READER QUESTIONS
What happens if I don’t renew my Swiss health insurance?
With the healthcare premiums in Switzerland set to soar in 2023, it's no wonder that many people would rather not pay these higher costs. But there are compelling reasons for why you have to take out insurance.
Published: 25 October 2022 15:23 CEST
Health insurance is not a matter of choice in Switzerland: it is compulsory. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels
READER QUESTIONS
Reader question: Will my Swiss employer pay for energy costs when I work from home?
With energy prices in Switzerland going up, and set to increase even further, working from home this winter could become quite expensive. We explore whether your employer has to contribute to the costs.
Published: 25 October 2022 14:32 CEST
