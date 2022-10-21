Read news from:
Switzerland earmarks funds to ‘promote integration’ of foreign citizens

Social and cultural assimilation into the Swiss society can be challenging for a number of new arrivals, and local governments are trying to make this process easier.

Published: 21 October 2022 11:00 CEST
Integration is very important in Switzerland. Image by Cytonn Photography on Pexels

To accomplish this goal, the government has budgeted approximately 130 million francs for the four-year period between 2024 and 2027 — that is, 32 million per year — the Federal Council announced on Thursday.

The money will be distributed among cantons “to finance measures intended for migrants from EU or EFTA countries, as well as those from third countries”, authorities said, adding that the funds will be used “to promote the potential offered by the [foreign] workforce present in Switzerland”.

Cantonal integration programmes (KIPs) “are the main strategic instruments of Swiss integration policy”, the federal government said.

“Integration in Switzerland is largely successful”, according to KIP, which notes on its website “the vast majority of migrants actively participate in economic, social and cultural life”.

In fact, “regarding integration at work, in the education system, and in terms of income, Switzerland is doing well compared to other European countries”.

This sum of 130 million francs doesn’t include the contributions the federal government will make during this period in favour of Ukrainian refugees who are beneficiaries of protection status S.

Additional funds will also be given to institutions and organisations working with traumatised or particularly vulnerable refugees, including the Service against Forced Marriages and the Swiss Network against Excision.

Switzerland pays special attention to the successful integration of foreigners, who “should participate in the economic, social and cultural life of society”, according to the State Secretariat for Migration.

This requires not only fluency in the national language of a particular region, but also familiarity with the Swiss way of life and local customs.

“Successful integration also depends on the personal responsibility of immigrants”, SEM says.

“You are encouraged to actively participate in your own integration by learning the local language, pursuing a job, training or continuing education and participating in society”.

These are criteria for for successful integration, as defined in Swiss law:

  • Respect for public safety, security and order
  • Respect for the values of the Federal Constitution
  • Language skills
  • Participation in working life or efforts to acquire an education.

 
REVEALED: Most immigrants choose not to stay in Switzerland long-term

While a large number of foreigners like to settle in Switzerland for the long haul, a narrow majority leave the country within a decade of their arrival, a new study shows.

Published: 18 October 2022 15:19 CEST
Of the 223,000 people who immigrated to Switzerland in 2011, 53 percent had left the country by 2021.

This is the finding of a study into migratory movements released by the Federal Statistical Office on Tuesday.

The figures show that some nationalities leave soon after arriving, while others remain for longer periods.

For instance, 50.6 percent of immigrants from EU / EFTA states leave Switzerland within a decade of arrival, while more than 70 percent of North Africans leave within four years.

Other nationalities that linger here longer (but still leave eventually) are North Americans, as well as people from Australia and New Zealand.

The study has not indicated why some foreigners return home sooner than others, but the reason is likely linked to their status.

EU / EFTA nationals usually receive permanent Swiss residency permits pretty easily. Americans, Australians, and people from New Zealand are nationals of third countries, but those who are allowed to come to and remain in Switzerland are most frequently in-demand professionals.

The vast majority of North Africans, on the other hand, come in as asylum seekers who ultimately must leave the country.

But the migratory route works both ways.

The study also revealed that 23 percent of the 188,000 people who left Switzerland to live abroad a decade ago have returned since then.

Native Swiss make up 55 percent of the returnees, while 40 percent are the Swiss born abroad.

Interestingly enough, more than a quarter of foreigners born in Switzerland who had left the country ended up returning, while 16 percent of those born abroad return as well.

