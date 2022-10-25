Read news from:
Reader question: Will my Swiss employer pay for energy costs when I work from home?

With energy prices in Switzerland going up, and set to increase even further, working from home this winter could become quite expensive. We explore whether your employer has to contribute to the costs.

Published: 25 October 2022 14:32 CEST
Most employers will not contribute to your work-related costs.Photo by Luke Peters on Unsplash

In September, the government confirmed that Swiss electricity prices will rise sharply in 2023.

“A typical household will pay 26.95 centimes per kilowatt hour, which corresponds to an increase of 27 percent”, authorities said. “However, the differences can be much greater at the local level”.

Indeed, one provider in western Switzerland, Romandie Energie, called the upcoming increases  “historical”, with tariffs for parts of Vaud, for instance, rising “by between 49 percent for the vast majority of our household customers, and 61 percent for customers with specific modes of consumption” — meaning those who use a lot of energy.

Substantial increases — between 42 and 46 percent — will also hit Basel residents, as well as those living in Zug (39 percent).

In other parts of the country, hikes will be more in line with the government’s announcement: about 22 percent in Geneva, and 26 percent in Zurich and Lausanne.

All this adds up to higher costs for homeowners and tenants alike, and is sure to impact anyone working from home: not only because premises must be heated, but energy must also be used to power up computers and mobile phones.

Will your employer shoulder all (or at least some) of these costs, or must you pay yourself?

It all depends on who you work for.

To answer this question, Swiss media asked several big companies — Coop, Migros, ABB, SBB, Swisscom, Roche, and Novartis — how they will deal with home office situations.

All said they have no plans to pay for this expense.

This is how one company, Novartis, explained this decision: “In principle, all Novartis employees in Switzerland have access to a fully equipped and heated workplace at one of our locations. Nobody is obliged to work from home if they don’t want to”.

in other words, unlike during the Covid pandemic, when Switzerland introduced a home-working obligation for most employees, teleworking is now voluntary.

However, if you work for the federal administration, you will catch a break: you will be entitled to an annual lump sum to compensate for increased electricity consumption, along with some other additional costs — but only if there is no office available on site.

And “should the electricity costs rise sharply and the flat rate no longer cover the expenses incurred, the amount of the flat rate would be checked,” a spokesperson for the government said.

What does the law say?

In principle, Swiss legislation requires that employers contribute to energy and other costs incurred by their home-working employees only if the company doesn’t provide a permanent workspace.

If, however, there is an office for you to work at but you choose to tele-work instead, your employer is not liable to cover any of your costs.

Reader question: How can I dispose of electric appliances in Switzerland?

Whether it’s an old microwave or broken vacuum cleaner, sooner or later you will have to get rid your home of electric equipment. There are rules about how you can (and can’t) do this in Switzerland.

Published: 20 October 2022 13:47 CEST
There used to be a time when broken appliances were repaired and reused, but this is no longer done, at least not frequently. Most of the time it is cheaper to buy a replacement than to have old appliances fixed.

That is why we live in the so-called ‘disposable’ or ‘throw-away’ society — a real catastrophe for the environment.

You may be tempted to just toss away smaller items like hairdryers, or hand-held blenders and mixers, into the trash. But that is not the proper, or environmentally friendly, way of disposal.The reason is that electronics contain toxic chemicals that can, if not properly disposed of, leak and contaminate groundwater and soil.

In fact, this action is punishable by a fine (the amount of which is determined by each commune).

And if you think nobody will ever know, you are wrong.

True, chances that you will be found out are slim, but not totally non-existent: municipal workers have the right to go through trash bags to see what’s in them, and will look for clues therein to identify (and fine) garbage offenders.

So what do you do with all the electrical equipment that you no longer use?

This being Switzerland, where the so-called “recycling culture” is highly developed, each commune has various collection / drop off points for electronics.

Obviously, smaller items are easier to transport to a collection venue than large, bulky, and heavy ones. Unless you have a very big car and lots of muscle, you will not be able to carry refrigerators or washing machines yourself — nor are you expected to.

When you buy a new fridge or another large and heavy appliance, you will have it delivered. The old one will be taken away (probably for extra fee) to a recycling location.

Smaller electrical and electronic appliances are easier to dispose of because you can carry them yourself. There are two ways of doing this.

Items like microwaves, vacuum cleaners, and any other small appliance, can be brought to any store selling products of the same type. Shops have an obligation to take back all such appliances free of charge,  regardless of whether they had been purchased there or not.

Your other option is to take these items to your community’s collection point / recycling centre, which have special places just for electrical appliances.

All communes make such facilities available to their residents — not just for electrical items but for all kinds of trash big and small, including PET bottles, paper, cardboard, glass, plastic, batteries, as well as organic waste / compost. 

If you don’t know where your nearest collection point is, this map will help.

If you are not sure which devices are considered as electric, basically it is any equipment that has a plug: refrigerators; freezers; air conditioners, TVs and other entertainment equipment, gardening and fitness machines; computers; and telecommunications.

You will find that the collection points have special bins not just for appliances and electronics, but separate ones for electric wires and plugs as well.
 

