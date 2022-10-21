Read news from:
Austria
Everything you need to know about adopting a child in Switzerland

Whether a couple has struggled to have their own child or is looking to grow their family, adoption can be a great way to allow everyone hoping to be a parent, to become one. Here’s everything you need to know about adoption in Switzerland, from the requirements to the cost and process.

Published: 21 October 2022 09:27 CEST
What you need to know about adoption in Switzerland. Photo by Guillaume de Germain on Unsplash

In Switzerland you can adopt a child as either a couple or a single parent, however, adopters may face many legal hurdles when looking to adopt and the adoption process can take several years.

How to adopt a child

Before prospective adopter(s) can be matched to a child they will be invited to join an information meeting by the Zentralen Behörden der Kantone (ZBK). They can then decide whether they want to submit an application to open the adoption process and will be guided through the next steps by the ZKB.

Whether it be domestic or international adoption, Switzerland has a set of basic requirements for adoptions. Each cantonal authority will check that applicants fulfil these requirements, which consist of the following six points:

  1. The age difference between the adopter(s) and the child they wish to adopt must be a minimum of 16 and a maximum of 45 years.
  2. The adopter(s) must be able to provide proper, lasting care for the child and ensure that they receive an appropriate education. To check this, a specialist qualified in social work or psychology will meet with the adopter(s) several times to provide and gather information, and to discuss the different aspects of adoption.
  3. Each adoption must be in the interest of the child, while the interests of the adopter(s) other children must also be considered.
  4. If the child can do so, they must consent to the adoption.
  5. The adopter(s) must have been responsible for financially supporting the child’s education and care for at least one year prior to seeking out adoption.
  6. If the child’s biological parents are known and still alive, they must consent to the adoption unless they have been absent for a long period and their whereabouts are unknown, or they permanently lack the legal capacity to do so. The biological parents may not give their consent before the child is six weeks old and may still revoke their consent in the six weeks after that.

If all basic, legal, and socio-pedagogical requirements are met and the applicants have decided on the profile and country of origin of the adoptee, the ZBK will then issue them with a certificate of suitability (Eignungsbescheinigung).

Who can adopt a child?

“How old do I have to be to adopt?” is one of the most frequently asked questions when looking to adopt a child. In Switzerland, a prospective adopter(s) must be over 28 years old when applying for the adoption of a child – whether they be married or single.

How can we adopt a child as a couple?

Any couples looking to adopt a child must fulfil all the basic requirements, be married, and have lived together for at least three years. They must also both be over 28 years old and registered as living in Switzerland.

Can I adopt as a single parent?

Yes, single persons can be considered for adoption in the same way married couples are if they meet the age requirement and are single at the time of application.

If the adopter(s) is still married or in a registered partnership but wishes to adopt on their own, they will have to have been officially separated from their spouse for at least three years, prove their partners lacks legal capacity, or prove their partner has been absent without a fixed abode for at least two years prior to applying.

Can I adopt if I am homosexual?

Yes, an adopter(s) can adopt if they are homosexual, either as a single parent or if they are in a registered same-sex partnership.

Moreover, homosexual persons have also been able to adopt their partner’s (biological or adopted) children since 2018.

How do I adopt my partner’s children?

An individual wanting to adopt their partner’s children may do so if they fulfil all the basic requirements, are married, living in a registered partnership, or living in the same household.

Additionally, the adopter and their partner must have been living together for at least three years.

Is it possible to adopt someone aged 18 or over?

Adopting an adult is possible if the adopter(s) has lived with the adoptee for at least a year when the latter was still a minor, or the adoptee is in need of continuous care and lived with and was cared for by the adopter(s) for at least a year (even if they were already of age during this time).

The adoption of an adult may also be possible if there are other important reasons for the adoption and the adoptee has lived with the adopter(s) for at least a year.

The same regulations as apply to the adoption of minors also apply to the adoption of adults, apart from the need for parental consent.

How much does it cost to adopt?

Domestic adoptions don’t cost the adopter(s) any money, but the same can’t be said for international adoptions. If an adopter(s) chooses to adopt internationally (only around twenty children born in Switzerland are put up for adoption every year), then the process can be extremely costly depending on the adoptee’s country of origin and how many journeys it will take to meet and get to know the child prior to adoption.

Will I be entitled to parental leave?

Sadly, an adopter(s) is not entitled to parental leave by law when adopting a child. The closest regulation to support parental leave can be found in the Swiss Code of Obligations, which stipulates that the employer must grant employees time off for family events.

Can the child’s birth parents remain involved?

In domestic adoptions, the adoptive and biological parents can agree that the latter have the right to maintain a personal relationship with the minor child, however, this must be approved by the Child Protection Agency. The child must also be heard and, depending on their age, agree to the arrangement.

This may not be an option for international adoptions and is dependent on the adoptee’s country of origin’s adoption regulations and whether the birth parents are known.

FAMILY

EXPLAINED: What parental leave are new parents entitled to in Switzerland?

If you are about to become a parent (or have just became one), your Swiss employer must grant you some time off work — but it may not be as long you’d like.

Published: 13 October 2022 15:43 CEST
If you come from some EU countries, you are probably used to getting time off from work to be with your baby.

In France, for instance, new mothers are entitled to receive up to 26 weeks of leave.

And if you are Swedish (mother or father), and 480 days’ parental leave is the norm for you, then it may seem like Switzerland — where mothers are entitled to 14 weeks and fathers to two — is seriously short-changing you.

During the 14-week (or 98-day) leave of absence, mothers in Switzerland are entitled to be paid 80 percent of their salary, up to a maximum of 196 francs a day.

But while the paid maternity leave has been established in Switzerland in 2005 — years later than in the EU — fathers had to wait much longer to get that same (though more time- limited) right.

However, for Switzerland, that two-week leave is already much progress, as before 2021, the country had no statutory paternity leave, with most fathers only allowed to take one ‘family day’ off when their child was born.

There were two main reasons why fathers were not granted paternity leave: financial and cultural, which, in this case, were intertwined.

Switzerland has a strong history of individual responsibility, which promoted the idea that the state (or employer) should not pay for people choosing to have children, and the paternity leave would cost Swiss government 230 million francs per year.

Therefore, the idea was that fathers who wanted to remain home with their newborns in the first days of life should use their vacation time to do so — as many did.

Groundbreaking referendum

However, that changed on September 27th, 2020, when 60 percent of Swiss voters decided in favour of paternity leave. The law entered into effect of January 1st, 2021.

As The Local reported at the time, “Philippe Gnaegi, director of Pro Famila, said the result showed a shift in gender dynamics in Switzerland. 

“It shows that society has evolved and that a model where women have to stay at home is no longer appropriate for the times.” 

“This leave can be taken either on a weekly basis (weekends included) or on the basis of individual days”, the government said, adding that “the paternity leave must be taken within six months of the birth of the child”.

As far as compensation, fathers can receive a maximum of 2,744 Swiss francs during their two weeks of leave with the money to  be  paid under the state-run compensation scheme. 

The days do not, however, all need to be taken at once : fathers could elect to take one day off per week for ten weeks. 

Only biological fathers are entitled to claim the leave. 

Fathers will be eligible for the benefit after five months of working in Switzerland, and must have made at least nine months of contributions to the Swiss pension scheme. 

READ MORE : Everything you need to know about Switzerland’s paternity leave referendum
 

Unhappy employers 

However, even though paternity leave is now a legal right in Switzerland, some fathers don’t take advantage of it.

As reported by RTS public broadcaster, the reasons include “a lack of knowledge on the part of father, but also pressure from employers”.

“We received around 80 calls from men complaining of pressure exerted by the employer, who was not at all in favour of them being able to take their paternity leave to which they were entitled”, according to Valérie Borioli Sandoz from Travail Suisse trade union.

