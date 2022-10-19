Read news from:
Austria
HEALTH INSURANCE

Reader question: How do I apply for healthcare benefits in Switzerland?

With the cost of Swiss health insurance set to rise substantially next year, many households will be hard pressed to pay for the monthly premiums. But some may be able to get financial aid.

Published: 19 October 2022 13:57 CEST
You can apply for healthcare subsidy online. Photo by Daria Nepriakhina on Unsplash

Switzerland has an excellent healthcare system, but it certainly doesn’t come cheap.

Its cost has risen over the past 20 years at twice the rate of economic growth, resulting in health insurance premiums that are 90 percent higher today than in 2002.

This has become even clearer in September, when Health Minister Alain Berset announced that premiums will jump by 6.6 percent on average in 2023 — the sharpest hike in two decades.

While premiums will go up throughout Switzerland, residents of some cantons will have to pay more for healthcare than their counterparts in others.

The highest, above-national-average premiums will hit Neuchâtel (+9.5 percent), Appenzell Innerrhoden (9.3 percent), and Ticino (9.2 percent).

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why do Swiss healthcare premiums vary so much per canton?

As stated in the Swiss Federal Health Insurance Act of 1994, which made the basic health coverage ((KVG / LaMal) compulsory for every resident, the cost of insurance should not exceed 8 percent of a family or individual income.

However, according to a new study by the Federal Office of Public Health, households in certain Swiss regions spend much more —between 14 and 27 percent of their earnings — to pay for the premiums.

The study was, however, carried out before the announcement of premium hikes, so households will have to dig even deeper into their pockets to pay for health costs.

What are health subsidies and who is eligible to receive them?

Subsidies are basically reductions in healthcare premiums.

If these premiums eat up at least the aforementioned 8 percent of your income, you qualify for this aid. Before deciding whether you receive the assistance, however, your canton of residence will look not only at your earnings, but at any other financial assets you hold as well as .

So if your income is low but you have plenty of money in the bank in the form of savings or other investments, you will not qualify.

Generally speaking, anyone who is a low earner or has a large number of children, could be eligible for subsidised premiums, though criteria, as well as amounts, may vary from one canton to another.

Note, however, that state subsidies apply only to the obligatory KVG / LaMal insurance, not to any supplemental polices you buy.

How to apply for these benefits?

This process depends on the canton where you live; in all cases, however, it is based on your most current tax declaration, which allows the authorities to see not only how much you earn and how many children you have, but also your total assets.

Some cantons will notify those who are eligible automatically when you file your tax return. In others, you must apply for the reduction yourself every year.

This is a list of all the cantonal authorities responsible for subsidies.

What documents must you provide?

When applying, send in the following:

  • Your last tax decision
  • Your Swiss identity card or your residence permit, as well as those of other members of your family
  • Health insurance policy for you and other members of the household

Some cantons may require other documents as well so inform yourself ahead of time.

If your request for a subsidy is approved, your will not receive any money yourself. Rather, the canton will pay directly to your health insurance carrier.

READ MORE: How people in Switzerland can save money on healthcare

HEALTH INSURANCE

Reader question: Do I need health insurance if I am visiting Switzerland?

All the residents of Switzerland must have a basic health insurance for illness and accidents. But what coverage do tourists need?

Published: 10 October 2022 13:10 CEST
When you plan a trip to Switzerland, you are likely thinking of which towns and mountains to visit, not which hospitals to see.

But sometimes that is what happens: you get ill or injured, and you have no choice but to see a doctor or go to an emergency room.

Who pays for this?

The answer depends on where you come from.

If you are a citizen or permanent resident of a EU / EFTA state, then your insurance policy will cover you in Switzerland, as long as you have your European Health Insurance Card (EHIC). This arrangement is reciprocal — your Swiss insurance card will guarantee free treatment in the EU / EFTA nations as well.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), visitors who have their EHIC are “entitled to receive medical care that is considered essential given the type of treatment and the expected length of their stay in Switzerland. This means that patients do not need to curtail their visit to Switzerland and return home for treatment”.

Tourists from third countries, on the other hand, “must ensure that they have adequate health insurance cover”.

The only exception are UK residents, who can apply for UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) or the UK European Health Insurance Card (new UK EHIC), both of which are valid in Switzerland.

However, if you come from non-European nations, you have two options:

Insurance from your own country

You can purchase a travel medical plan from your country, which will cover all your medical expenses in Switzerland. How complete / comprehensive this policy is — that is, whether it covers only the basic emergency treatment but not follow-up care or medical transport back home — is up to you, but keep in mind that if you have limited coverage, you will have to pay the rest out of your own pocket

Additionally, tourists who need a visa to enter Switzerland — everyone except people from the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, and Singapore — “must take out private medical insurance providing minimum coverage of EUR 30,000”, according to FOPH.

Swiss insurance

You can also purchase the so-called ‘guest insurance’ from a number of Swiss carriers.

It covers unexpected medical emergencies, as well as search and rescue operations, ambulances, and repatriation to your home country.

You can usually select a coverage limit ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 francs, but higher ones are also available. The price will be based on the upper limit you choose, your length of stay in Switzerland, and your age at the time of travel.

However, guest insurance only covers illnesses / accidents that occurred during your stay in Switzerland; it won’t refund the costs of pre-existing conditions or elective surgeries.

A deductible — usually of 200 francs — applies for each claim, though it could be higher for people over 60.

According to Moneyland price comparison site, guest insurance is offered by travel insurance providers like Allianz Travel and Europäische Reiseversicherung (ERV). ‘Regular’ Swiss health insurance providers like CSS, Swica, and KPT also offer guest insurance, but it is underwritten by travel insurance companies.

READ MORE: Rega: What you need to know about Switzerland’s air rescue service
 

Will you have to pay for medical care on-the-spot despite having an insurance?

If you have an EHIC card, then no.

But if you are from a non-EU / EFTA country, you will have to settle your bill after your medical treatment, and then claim reimbursement from the insurance you took out, either in your country or in Switzerland.

You will have to provide the record of your medical treatment (which you can obtain from the doctor or hospital), as well as proof of payment.

And one more thing…

This kind of ‘guest insurance’ can be taken out if you are actually a tourist — that is, if you stay in Switzerland for no longer than 90 days.

If you exceed this time limit, then you are no longer a visitor but a resident (either legal or not, depending, again, on where you come from).

In this case, you will need a ‘regular’ Swiss health insurance policy that everyone in Switzerland is required to have.

READ MORE: What happens if you overstay your 90-day limit in Switzerland?
 

