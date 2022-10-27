For members
READER QUESTION: Can I live in Switzerland without registering at the commune?
If you come from a country with fewer regulations surrounding your residency, then Swiss rules may seem to be unnecessarily onerous. Here's what you need to know about registering with the commune.
Published: 27 October 2022 15:32 CEST
What happens if I don’t renew my Swiss health insurance?
With the healthcare premiums in Switzerland set to soar in 2023, it's no wonder that many people would rather not pay these higher costs. But there are compelling reasons for why you have to take out insurance.
Published: 25 October 2022 15:23 CEST
