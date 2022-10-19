For members
HEALTH INSURANCE
Reader question: How do I apply for healthcare benefits in Switzerland?
With the cost of Swiss health insurance set to rise substantially next year, many households will be hard pressed to pay for the monthly premiums. But some may be able to get financial aid.
Published: 19 October 2022 13:57 CEST
You can apply for healthcare subsidy online. Photo by Daria Nepriakhina on Unsplash
Reader question: Do I need health insurance if I am visiting Switzerland?
All the residents of Switzerland must have a basic health insurance for illness and accidents. But what coverage do tourists need?
Published: 10 October 2022 13:10 CEST
