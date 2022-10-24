BREAKING: SWISS pilots cancel strike action

After months of tense but unproductive negotiations over salary increases and improved working conditions, the union, Aeropers, and SWISS’ CEO, reached an agreement, the airline announced on Monday morning.

It means that no more strikes in the foreseeable future are planned.

The original strike, scheduled for October 17th, had been postponed, pending the outcome of talks that took place on Sunday between the union representatives and SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx.

“I am glad that we were able to agree on a new collective labour agreement for cockpit staff after a difficult negotiation process that lasted almost two years,” Vranckx said.

“I am convinced that with the new agreement we have created both a good basis for the future of our pilots and the stability that is so important for SWISS”, he added.

As for Aeropers, its president, Clemens Kopetz said that “after intensive discussions, the parties were able to reach an agreement during the night from Sunday to Monday. The strike can thus be avoided”.

