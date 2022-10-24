For members
SWISS CITIZENSHIP
Why the case of a teenager getting Swiss citizenship has sparked controversy
Switzerland is known for having very strict criteria for naturalisation. But a high court has gone against a canton and agreed to give citizenship to a young man who was previously caught shoplifting. Here's what's going on.
Published: 24 October 2022 15:25 CEST
The shoplifter will get his Swiss passport. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
