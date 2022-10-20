For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Some university graduates from third-countries could be allowed to stay in Switzerland, Geneva increases its minimum wage, and other news in our roundup on Thursday.
Published: 20 October 2022 08:32 CEST
Some third-country nationals who hold a degree in a specialised field from a Swiss university could be allowed to work here after graduating. Photo: Ekrulila on Pexels
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
More labour strikes are underway, calls for the return of masks as Covid infections soar, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.
Published: 18 October 2022 08:10 CEST
