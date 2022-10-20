Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Some third-country nationals could get the right to work in Switzerland

Non-European foreigners who graduated from a Swiss university with a master’s degree or a doctorate in a field with not enough specialised workers could be allowed to remain in Switzerland, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

Normally, third-country nationals (unlike their EU / EFTA counterparts) are subject to a quota system — 8,500 permits are reserved for these employees, in addition to 3,500 work authorisations especially for UK nationals.

However, given labour shortages in certain sectors, MPs want to wave quotas for skilled workers from outside the EU and EFTA.

“If Switzerland pays for the expensive training of specialists, they must also be able to work here”, said deputy Marcel Dobler.

If the motion is approved by the parliament, only graduates “whose activity is of predominant scientific or economic interest” to Switzerland will be allowed to work here.

Geneva’s minimum wage will rise in 2023

From January 1st, the canton’s minimum wage will increase from 23.27 to 24 francs an hour for most industries, the Council of State announced on Wednesday.

In the agriculture sector, hourly earnings will go up from the current 17.10 francs to 17.64.

The minimum wage in Geneva was adopted in 2020. In accordance with the law, it is reassessed each year on the basis of the canton’s consumer price index for the month of August.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about minimum wage in Switzerland

Swiss supermarkets boycott US company over price increases

Migros and Coop are eliminating from their assortment some foods produced by Mars, an American manufacturer which owns several brands.

The two Swiss retailers said they decided to no longer sell certain Mars products because the company has “imposed above-average and disproportionate requirements” related to prices.

Among the foods that will no longer be sold —unless a new price agreement is reached with the manufacturer — are several varieties of Uncle Ben’s rice and Balisto cereal bars, while the company’s namesake Mars chocolate candy will remain on the shelves.

SWISS airline unveils more destinations for summer 2023

The national airline “will further expand its flight schedules” for the summer timetable, which runs from March 26th to October 28th, 2023, the company announced on Wednesday.

SWISS will fly to 112 destinations from Zurich and Geneva during this period.

For next year’s summer timetable period SWISS will expand its flight schedules as planned and continue to focus on the stability of its services and operations. For more info: https://t.co/abFddu9zDv pic.twitter.com/sCcNRgFNRu — LX_Newsroom (@LX_Newsroom) October 18, 2022

“On the intercontinental front, the emphasis will be on the destinations in North America which are in high demand, while services to Asia will also be strengthened”, the airline said.

In Europe, new destinations from Zurich will include Bristol in England, as well as Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Hamburg from Geneva.

