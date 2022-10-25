Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swiss public transport prices will… NOT increase in 2023

Given that many prices — from healthcare insurance to energy — are set to go up in 2023, the news released on Monday that the cost of public transport will remain the same next year is a welcome relief.

“For the seventh consecutive year, public transport ticket prices will remain stable next year in Switzerland”, according to SwissPass Alliance, which combines 250 transport companies and 17 regional fare groups.

Only “a few rare tourist companies” plan to adapt their prices in 2023, the group said, but this change doesn’t concern the vast majority of Swiss commuters.

Supermarkets: In case of power outage, customers ‘can pay later’

Without electricity, electronic payment transactions will not possible, prompting Migros and Coop to set contingency plans.

Both chains decided that in the event of power outage, customers can take their products with them and pay for them later.

At Coop, “payments can be deferred”, a spokesperson said. This means that “by providing their personal details, customers can pay the bill within three days”.

As for Migros, it went as far as setting up a national crisis management team and offers “the option of offline payments at the payment terminals in the event of disruptions”, according to company spokesperson. Such offline payments should be possible up to a certain maximum amount.

The amount owed will saved at the terminal, and as soon as the electricity is back, the data is transmitted and billed.

Switzerland to introduce new passports

The new series of Swiss passports will be introduced on October 31st, Federal Police (Fedpol) announced on Monday.

The new documents will have a new design and updated security features.

The new series includes the ordinary passport, the diplomatic passport, the service passport, the travel document (refugee passport) and the passport for foreigners living in Switzerland.

All identity documents issued to date remain valid until the original expiry date.

What is your opinion of Switzerland?

Good or bad, or even…neutral, you can now share your views about the country — about what you like and don’t — in a new online survey by Tamedia media group.

If you want to participate, you can access the link in English here.

