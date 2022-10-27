Read news from:
READER QUESTION: Can I live in Switzerland without registering at the commune?

If you come from a country with fewer regulations surrounding your residency, then Swiss rules may seem to be unnecessarily onerous. Here's what you need to know about registering with the commune.

Published: 27 October 2022 15:32 CEST
You may be able to register your arrival online. Photo: Pixabay

One of the first things you may have learned as a newcomer to Switzerland is that there is a huge amount of paperwork you need to fill out and file with appropriate authorities when settling in.

Getting registered in your place of residence is one of them.

Every person living in Switzerland, whether Swiss or foreigner, must announce their arrival to their local communal or municipal authorities within 14 days.

There is no way to circumvent this requirement; you can’t move from one location to another and stay pretty much under the radar. That’s because Swiss authorities want to know who is living in their country and where.

One of the reasons for this requirement is to be able to find you in case of need, but there are other reasons as well — for instance, for statistical purposes, so that local governments know how many residents there are in each of their communes.

This is important for calculating tax revenues, health infrastructure, emergency plans, and other logistics.

Being a rebel and not registering with your commune (even if you manage to be undetected, which is doubtful in a small and well-organised country like Switzerland), will eventually backfire.

Local authorities will find you anyway sooner or later — probably sooner — and impose a hefty fine on you, the amount of which will depend on the reason why you didn’t register in the first place.

There will be certain situations when you will be asked to show the proof of residence document (Wohnsitzbescheinigungen/ Attestation de domicile / certificati di residenza) in your commune — for instance, in connection with tax and social security contributions, or when renewing your driving licence.

The requirement to register in your town or village can be likened to the obligation to buy a health insurance policy: you must do it whether you like it or not.

How do you register?

In some cantons, you can do this procedure online, while in others you must come to your local residents’ registration office (Einwohnerkontrolle / Contrôle des habitants/ Controllo abitanti) in person.

Whether you register online or in person, you will need the following documents:

  • A passport or ID card for each member of the family, in addition to a passport-sized photo for everyone
  • Documents about your family status — whether you are single, married, with or without children
  • Your work or residency permit 
  • Your rent contract or proof of home ownership.

The entire process will have to be repeated when you move to another home, even if you remain in the same commune. You will have to de-register your old address and register the new one.

What happens if I don’t renew my Swiss health insurance?

With the healthcare premiums in Switzerland set to soar in 2023, it's no wonder that many people would rather not pay these higher costs. But there are compelling reasons for why you have to take out insurance.

Published: 25 October 2022 15:23 CEST
Health Minister Alain Berset caused a collective groan throughout the country on September 27th when he announced that health insurance premiums will jump by 6.6 percent on average in 2023 — the sharpest hike in two decades.

While premiums will go up throughout Switzerland, residents of some cantons will have to pay more for healthcare than their counterparts in others.

The highest, above-national-average premiums will hit Neuchâtel (+9.5 percent), Appenzell Innerrhoden (9.3 percent), Ticino (9.2 percent), and Zurich (+7  percent), though all residents of Switzerland will have to dig deeper into their pockets to pay for healthcare next year.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why are Swiss health insurance premiums set to rise?

It is understandable that you would rather not pay so much money, especially as, according to a study by the Federal Office of Public Health, some households spend between 14 and 27 percent of their earnings for the premiums.

However, if you decide not to renew your current insurance or take up another one in its place, you will be breaking the law.

Health insurance is compulsory in Switzerland, with each resident required to purchase a basic plan— KVG in German and LaMal in French and Italian —from one of dozens of private carriers.

If you neglect to do so, either inadvertently or voluntarily, you will be faced with a number of consequences.

First of all, you will be sent a letter from your canton to remind you to purchase a policy; if you don’t, the government will buy one for you and send you the bill.

If you still persist in standing your ground, keep in mind that not having health insurance greatly limits the kind of medical care you’ll get. You are entitled to receive emergency care, but not any follow-up treatments, doctor’s visits, or other healthcare.

Also, not being able to show that you are insured will be a liability in other areas of your life in Switzerland as well. You won’t be able to register in your municipality, be hired for a job, or rent an apartment without having a health policy.

Are there exemptions to the healthcare rule?

Yes, you are not required to take out Swiss insurance if:

  • You are retired and get a pension exclusively in an EU or EFTA state
  • You are a cross-border worker with healthcare policy in a EU or EFTA state
  • You are a foreign student and have comparable insurance from your country
  • You work for international organisations or are a diplomat

All others must buy an insurance policy.

If you are not doing so because you simply can’t afford it, know that you can apply for a subsidy — that is, a reduction in healthcare premiums.

This is a list of all the cantonal authorities responsible for subsidies.

If approved, you will not receive any money yourself. Rather, the canton will pay directly to your health insurance carrier.

More information can be found in this article:

