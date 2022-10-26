For members
Why do the Swiss think they are superior to everyone else?
If you have been living in Switzerland, you probably noticed that many people here have a high (some may say too high) opinion of their country. But is this view justified?
Published: 26 October 2022 12:54 CEST
Many Swiss believe they are better than other nations. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Why Switzerland is home to so many international organisations
Switzerland may be best known for its cheese and chocolate, but it has another claim to fame as well: hundreds of international organisations, including the United Nations and world sports federations, are headquartered here.
Published: 24 October 2022 11:37 CEST
