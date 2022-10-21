Read news from:
WORKING IN SWITZERLAND

Geneva to raise its minimum wage in 2023

Starting on January 1st, the minimum wage in the western Swiss canton of Geneva will increase for most industries.

Published: 21 October 2022 14:09 CEST
People in need queue at a free food distribution point on June 6, 2020, in Geneva, as the COVID-19 pandemic cast a spotlight on the usually invisible poor people of Geneva, one of the world's most expensive cities. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

The minimum wage of 23 francs was adopted in Geneva in 2020.

To comply with the law, the hourly rate must be reassessed each year on the basis of the canton’s consumer price index for the month of August, according to the the Council of State. That is why it rose to 23.27 in 2021.

in 2023 it will rise to 24 francs an hour

Geneva introduced the minimum wage in September 2020, when just over 58 percent the canton’s voters accepted the proposal as a sign of solidarity with the area’s poorer residents.

At the time, foreign media hailed this outcome as “the world’s highest minimum wage”.

Though it may look impressive on paper, this pay — which amounts to approximately 4,000 francs a month — doesn’t go very far in one of the world’s most expensive cities, where the cost of living is among the highest as well.

Those who possibly benefit the most from the higher minimum pay are cross-border workers, who earn their salaries in Geneva but live in the nearby French regions of Haute Savoie and Ain, where the cost of living is lower.

It may not be coincidental that the vote took place in the midst of the Covid pandemic, when the poor became the focus of particular attention, as thousands of people lined up on Saturdays for free food distribution programme in Geneva.

Many found themselves in precarious circumstances because all but essential businesses were forced to close, leaving hundreds of people without a job and little (or no) income.

What other cantons have a minimum wage law?

Four others have introduced minimum pay, though it is lower than Geneva’s.

Basel-City set its wage at 21 francs an hour, Neuchâtel and Jura at 20, and in Ticino, it is 19.75

In all these cantons, as elsewhere in Switzerland, most people earn more than the minimum.

TRAVEL NEWS

Swiss-French cross-border rail link to increase price of tickets

The cost of riding the Léman Express, a regional train that connects border areas of Switzerland and France, will likely go up in 2023.

Published: 17 October 2022 10:29 CEST
Europe’s largest cross-border rail network, which is widely used by French workers who commute to their jobs in the Lake Geneva region, could  increase the prices of passes and single journey-tickets by about 3 and 8 percent, respectively.

It is not yet clear exactly how much more the commuters in each tariff zone along the 230 km of track will have to pay, or when the hike will go into effect — on January 1st or later in 2023.

More information about the current tickets and passes can be found here.

A collaboration between the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and France’s SNCF, the Léman Express network of 40 trains spans 45 stations  between the Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud and the French departments of Ain and Haute-Savoie.

Léman Express’ cross-border network. Image: Léman Express, Courtesy SBB

More than 57,000 people use this train every day.

The network was inaugurated in December 2019 with the goal of reducing journey times and cutting traffic in and around Geneva, while allowing thousands of cross-border workers from France to quicker access their Swiss jobs.

Beyond its primary task of transporting commuters and reducing traffic congestion around Geneva, Léman Express’ goal is also to create a sense of regional identity which spans cantonal and national borders. 

However, the network has also had a less beneficial effect on the region’s residents: it has caused rents and property prices on both sides of the border to rise sharply.

These costs have risen by 8 to 9 percent on average — a sharper increase than elsewhere in the region.  

