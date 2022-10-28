Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

More consumers opt for cheaper health insurance models, a Swiss train to set a world record, and other news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 28 October 2022 08:26 CEST
Don't forget to rewind your clocks on Sunday. Photo: Giallo on Pexels

The ‘family doctor’ model is becoming more popular in Switzerland

After the massive increases in health insurance premiums for 2023, many consumers are looking for ways to lower the cost.

Comparis price comparison site analysed search engine trends among people looking for cheaper options and found that the ‘family doctor’ model is currently the most popular, with 42.5 percent of all recent health insurance searches, Comparis announced on Thursday.

That is 5.1 percent more than in 2021.

Under this model, policyholders have to consult a family doctor — a general practitioner — who will be designated by the insurance company and will be in charge of all medical treatment.

He or she will refer patient to a specialist if necessary. “Regular” (more expensive)  policies allow patients to choose their own doctors and consult  witha specialist without a referral.

However, policyholders can save up to 25 percent on their premiums if they opt for the family doctor model.

More information about other ways to save money on health insurance can be found here:

Swiss train prepares to set a historic record

The Rhaetian Railway (RhB), which runs through the Swiss Alps, was named a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008 for its engineering, architecture, and harmony with the environment.

To commemorate the 175th anniversary of Swiss Railways, RhB will attempt to set a world record on Saturday for the longest passenger train.

It will string together 25 engines and 100 carriages, which will span 1,9 kilometres in length and depart at 2 pm from Preda (Graubünden), “travelling at a speed of 30 to 35 km/h over bridges and through spiral tunnels”, and arriving at Landwasser Viaduct at 3.15 pm, the company said.

About 3,000 tickets were sold for the historic ride.

The current record-holder is a 774-metre-long Australian train.

Weather forecast: From warm to cool

After an unusually warm October, with temperatures exceeding 20C in many regions, the weather will become cooler next week, according to meteorologist Roger Perret from MeteoNews weather service.

But before temperatures drop, the weekend will remain unseasonably mild — 25C in some areas, Perret predicts.

From the mid-week, however, “the temperatures will drop significantly”, with sunshine giving way to clouds and rain.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday

A sure sign that fall is truly here is having to wind the clocks back ahead of the coming winter. 

On October 30th at 3 am, clocks in Switzerland will be turned back one hour.

This means sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier.

The good news is that we all get an extra hour of sleep. The bad news is that it’s going to get darker earlier in the evening. 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Covid is no longer a threat at the moment, most employees receive pay raises, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.

Published: 27 October 2022 11:09 CEST
Health official: ‘Covid-19 is no longer scary’

Even though the number of reported infections has stabilised in Switzerland in the past week, some cantons have reinforced preventive measures, such as an obligation to wear masks in healthcare facilities.

In general, however, Covid is running out of steam and “is no longer as scary” as it used to be during previous waves, according to Rudolf Hauri, member of the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors, who added that more cases will probably emerge this winter.

“What worries me is that in addition to the increase in Covid infections, a stronger flu wave is expected this year, in addition to cold viruses”, he said. “Combined, these factors could once again result in a significantly higher burden for hospitals”.

Number of Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland is likely to double in the coming weeks

The number of those fleeing the war in Ukraine is expected to soar from the current 66,000 to 120,000 by Christmas, according to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM)

“Everything will depend on the evolution of the war, the humanitarian response, damage to energy infrastructure, and reception capacities in the countries neighboring Ukraine”, said SEM’s spokesperson Samuel Wyss.

In the meantime, federal asylum centres “are saturated and have practically no more free beds”, SEM said on Wednesday, adding that the accommodation situation “is very tense”.

Majority of Swiss employees receive cost-of-living allowances

Even though inflation is significantly lower in Switzerland than in the EU, it is nevertheless diminishing the purchasing power of many Swiss workers.

However, most cases of labour unions negotiating with employers for inflation-adopted wage increases are successful, said Daniel Lampart, chief economist at the Swiss Trade Union Confederation.

“So far, the wage negotiations have been positive. We got the cost-of-living adjustment in most sectors. This is particularly important because health insurance premiums are rising and electricity will also be more expensive next year”, he said.

Government stands by its definition of neutrality

When Switzerland followed the EU’s lead in adopting sanctions against Russia, some politicians have said that this move violated the country’s neutrality.

After some MPs called on the government to clarify this issue, a report that was commissioned found that the “current practice provides sufficient scope to use neutrality in the present international context”, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.

It added that Switzerland will continue “to retain neutrality as an instrument of foreign  policy. In doing so, it aims to safeguard security, independence and prosperity, while working for a peaceful order based on international law, human rights and democracy”.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

