Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

VLADIMIR PUTIN

Why does Putin want to install surveillance cameras in Switzerland — and can he?

Russia’s president is apparently intent on setting up video surveillance equipment to protect a Russian monument located in the Swiss canton - but is this possible?

Published: 26 October 2022 15:04 CEST
Why does Putin want to install surveillance cameras in Switzerland — and can he?
Russian soldiers at the site of Suvorov memorial in Andermatten. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

The monument in question is in the canton of Uri and was erected in memory of the Russian soldiers led by General Alexander Suvorov, who died in combat against Napoleon during the army’s crossing of the Alps in September 1799.

The memorial is carved into the rocks of the Schöllenen Gorge located in the municipality of Andermatt.

It has remained, undisturbed, in this scenic location for the past 123 years, but since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the monument is no longer the site of peaceful pilgrimages for Russian diplomats and tourists alike.

In May, unknown visitors sprayed blue and yellow paint – Ukraine’s national colours – on the monument, an act which was deemed vandalism by Russian officials.

Now Vladimir Putin reportedly wants to install video cameras at the site, which is owned and maintained by the Russian government.

The monument also stirred controversy in September, when a gang of Switzerland-based Russian bikers loyal to Putin, known as the Night Wolves, posed in front of the memorial during an official wreath-laying ceremony.

Pro-Kremlin bikers Night Wolves have a large presence in Switzerland. Photo by Jens Kalaene / dpa / AFP

Can Putin actually set up equipment in Switzerland?

This wouldn’t be the first instance of Russia’s ‘spying‘ activities in Switzerland (or elsewhere), but this time Kremlin has spoke out in advance.

However while the monument itself may belong to Russia, the surrounding area does not.

Cameras cannot be legally installed in the area without the approval of the municipality and the canton, neither of which has commented about this issue so far.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Swiss politician under fire for not admitting she is British

A candidate to fill the soon-vacant post on the Federal Council, Michèle Blöchliger first denied being a dual Swiss / UK national, and then admitted it.

Published: 20 October 2022 14:58 CEST
Swiss politician under fire for not admitting she is British

With the imminent retirement of Finance Minister Ueli Maurer, several candidates have stepped forward to fill this position.

One, Michèle Blöchliger, who sits on the Nidwalden governing council, was asked during a press conference earlier this week about her dual nationality, as her Wikipedia profile, which she herself created, listed her citizenship as “CH / GB”.

But Blöchliger vehemently denied being a British national, though she admitted her mum comes from the UK and English is her second language.

On Wednesday, however, Blöchliger retracted her denial, acknowledging that she does indeed hold both Swiss and British citizenships, having received the latter one through her mother.

in a light-hearted twist on the current situation involving Liz Truss’ resignation, one twitter user asked whether Blöchliger will “use her British citizenship to become the next UK Prime Minister?”

 

She also admitted that in publicly refuting her UK nationality, she “expressed herself in an imprecise way”. Even though her British passport expired more than ten years ago, she never formally renounced it, Blöchliger said.

While she didn’t explain why she chose to obscure her British origins in the first place, one social media commentator said it was likely because it could be held against her.

Blöchliger is a member of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), and “not being 100 percent Swiss is detrimental to its reputation”.

Conflicts of loyalty?

Holding another nationality besides the Swiss one is not illegal for an elected official: in fact, a number of current MPs have two passports.

One of them, Green deputy Lisa Mazzone, who is Swiss and Italian, came to Blöchliger’s defence.

“From the moment we take an oath on the Constitution, we commit ourselves completely and with all our loyalty to this country”, she said, adding that “the question of dual nationality is absolutely irrelevant.”

“Switzerland was built by people who came from elsewhere. Our wealth is also our diversity», said Geneva’s state councillor Mauro Poggia, who also has Swiss and Italian citizenshps.  

“That does not mean that this diversity is a sign of potential disloyalty”.

For Blöchliger’s party, however, which has long been a critic of immigration, such duality is not acceptable.

In 2017, the current party president Marco Chiesa proposed a parliamentary initiative demanding that only “100 percent Swiss” people could sit on the Federal Council to avoid potential conflicts of loyalty.

The motion was not approved, with only SVP deputies voting in its favour.

READ MORE: Swiss politician’s call to ban dual citizens from becoming MPs sparks anger

While there is no law specifically forbidding federal councillors — each of whom is a potential candidate for Swiss presidency — to be bi-national, to date none of them were at the time they took office.

The current president, Ignazio Cassis, who was born in Ticino of Italian parents and naturalised at the age of 15, renounced his Italian nationality in 2017.

As for Blöchliger, she said she would give up her British passport, regardless of whether she is elected to the Federal Council or not.

This will be a smart move, according to MP Yves Nidegger, himself a dual Swiss and French citizen.

Otherwise, “there may be the impression of a conflict of interest and that’s enough to create problems”, he said.

 
 

SHOW COMMENTS