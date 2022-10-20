For members
READER QUESTIONS
Reader question: How can I dispose of electric appliances in Switzerland?
Whether it’s an old microwave or broken vacuum cleaner, sooner or later you will have to get rid your home of electric equipment. There are rules about how you can (and can’t) do this in Switzerland.
Published: 20 October 2022 13:47 CEST
Don't throw this broken smartphone into trash. Photo by Laura Rivera on Unsplash
For members
ENVIRONMENT
Swiss glaciers melting away at record rate
Switzerland's glaciers lost six percent of their total volume this year due to a dry winter and repeated summer heatwaves, shattering previous ice melt records, a report revealed Wednesday.
Published: 28 September 2022 09:11 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments