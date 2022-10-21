For members
FAMILY
Everything you need to know about adopting a child in Switzerland
Whether a couple has struggled to have their own child or is looking to grow their family, adoption can be a great way to allow everyone hoping to be a parent, to become one. Here’s everything you need to know about adoption in Switzerland, from the requirements to the cost and process.
Published: 21 October 2022 09:27 CEST
FAMILY
EXPLAINED: What parental leave are new parents entitled to in Switzerland?
If you are about to become a parent (or have just became one), your Swiss employer must grant you some time off work — but it may not be as long you’d like.
Published: 13 October 2022 15:43 CEST
