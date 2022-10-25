Read news from:
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Good news about some prices, Switzerland issues new passports, and other developments in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 25 October 2022 08:42 CEST
In the event of power outage, you won't be able to pay with your card at the supermarket. Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash

Swiss public transport prices will… NOT increase in 2023

Given that many prices — from healthcare insurance to energy — are set to go up in 2023, the news released on Monday that the cost of public transport will remain the same next year is a welcome relief.

“For the seventh consecutive year, public transport ticket prices will remain stable next year in Switzerland”, according to SwissPass Alliance, which combines 250 transport companies and 17 regional fare groups.

Only “a few rare tourist companies” plan to adapt their prices in 2023, the group said, but this change doesn’t concern the vast majority of Swiss commuters.

READ MORE: Pasta up by 13 percent: How food and energy prices in Switzerland are rising

Supermarkets: In case of power outage, customers ‘can pay later’

Without electricity, electronic payment transactions will not possible, prompting Migros and Coop to set contingency plans.

Both chains decided that in the event of power outage, customers can take their products with them and pay for them later.

At Coop, “payments can be deferred”, a spokesperson said. This means that “by providing their personal details, customers can pay the bill within three days”.

As for Migros, it went as far as setting up a national crisis management team and offers “the option of offline payments at the payment terminals in the event of disruptions”, according to company spokesperson. Such offline payments should be possible up to a certain maximum amount.

The amount owed will saved at the terminal, and as soon as the electricity is back, the data is transmitted and billed.

Switzerland to introduce new passports

The new series of Swiss passports will be introduced on October 31st, Federal Police (Fedpol) announced on Monday.

The new documents will have a new design and updated security features.

The new series includes the ordinary passport, the diplomatic passport, the service passport, the travel document (refugee passport) and the passport for foreigners living in Switzerland.

All identity documents issued to date remain valid until the original expiry date.

What is your opinion of Switzerland?

Good or bad, or even…neutral, you can now share your views about the country — about what you like and don’t — in a new online survey by Tamedia media group.

If you want to participate, you can access the link in English here.

READ MORE: OPINION: If foreigners think the Swiss are unfriendly who’s to blame?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

The fate of SWISS pilots' strike has been decided, minimum wage is challenged, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 24 October 2022 07:58 CEST
SWISS pilots’ strike: Decision taken on Monday

The talks between SWISS airline’s CEO and the pilots’ union, which started on Sunday were concluded today – and both sides managed to reach a deal. 

It means that no more strikes are planned for now. The original strike, scheduled for October 17th, had been postponed, pending the outcome of talks.

“I am glad that we were able to agree on a new collective labour agreement for cockpit staff after a difficult negotiation process that lasted almost two years,” SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx said.

READ MORE: UPDATE: SWISS pilots postpone strike

MPs to debate validity of collective agreements versus minimum wages

Geneva and Neuchâtel will be particularly impacted by today’s parliamentary debate, focusing on whether collective labour agreements (CLA) take precedence over the minimum wage laws.

The motion demands that the agreements negotiated between employers and unions on the national level should override minimum per-hour pay set by cantons.

Geneva and Neuchâtel are the only cantons concerned by the motion, as the three others that have a minimum wage — Jura, Basel-City and Ticino — already follow this model.

If passed, Geneva and Neuchâtel workers in certain sectors would see their wages fall to meet the conditions outlined in their CLAs, but would be granted other benefits such as seniority bonuses or meal costs.

Those who don’t have CLAs, will not be affected by the move.

The motion was accepted by the Council of States and will be debated at the National Council.

READ MORE: Geneva to raise its minimum wage in 2023

Less demand for properties in Geneva

Though historically Geneva’s real estate market has been much in demand, the number of transactions in the canton fell by more than 30 percent in the last three months, according to cantonal statistical office (OCSTAT).

The reason is that fixed mortgage rates have tripled since the beginning of the year, and even more so since Swiss National Bank raised the key interest rate in September.

Despite the lower demand, however, the pace of construction remains strong in the canton. During its last survey, OCSTAT had counted 7,479 new housing units under construction, which it qualified as “a historically high level”.

Low-fare flights trump public transport

Budget airline EasyJet has taken out a series of advertisements in Zurich to promote its new low-fare flights from Zurich to Catania, Lisbon and Porto.

The ads point out that the price of tickets to these destinations is cheaper than the cost of public transportation in Switzerland’s largest city.

There would possibly be nothing odd  about these adverts, except that they appear on… trams operated by the Zurich Transport Authority (VBZ).

While some MPs are questioning the placing of these ads, VBZ’s spokesperson said the company saw no reason to refuse them as “we are open to all advertising customers”.

Besides, the content of the advertisement is true: a monthly ticket for public transport in Zurich costs 85 francs, while EasyJet flights to the new destinations cost less.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

