Austria
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

The fate of SWISS pilots' strike to be decided today, minimum wage is challenged, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 24 October 2022 07:58 CEST
Fares to new destinations are cheaper than Zurich's public transport. Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP

SWISS pilots’ strike: The decision is imminent

The talks between the airline’s CEO and the pilots’ union, which started on Sunday and will conclude today, will be decisive in whether the strike will take place.

The original industrial action, scheduled for October 17th, was postponed, pending the outcome of today’s talks.

“We want a solution at the negotiating table. However, should the CEO fail to take advantage of this opportunity, we are prepared to enforce the legitimate interests of our members with an industrial action”, said Clemens Kopetz, president of Aeropers union, which has been negotiating salary increases and improved working conditions with SWISS for months.

READ MORE: UPDATE: SWISS pilots postpone strike
 

MPs to debate validity of collective agreements versus minimum wages

Geneva and Neuchâtel will be particularly impacted by today’s parliamentary debate, focusing on whether collective labour agreements (CLA) take precedence over the minimum wage laws.

The motion demands that the agreements negotiated between employers and unions on the national level should override minimum per-hour pay set by cantons.

Geneva and Neuchâtel are the only cantons concerned by the motion, as the three others that have a minimum wage — Jura, Basel-City and Ticino — already follow this model.

If passed, Geneva and Neuchâtel workers in certain sectors would see their wages fall to meet the conditions outlined in their CLAs, but would be granted other benefits such as seniority bonuses or meal costs.

Those who don’t have CLAs, will not be affected by the move.

The motion was accepted by the Council of States and will be debated at the National Council.

READ MORE: Geneva to raise its minimum wage in 2023

Less demand for properties in Geneva

Though historically Geneva’s real estate market has been much in demand, the number of transactions in the canton fell by more than 30 percent in the last three months, according to cantonal statistical office (OCSTAT).

The reason is that fixed mortgage rates have tripled since the beginning of the year, and even more so since Swiss National Bank raised the key interest rate in September.

Despite the lower demand, however, the pace of construction remains strong in the canton. During its last survey, OCSTAT had counted 7,479 new housing units under construction, which it qualified as “a historically high level”.

Low-fare flights trump public transport

Budget airline EasyJet has taken out a series of advertisements in Zurich to promote its new low-fare flights from Zurich to Catania, Lisbon and Porto.

The ads point out that the price of tickets to these destinations is cheaper than the cost of public transportation in Switzerland’s largest city.

There would possibly be nothing odd  about these adverts, except that they appear on… trams operated by the Zurich Transport Authority (VBZ).

While some MPs are questioning the placing of these ads, VBZ’s spokesperson said the company saw no reason to refuse them as “we are open to all advertising customers”.

Besides, the content of the advertisement is true: a monthly ticket for public transport in Zurich costs 85 francs, while EasyJet flights to the new destinations cost less.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Switzerland's president visits Ukraine, shortage of properties despite high prices, and other news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 21 October 2022 08:22 CEST
Swiss president makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Arriving in Kyiv on Thursday, Ignazio Cassis met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and senior members of his Cabinet.

Cassis said he dropped in on his counterpart to show “his solidarity with the Ukrainian people”.

Discussions mainly focused on the current war situation, Ukraine’s humanitarian needs, and preparatory work for the country’s reconstruction and development plan, the Federal Council said in a statement.

Switzerland earmarks funds to ‘promote integration’ of foreigners

The money, approximately 130 million francs for the period from 2024 to 2027 (that is, 32 million per year), will enable the cantons “to finance measures intended for migrants from EU or EFTA countries, as well as those from third countries”, the Federal Council announced on Thursday.

These funds are «intended to promote the potential offered by the [foreign] workforce present in Switzerland”.

This sum doesn’t include the contributions the federal government will make during this period in favour of Ukrainian refugees who are beneficiaries of protection status S.

READ MORE: How immigration boosts the entire Swiss economy

No ‘selective prioritisation’ at SBB

Recent research by German media shows that the country’s trains run faster and are cleaner when prominent people are among the passengers.

Swiss news portal, Watson, investigated the situation on Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and found that Switzerland’s trains are more egalitarian; they offer no preferential treatment and as a rule don’t even know when VIPs are on board regular trains.

“For SBB, safety, reliability and punctuality are always in the foreground, regardless of who is traveling with us”, the company said. “In Switzerland everyone is equal”.

Swiss properties in demand despite higher prices

Apartments in Switzerland now cost 6.6 percent more than they did last year, and the price of single-family homes went up by 7.2 percent in the same period.

Add to it higher mortgage rates since the Swiss National Bank raised the key interest rate at the end of September, and the picture is clear: housing in Switzerland has become even more expensive than before.

Yet, the demand for luxury properties has not waned and is exceeding supply, according to Robert Weinert, head of real estate monitoring at Wüest Partner agency.

“We are talking about well-heeled buyers who would like to purchase, for instance, a villa with a view of the lake and the mountains in a low-tax community”.

READ MORE: How property and rental prices in Switzerland are rising

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

