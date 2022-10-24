Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

SWISS pilots’ strike: The decision is imminent

The talks between the airline’s CEO and the pilots’ union, which started on Sunday and will conclude today, will be decisive in whether the strike will take place.

The original industrial action, scheduled for October 17th, was postponed, pending the outcome of today’s talks.

“We want a solution at the negotiating table. However, should the CEO fail to take advantage of this opportunity, we are prepared to enforce the legitimate interests of our members with an industrial action”, said Clemens Kopetz, president of Aeropers union, which has been negotiating salary increases and improved working conditions with SWISS for months.

MPs to debate validity of collective agreements versus minimum wages

Geneva and Neuchâtel will be particularly impacted by today’s parliamentary debate, focusing on whether collective labour agreements (CLA) take precedence over the minimum wage laws.

The motion demands that the agreements negotiated between employers and unions on the national level should override minimum per-hour pay set by cantons.

Geneva and Neuchâtel are the only cantons concerned by the motion, as the three others that have a minimum wage — Jura, Basel-City and Ticino — already follow this model.

If passed, Geneva and Neuchâtel workers in certain sectors would see their wages fall to meet the conditions outlined in their CLAs, but would be granted other benefits such as seniority bonuses or meal costs.

Those who don’t have CLAs, will not be affected by the move.

The motion was accepted by the Council of States and will be debated at the National Council.

Less demand for properties in Geneva

Though historically Geneva’s real estate market has been much in demand, the number of transactions in the canton fell by more than 30 percent in the last three months, according to cantonal statistical office (OCSTAT).

The reason is that fixed mortgage rates have tripled since the beginning of the year, and even more so since Swiss National Bank raised the key interest rate in September.

Despite the lower demand, however, the pace of construction remains strong in the canton. During its last survey, OCSTAT had counted 7,479 new housing units under construction, which it qualified as “a historically high level”.

Low-fare flights trump public transport

Budget airline EasyJet has taken out a series of advertisements in Zurich to promote its new low-fare flights from Zurich to Catania, Lisbon and Porto.

The ads point out that the price of tickets to these destinations is cheaper than the cost of public transportation in Switzerland’s largest city.

There would possibly be nothing odd about these adverts, except that they appear on… trams operated by the Zurich Transport Authority (VBZ).

While some MPs are questioning the placing of these ads, VBZ’s spokesperson said the company saw no reason to refuse them as “we are open to all advertising customers”.

Besides, the content of the advertisement is true: a monthly ticket for public transport in Zurich costs 85 francs, while EasyJet flights to the new destinations cost less.

