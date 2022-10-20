Read news from:
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Some university graduates from third-countries could be allowed to stay in Switzerland, Geneva increases its minimum wage, and other news in our roundup on Thursday.

Published: 20 October 2022 08:32 CEST
Some third-country nationals who hold a degree in a specialised field from a Swiss university could be allowed to work here after graduating. Photo: Ekrulila on Pexels

Some third-country nationals could get the right to work in Switzerland

Non-European foreigners who graduated from a Swiss university with a master’s degree or a doctorate in a field with not enough specialised workers could be allowed to remain in Switzerland, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

Normally, third-country nationals (unlike their EU / EFTA counterparts) are subject to a quota system — 8,500 permits are reserved for these employees, in addition to 3,500 work authorisations especially for UK nationals.

However, given labour shortages in certain sectors, MPs want to wave quotas for skilled workers from outside the EU and EFTA.

“If Switzerland pays for the expensive training of specialists, they must also be able to work here”, said deputy Marcel Dobler.

If the motion is approved by the parliament, only graduates “whose activity is of predominant scientific or economic interest” to Switzerland will be allowed to work here.

Geneva’s minimum wage will rise in 2023

From January 1st, the canton’s minimum wage will increase from 23.27 to 24 francs an hour for most industries, the Council of State announced on Wednesday.

In the agriculture sector, hourly earnings will go up from the current 17.10 francs to 17.64.

The minimum wage in Geneva was adopted in 2020. In accordance with the law, it is reassessed each year on the basis of the canton’s consumer price index for the month of August.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about minimum wage in Switzerland

Swiss supermarkets boycott US company over price increases

Migros and Coop are eliminating from their assortment some foods produced by Mars, an American manufacturer which owns several brands.

The two Swiss retailers said they decided to no longer sell certain Mars products because the company has “imposed above-average and disproportionate requirements” related to prices.

Among the foods that will no longer be sold —unless a new price agreement is reached with the manufacturer — are several varieties of Uncle Ben’s rice and Balisto cereal bars, while the company’s namesake Mars chocolate candy will remain on the shelves.

SWISS airline unveils more destinations for summer 2023

The national airline “will further expand its flight schedules” for the summer timetable, which runs from March 26th to  October 28th, 2023, the company announced on Wednesday.

SWISS will fly to 112 destinations from Zurich and Geneva during this period.

“On the intercontinental front, the emphasis will be on the destinations in North America which are in high demand, while services to Asia will also be strengthened”, the airline said.

In Europe, new destinations from Zurich will include Bristol in England, as well as Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Hamburg from Geneva.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

More labour strikes are underway, calls for the return of masks as Covid infections soar, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 18 October 2022 08:10 CEST
Service on cross-border trains to be disrupted by French strike

Due to a strike in France which will also affect public transport, the Léman Express, which circulates from Vaud and Geneva to nearby French communities, will experience major disruptions today.

While the trains will run normally on the Swiss territory, this will not be the case on the French side of the border, impacting thousands of people who commute to their jobs in the Geneva area.

This site has up-to-date information on expected disruptions.

Other services, such as TGV links between Swiss and French cities, will also  be impacted, according to Swiss Federal Railways (SBB).

Masks should become compulsory again, experts say

As the number of Covid infections has been soaring in Switzerland in the past few weeks, health officials are saying that some measures to combat the spread of coronavirus — primarily the wearing of masks in indoor venues — should again be made mandatory in Switzerland.

So far, the government has recommended this measure, without making it compulsory.

However, “the obligation to wear a mask should be reintroduced as soon as possible”, according to infectious disease specialist Andreas Cerny. “The longer we wait, the more cases we will have”.

Virologist Isabella Eckerle agrees that “we are already seeing an increase in the incidence of infections, which could accelerate sharply. Masks are a simple and effective way to reduce the risk of infection”.

Tobias Bär, spokesperson for the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors told Swiss media that the organisaton will convene on Thursday to discuss “the current epidemiological situation”.

READ MORE: OUTLOOK: Could Switzerland introduce Covid rules this autumn?

Now is not a good time to buy a car in Switzerland

Whether you are looking for a new or used vehicle, you should probably wait before purchasing one, according to an analysis released on Monday by Comparis price comparator.

“Difficulties in the supply of new cars due to the coronavirus and the war have driven up prices on the second-hand market,” said Andrea Auer, mobility expert at Comparis.

The prices of second-hand cars have increased by 28 percent, while hybrids cost 26 percent more, and the electric cars went up by 14 percent.   

At the same time, the supply of used cars fell by 29 percent.

“The demand for used cars has increased. On the one hand, because of longer waiting times for new cars, and on the other hand, because there are fewer trade-in offers”, Auer said.

These are the ‘best’ restaurants in Switzerland

Four restaurants have been awarded three stars by the Michelin Guide this week — the highest rating, which indicates “exceptional cuisine worth a special journey”.

The winning restaurants are Memories in Bad Ragaz (SG), Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville in Crissier (VD), the Cheval Blanc in Basel, and the Schloss Schauenstein in Fürstenau (GR).

“The year 2022 has been exceptional for Swiss gastronomy”, said Gwendal Poullenne, international director of the Michelin Guide. “Despite difficult times, it has continued to thrive across the country”.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

