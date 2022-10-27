For members
Six spookiest places in Switzerland this Halloween
With its haunted houses and creepy castles, Switzerland can be a really scary place. So if you fancy some hair-raising, nerve-wrecking, skin-tingling moments this Halloween, we have just the thing for you.
Published: 27 October 2022 14:07 CEST
Some Swiss castles hold sinister secrets. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
COMPARE: What is the best season to visit Switzerland?
To visit or not to visit Switzerland isn’t the question to ask, but when you should see the country. Writer Lily Töngi-Andrews brings the highlights and how to best enjoy each month.
Published: 4 October 2022 13:11 CEST
