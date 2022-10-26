Read news from:
Austria
Why do the Swiss think they are superior to everyone else?

If you have been living in Switzerland, you probably noticed that many people here have a high (some may say too high) opinion of their country. But is this view justified?

Published: 26 October 2022 12:54 CEST
Many Swiss believe they are better than other nations. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Switzerland is a small country surrounded (with the exception of Liechtenstein) by bigger nations. Yet, when it comes to their perception of themselves, the Swiss believe they are far superior to their neighbours and other countries as well.

This self-assessment could be based on a number of international surveys that place Switzerland at the top, or very near the top, in various categories.

For instance, this year alone, Switzerland won the title of the “Best Country in the World” by US News & World Report, and most innovative economy in the world by a United Nations organisation.

It is not wasted on anyone that in all the studies and surveys, whether assessing the quality of life or economy, Switzerland consistently beats the other nation that also thinks very highly of itself — the United States.

The Swiss genuinely believe that they are better than others in many areas.

For instance:

Their economy is stronger

It is certainly true that Switzerland’s economy is robust.

Its inflation rate, now and generally, is lower than across the eurozone, and its unemployment rate is far below the EU’s as well.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland’s inflation rate has stayed low compared to elsewhere

Even during the Covid pandemic in 2020, Switzerland’s economy, while certainly weakened, was still “the most resilient” in the world, according to research conducted at the time.

The reason is that Switzerland “combines world class governance with high levels of social capital and high social resilience. It also has strong financial systems, manageable debt levels and good health system resilience”, research shows.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why is Switzerland so rich?

Efficiency

Whether it’s the (mostly) punctual trains or the highly developed and well-maintained infrastructure, Switzerland works like the proverbial Swiss watch.

The Swiss like everything to run smoothly and efficiently, and believe they are better at these skills than other countries – and they probably are.

They tend to look down on countries where these traits fall by the wayside, pointing accusing fingers at the Italians and French (as they usually do when something goes wrong in Switzerland), but also at Germans.

In fact, in 2019, an expansion of the Deutsche Bahn lines into Switzerland met with objections because the Swiss were concerned those tardy Germans would mess up their intricately organised transport systems.

Stability

Just as they value efficiency and good organisation, the Swiss also like everything to be balanced and steady (and if possible, predictable) rather than ruled by chaos and randomness.

They believe they have mastered this skill better than anyone else — certainly better than, you guessed it, the French and Italians.

Citizen-driven political system

While other nations’ politics are often volatile, Switzerland’s system combines the above-mentioned qualities: efficiency and stability.

Instead of the scandals and general disorder which drive political discourse in many other countries, Swiss cabinet members get along well, with each other, at least in public. Whatever major differences they may have among themselves, they practice the principles of consensus and collegiality.

People-friendly Federal Council (Cabinet). Photo: Federal Chancellery

The Swiss credit it on their own unique brand of direct democracy, where the people, rather than elected officials, hold all the power and have the last say in the political processes and decisions that shape their lives.

By going to the polls on average four times a year to cast their votes on various issues of national or local importance, the Swiss genuinely believe they have the best political system in the world.

Speaking more languages than anyone else

As they sometimes like to point out to assert their superiority, the Germans speak German, French speak French, and Italians speak Italian. But the Swiss speak all three — and then some.

While it is true that not every Swiss speaks all three national languages (though some do), most have varying levels of fluency in two, plus at least some English.

To their minds, this multilinguism makes them superior to just about anyone else in Europe, and elsewhere as well.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Just how bilingual are the Swiss

Do the Swiss see their negative sides?

Let’s just say that the Swiss don’t believe they are inferior to anyone, least of all to the French and Italians.

If you say otherwise, they will point out that they managed to create a neutral, sovereign, politically and economically stable and prosperous nation while many others haven’t. You can’t really argue with that.

They may also say that if you don’t like their country, you should leave and go live in your own — and you can’t argue with that either.

The only ‘negative’ they may concede is that Switzerland is an expensive country to live in, and that they are not happy with the increasing cost of living.

However, they may also argue that Switzerland’s high wages offset, at least partly, the cost of living.

In fact, there is certain logic in this argument.

An in-depth analysis into the purchasing power parity by a digital employment platform Glassdoor shows that if you look at the ‘big picture’ — taking various factors into account — the cost-of-living situation in Switzerland is not as bad as many people believe.

“Taking not only income and cost of living into account, but also the effects of differences in taxation, it is possible to derive an indication of after-tax, local purchasing-power-based, standard of living”, the study reported.

“Various factors” in this context means the low inflation rate (in comparison with other countries), high employment, and a strong economy — all of which indicate that Switzerland is outperforming other European nations on many fronts.

READ MORE: Do wages in Switzerland make up for the high cost of living?

Why Switzerland is home to so many international organisations

Switzerland may be best known for its cheese and chocolate, but it has another claim to fame as well: hundreds of international organisations, including the United Nations and world sports federations, are headquartered here.

Published: 24 October 2022 11:37 CEST
For a small country, Switzerland has its fair share of various international agencies; in fact, Geneva alone hosts the highest number of global organisations in the world.

There is a good reason why this is so.

In a world continually shaken by conflicts and unrest, Switzerland has a well-founded reputation for political and economic stability, with its tradition of neutrality keeping the country safe and secure.

Switzerland also has a longstanding humanitarian history, as well as a knack for diplomacy and mediation — all of which make it a good location for organisations whose primary objective is to work out international conflicts and maintain peace.

Geneva: hub of multilateral diplomacy

The city was not chosen at random to host more than 40 international organisations, over 180 permanent missions, and 400 NGOs.

Aside of the above-mentioned tradition of neutrality, the choice of the Swiss city was based on a series of historical events, which built onto each other to create the right conditions for the international organisations to prosper.

And it all started with wars.

After a Swiss doctor, Henri Dunant, witnessed a bloody battle in Italy in 1859, he founded, four years later, the International Committee of the Red Cross in his hometown of Geneva.

The entrance of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum in Geneva. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

That event was not only the first to lay the foundation upon which the city’s humanitarian tradition would be built, but it also led to another milestone: the Geneva Conventions, the first of which was signed the same year, in 1863.

Decades later, in 1920, with the world devastated by WWI, the League of Nations, whose goal was to provide a forum for resolving international disputes, was established in Geneva.

In 1949, after yet another war ended, the League became the United Nations, which has been an integral part of Geneva ever since.

Today, the city is home to over 200 international agencies, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Trade Organisation (WTO), World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and many others.

In all, about 10,000 people from all over the world work for various UN agencies in Geneva.

But UN is not the only international presence in Switzerland

International Olympic Committee (IOC) is headquartered in Lausanne, and for a good reason: many sports federations have their headquarters in Switzerland.

In all, the country hosts over 56 world sports associations  including football governing body FIFA in Zurich, along with ski, handball, gymnastics, volleyball, rowing, archery, and other sports groups.

However, unlike UN agencies and NGOs, the sports federations — and international companies in general — have flocked to Switzerland less for its neutrality and humanitarian traditions and more for the economic perks it offers.

Experts believe this is due to the political, economic and financial conditions.

“Even in a time of crisis, Switzerland scored thanks to its stability, predictability and security”, said Patrik Wermelinger, member of the executive board of Switzerland Global Enterprise (SGE), which promotes the country abroad on behalf of the federal government and the cantons.

