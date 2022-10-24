Read news from:
BREAKING: SWISS pilots cancel strike action

A mutually acceptable agreement has been reached during high-level talks between the pilots’ union and Switzerland’s national airline, averting strike action.

Published: 24 October 2022 12:01 CEST
SWISS pilots will not go on strike. Photo: Pixabay

After months of tense but unproductive negotiations over salary increases and improved working conditions, the union, Aeropers, and SWISS’ CEO, reached an agreement, the airline announced on Monday morning.

It means that no more strikes in the foreseeable future are planned. 

The original strike, scheduled for October 17th, had been postponed, pending the outcome of talks that took place on Sunday between the union representatives and SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx.

“I am glad that we were able to agree on a new collective labour agreement for cockpit staff after a difficult negotiation process that lasted almost two years,” Vranckx said.

“I am convinced that with the new agreement we have created both a good basis for the future of our pilots and the stability that is so important for SWISS”, he added.

As for Aeropers, its president, Clemens Kopetz said that “after intensive discussions, the parties were able to reach an agreement during the night from Sunday to Monday. The strike can thus be avoided”.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Why are workers in Switzerland opting for strike action?

‘Severely disrupted’: Geneva’s Léman Express hit by strike action

Due to a nationwide transport strike in France, the Léman Express, which links Swiss border regions with nearby French communities, experienced major disruptions on Tuesday.

Published: 18 October 2022 10:58 CEST
While the trains will run normally on the Swiss territory, this will not be the case on the French side of the border, impacting thousands of people who commute to their jobs in the Geneva area each day.

“Rail traffic on the French territory of the Léman Express will be severely disrupted from Tuesday October 18th”, the company announced on its website.

“On Swiss territory, the Léman Express trains will run according to the timetable, up to Annemasse”.

Specifically, traffic on five lines will be disrupted:

  • Line 1: Evian – Geneva – Coppet
  • Line 2: Annecy – Geneva – Coppet
  • Line 3: St. Gervais – Geneva – Coppet
  • Line 4: Annemasse – Geneva – Coppet
  • Line 6: Bellegarde – Geneva

A collaboration between the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and France’s SNCF, the Léman Express is a 230-km-long network of 40 trains spanning 45 stations  between the Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud, and the French departments of Ain and Haute-Savoie.

This site has up-to-date information on expected disruptions.

Other cross-border services, such as TGV links between Swiss and French cities, will also  be impacted, according to Swiss Federal Railways (SBB).

These trains between Geneva / Lausanne and Paris will be cancelled as well:

  • TGV Lyria 9765 – departure at 10:18 from Paris Gare de Lyon
  • TGV Lyria 9789 – departure at 20:18 from Paris Gare de Lyon
  • TGV Lyria 9776 – departure at 16:29 from Geneva
  • TGV Lyria 9782 – departure at 18 :44 from Lausanne

Disruptions are expected to continue into Wednesday

READ MORE: Swiss-French cross-border rail link to increase price of tickets
 

