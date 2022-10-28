For members
Switzerland set to experience housing shortage and (even) higher rents in 2023
After years of oversupply, the Swiss rental market is heading towards a shortage, with dwellings becoming scarcer and more expensive in most cantons.
Published: 28 October 2022 15:11 CEST
Slowdown in construction is contributing to housing shortage. Image by Tom from Pixabay
Switzerland: What can you expect to spend the most money on in 2023
Switzerland is expensive at any time, but next year promises to stretch household budgets even more, making you dig deeper into your pocket to pay for essential goods and services - here's which prices are likely to rise the most.
Published: 28 October 2022 12:21 CEST
