Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Colder carriages, slower trains: How Swiss rail will save energy this winter

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) will implement new measures to reduce the risk of power shortages (and outages) in the next few months.

Published: 20 October 2022 17:32 CEST
Colder carriages, slower trains: How Swiss rail will save energy this winter
It'll be a bit colder on Swiss trains this winter. Photo by Neil Bates on Unsplash

Between November and February, Switzerland’s trains will introduce a few measures aimed at reducing its electricity consumption, SBB announced on Thursday.

Lower temperature

The temperature will be lowered by a maximum of 2°C in the passenger compartments, which should save between 5,000 and 8,000 MWh in the four-month period.

However, less heat “will hardly be perceptible” for customers and staff, the company said.

Slower speed in the Gotthard base tunnel

Trains will run more slowly in the Gotthard Base Tunnel, saving about 2000 MWh of electricity.

This doesn’t mean, however, that they will run late.  “As the timetable includes travel time reserves, a reduction in speed does not cause any delays”, SBB noted.

Dimmer lighting in the 30 largest stations

There will be less lighting in Switzerland’s 30 biggest train stations.

The SBB has not yet said which stations will be involved, but they will certainly include Zurich, Basel, Bern, Geneva, Lausanne, Winterthur, and Lucerne, among others.

However, only decorative lights will be eliminated. “The basic lighting in the stations serves to guarantee the safety and health of people and will therefore not be reduced”, SBB said.

These new measures will supplement previous ones the company already undertook, such as building up its alternate fuel reserves.

Swiss trains “are powered 90 percent by hydro energy,” mainly from SBB’s own power stations.

While the company said it is trying to ensure that its “reservoirs remain at their maximum level”, in the meantime it has to buy substitute energy on the market “at constantly rising prices”.

Still, there is no guarantee that the trains will be able to run all winter without any disruptions.

In the event that the government imposes restrictions on energy use, “the rail offer should be greatly reduced or would lead to an interruption of services”, SBB said.

Even with its own power resources, in the event of a general breakdown, SBB’s energy autonomy is estimated at about one hour — just enough time to bring the trains back to the station and not leave passengers stranded.

However, in a complete blackout, all train services would come to a standstill.

READ MORE: Can Switzerland keep its trains running if energy crisis worsens?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

STRIKES

‘Severely disrupted’: Geneva’s Léman Express hit by strike action

Due to a nationwide transport strike in France, the Léman Express, which links Swiss border regions with nearby French communities, experienced major disruptions on Tuesday.

Published: 18 October 2022 10:58 CEST
‘Severely disrupted’: Geneva's Léman Express hit by strike action

While the trains will run normally on the Swiss territory, this will not be the case on the French side of the border, impacting thousands of people who commute to their jobs in the Geneva area each day.

“Rail traffic on the French territory of the Léman Express will be severely disrupted from Tuesday October 18th”, the company announced on its website.

“On Swiss territory, the Léman Express trains will run according to the timetable, up to Annemasse”.

Specifically, traffic on five lines will be disrupted:

  • Line 1: Evian – Geneva – Coppet
  • Line 2: Annecy – Geneva – Coppet
  • Line 3: St. Gervais – Geneva – Coppet
  • Line 4: Annemasse – Geneva – Coppet
  • Line 6: Bellegarde – Geneva

A collaboration between the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and France’s SNCF, the Léman Express is a 230-km-long network of 40 trains spanning 45 stations  between the Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud, and the French departments of Ain and Haute-Savoie.

This site has up-to-date information on expected disruptions.

Other cross-border services, such as TGV links between Swiss and French cities, will also  be impacted, according to Swiss Federal Railways (SBB).

These trains between Geneva / Lausanne and Paris will be cancelled as well:

  • TGV Lyria 9765 – departure at 10:18 from Paris Gare de Lyon
  • TGV Lyria 9789 – departure at 20:18 from Paris Gare de Lyon
  • TGV Lyria 9776 – departure at 16:29 from Geneva
  • TGV Lyria 9782 – departure at 18 :44 from Lausanne

Disruptions are expected to continue into Wednesday

READ MORE: Swiss-French cross-border rail link to increase price of tickets
 

SHOW COMMENTS