TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Switzerland's president visits Ukraine, shortage of properties despite high prices, and other news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 21 October 2022 08:22 CEST
Wealthy buyers want properties with the view of the lake and the mountains, like here, in Montreux. Photo: Pixabay

Swiss president makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Arriving in Kyiv on Thursday, Ignazio Cassis met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and senior members of his Cabinet.

Cassis said he dropped in on his counterpart to show “his solidarity with the Ukrainian people”.

Discussions mainly focused on the current war situation, Ukraine’s humanitarian needs, and preparatory work for the country’s reconstruction and development plan, the Federal Council said in a statement.

Switzerland earmarks funds to ‘promote integration’ of foreigners

The money, approximately 130 million francs for the period from 2024 to 2027 (that is, 32 million per year), will enable the cantons “to finance measures intended for migrants from EU or EFTA countries, as well as those from third countries”, the Federal Council announced on Thursday.

These funds are «intended to promote the potential offered by the [foreign] workforce present in Switzerland”.

This sum doesn’t include the contributions the federal government will make during this period in favour of Ukrainian refugees who are beneficiaries of protection status S.

READ MORE: How immigration boosts the entire Swiss economy

No ‘selective prioritisation’ at SBB

Recent research by German media shows that the country’s trains run faster and are cleaner when prominent people are among the passengers.

Swiss news portal, Watson, investigated the situation on Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and found that Switzerland’s trains are more egalitarian; they offer no preferential treatment and as a rule don’t even know when VIPs are on board regular trains.

“For SBB, safety, reliability and punctuality are always in the foreground, regardless of who is traveling with us”, the company said. “In Switzerland everyone is equal”.

Swiss properties in demand despite higher prices

Apartments in Switzerland now cost 6.6 percent more than they did last year, and the price of single-family homes went up by 7.2 percent in the same period.

Add to it higher mortgage rates since the Swiss National Bank raised the key interest rate at the end of September, and the picture is clear: housing in Switzerland has become even more expensive than before.

Yet, the demand for luxury properties has not waned and is exceeding supply, according to Robert Weinert, head of real estate monitoring at Wüest Partner agency.

“We are talking about well-heeled buyers who would like to purchase, for instance, a villa with a view of the lake and the mountains in a low-tax community”.

READ MORE: How property and rental prices in Switzerland are rising

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Some university graduates from third-countries could be allowed to stay in Switzerland, Geneva increases its minimum wage, and other news in our roundup on Thursday.

Published: 20 October 2022 08:32 CEST
Some third-country nationals could get the right to work in Switzerland

Non-European foreigners who graduated from a Swiss university with a master’s degree or a doctorate in a field with not enough specialised workers could be allowed to remain in Switzerland, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

Normally, third-country nationals (unlike their EU / EFTA counterparts) are subject to a quota system — 8,500 permits are reserved for these employees, in addition to 3,500 work authorisations especially for UK nationals.

However, given labour shortages in certain sectors, MPs want to wave quotas for skilled workers from outside the EU and EFTA.

“If Switzerland pays for the expensive training of specialists, they must also be able to work here”, said deputy Marcel Dobler.

If the motion is approved by the parliament, only graduates “whose activity is of predominant scientific or economic interest” to Switzerland will be allowed to work here.

Geneva’s minimum wage will rise in 2023

From January 1st, the canton’s minimum wage will increase from 23.27 to 24 francs an hour for most industries, the Council of State announced on Wednesday.

In the agriculture sector, hourly earnings will go up from the current 17.10 francs to 17.64.

The minimum wage in Geneva was adopted in 2020. In accordance with the law, it is reassessed each year on the basis of the canton’s consumer price index for the month of August.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about minimum wage in Switzerland

Swiss supermarkets boycott US company over price increases

Migros and Coop are eliminating from their assortment some foods produced by Mars, an American manufacturer which owns several brands.

The two Swiss retailers said they decided to no longer sell certain Mars products because the company has “imposed above-average and disproportionate requirements” related to prices.

Among the foods that will no longer be sold —unless a new price agreement is reached with the manufacturer — are several varieties of Uncle Ben’s rice and Balisto cereal bars, while the company’s namesake Mars chocolate candy will remain on the shelves.

SWISS airline unveils more destinations for summer 2023

The national airline “will further expand its flight schedules” for the summer timetable, which runs from March 26th to  October 28th, 2023, the company announced on Wednesday.

SWISS will fly to 112 destinations from Zurich and Geneva during this period.

“On the intercontinental front, the emphasis will be on the destinations in North America which are in high demand, while services to Asia will also be strengthened”, the airline said.

In Europe, new destinations from Zurich will include Bristol in England, as well as Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Hamburg from Geneva.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

