertain to foreign nationals who live in Switzerland, rather than those residing abroad.

So can foreigners who live here open a Swiss bank account?

According to Moneyland consumer finance site, “foreigners can – depending on their residence permit – open a bank account in Switzerland, but not necessarily with all Swiss banks. Banking institutions apply a series of restrictions for different categories of foreign customers”.

“Depending on the institution in question, there can be big differences in the chances of foreign citizens being able to obtain an account in Switzerland”, Moneyland added.

The reason is that while no laws prevent anyone legally living in Switzerland from opening an account, banks can — and do — choose which type of residence permit they will or won’t accept from potential customers.

The only exception is Postfinance, a subsidiary of Swiss Post. This bank “has been granted a universal service mandate by the State and cannot refuse to open an account for foreigners” who live in Switzerland, Moneyland said.

On what basis do the banks cherry-pick their clients?

The rules are based not so much on nationality but on the kind of work permit potential clients hold.

Generally speaking, anyone with a permit B or C can open an account without much hassle.

This is, of course important, because these two categories of foreigners are permanent residents in Switzerland and need an account where their salaries can be deposited and from which to pay their bills.

The situation may be more complicated if you have only a short-term permit, in which case some banks may not want your money, which is odd in a nation of bankers, but this is sometimes the case, according to Moneyland.

There is, however, an exception to the ‘short-term-permit’ rule. It concerns cross-border workers who hold G permits.

These people obviously need Swiss accounts, so their (also Swiss) salaries can be deposited there, and banks will usually comply. Most, however, charge cross-border commuters non-resident fees.

Can refugees open an account in Switzerland?

There are no rules against it; after all, they too need an account to receive the social aid their get from the government.

“However, foreign nationals holding an F permit (temporarily admitted) or N (asylum seekers) are not always welcome in many Swiss banks, or only to a limited extent”, according to Moneyland.

As far as Ukrainian refugees (S permit), many have been able to open accounts in certain banks, for instance at Raiffeisen.

And what about Americans?

This group still has the most problems in this area, and many go to extreme lengths to get banking services, such as giving up their US passports.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why do US citizens in Switzerland give up their American passports?

Getting a bank to accept you may be a major headache, but not impossible.

As The Local explained in this article, “Americans need to shop around to find the right account”.

Some readers said UBS was the best option for Americans in Switzerland (which is ironic, given than this bank is responsible for creating problems for Americans in the first place). While the UBS fees are high, the bank can open an account without a minimum deposit. 

Credit Suisse too opens accounts for Americans, provided you waive the right to bank privacy in order to comply with IRS regulations.

Smaller, cantonal banks may also be willing to accept US citizens, under certain conditions.

What documents does a foreigner need to open a Swiss account?

You need a valid passport or another official government-issued identification, your work / residence permit, and proof of your address in Switzerland (such as Wohnsitzbescheinigung / Attestation de résidence / Certificato di domicilio issued by your commune).

When it comes to money itself, you must be able to prove its origin — that is, that the assets are not illicit. This, according to Swiss Banking Association, could be your pay sip, the contract for a house sale, a statement from a foreign bank, a receipt from the sale of securities, etc”.

