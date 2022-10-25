Read news from:
Austria
What happens if I don’t renew my Swiss health insurance?

With the healthcare premiums in Switzerland set to soar in 2023, it's no wonder that many people would rather not pay these higher costs. But there are compelling reasons for why you have to take out insurance.

Published: 25 October 2022 15:23 CEST
What happens if I don't renew my Swiss health insurance?
Health insurance is not a matter of choice in Switzerland: it is compulsory. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels

Health Minister Alain Berset caused a collective groan throughout the country on September 27th when he announced that health insurance premiums will jump by 6.6 percent on average in 2023 — the sharpest hike in two decades.

While premiums will go up throughout Switzerland, residents of some cantons will have to pay more for healthcare than their counterparts in others.

The highest, above-national-average premiums will hit Neuchâtel (+9.5 percent), Appenzell Innerrhoden (9.3 percent), Ticino (9.2 percent), and Zurich (+7  percent), though all residents of Switzerland will have to dig deeper into their pockets to pay for healthcare next year.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why are Swiss health insurance premiums set to rise?

It is understandable that you would rather not pay so much money, especially as, according to a study by the Federal Office of Public Health, some households spend between 14 and 27 percent of their earnings for the premiums.

However, if you decide not to renew your current insurance or take up another one in its place, you will be breaking the law.

Health insurance is compulsory in Switzerland, with each resident required to purchase a basic plan— KVG in German and LaMal in French and Italian —from one of dozens of private carriers.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about health insurance in Switzerland
 

If you neglect to do so, either inadvertently or voluntarily, you will be faced with a number of consequences.

First of all, you will be sent a letter from your canton to remind you to purchase a policy; if you don’t, the government will buy one for you and send you the bill.

If you still persist in standing your ground, keep in mind that not having health insurance greatly limits the kind of medical care you’ll get. You are entitled to receive emergency care, but not any follow-up treatments, doctor’s visits, or other healthcare.

Also, not being able to show that you are insured will be a liability in other areas of your life in Switzerland as well. You won’t be able to register in your municipality, be hired for a job, or rent an apartment without having a health policy.

Are there exemptions to the healthcare rule?

Yes, you are not required to take out Swiss insurance if:

  • You are retired and get a pension exclusively in an EU or EFTA state
  • You are a cross-border worker with healthcare policy in a EU or EFTA state
  • You are a foreign student and have comparable insurance from your country
  • You work for international organisations or are a diplomat

All others must buy an insurance policy.

If you are not doing so because you simply can’t afford it, know that you can apply for a subsidy — that is, a reduction in healthcare premiums.

This is a list of all the cantonal authorities responsible for subsidies.

If approved, you will not receive any money yourself. Rather, the canton will pay directly to your health insurance carrier.

More information can be found in this article:

Reader question: How do I apply for healthcare benefits in Switzerland?

Reader question: Will my Swiss employer pay for energy costs when I work from home?

With energy prices in Switzerland going up, and set to increase even further, working from home this winter could become quite expensive. We explore whether your employer has to contribute to the costs.

Published: 25 October 2022 14:32 CEST
Reader question: Will my Swiss employer pay for energy costs when I work from home?

In September, the government confirmed that Swiss electricity prices will rise sharply in 2023.

“A typical household will pay 26.95 centimes per kilowatt hour, which corresponds to an increase of 27 percent”, authorities said. “However, the differences can be much greater at the local level”.

Indeed, one provider in western Switzerland, Romandie Energie, called the upcoming increases  “historical”, with tariffs for parts of Vaud, for instance, rising “by between 49 percent for the vast majority of our household customers, and 61 percent for customers with specific modes of consumption” — meaning those who use a lot of energy.

Substantial increases — between 42 and 46 percent — will also hit Basel residents, as well as those living in Zug (39 percent).

In other parts of the country, hikes will be more in line with the government’s announcement: about 22 percent in Geneva, and 26 percent in Zurich and Lausanne.

READ MORE: Swiss government confirms ‘sharp increase’ in electricity prices

All this adds up to higher costs for homeowners and tenants alike, and is sure to impact anyone working from home: not only because premises must be heated, but energy must also be used to power up computers and mobile phones.

Will your employer shoulder all (or at least some) of these costs, or must you pay yourself?

It all depends on who you work for.

To answer this question, Swiss media asked several big companies — Coop, Migros, ABB, SBB, Swisscom, Roche, and Novartis — how they will deal with home office situations.

All said they have no plans to pay for this expense.

This is how one company, Novartis, explained this decision: “In principle, all Novartis employees in Switzerland have access to a fully equipped and heated workplace at one of our locations. Nobody is obliged to work from home if they don’t want to”.

in other words, unlike during the Covid pandemic, when Switzerland introduced a home-working obligation for most employees, teleworking is now voluntary.

However, if you work for the federal administration, you will catch a break: you will be entitled to an annual lump sum to compensate for increased electricity consumption, along with some other additional costs — but only if there is no office available on site.

And “should the electricity costs rise sharply and the flat rate no longer cover the expenses incurred, the amount of the flat rate would be checked,” a spokesperson for the government said.

What does the law say?

In principle, Swiss legislation requires that employers contribute to energy and other costs incurred by their home-working employees only if the company doesn’t provide a permanent workspace.

If, however, there is an office for you to work at but you choose to tele-work instead, your employer is not liable to cover any of your costs.

