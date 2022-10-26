For members
VLADIMIR PUTIN
Why does Putin want to install surveillance cameras in Switzerland — and can he?
Russia’s president is apparently intent on setting up video surveillance equipment to protect a Russian monument located in the Swiss canton - but is this possible?
Published: 26 October 2022 15:04 CEST
Russian soldiers at the site of Suvorov memorial in Andermatten. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
Swiss politician under fire for not admitting she is British
A candidate to fill the soon-vacant post on the Federal Council, Michèle Blöchliger first denied being a dual Swiss / UK national, and then admitted it.
Published: 20 October 2022 14:58 CEST
