Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

The ‘family doctor’ model is becoming more popular in Switzerland

After the massive increases in health insurance premiums for 2023, many consumers are looking for ways to lower the cost.

Comparis price comparison site analysed search engine trends among people looking for cheaper options and found that the ‘family doctor’ model is currently the most popular, with 42.5 percent of all recent health insurance searches, Comparis announced on Thursday.

That is 5.1 percent more than in 2021.

Under this model, policyholders have to consult a family doctor — a general practitioner — who will be designated by the insurance company and will be in charge of all medical treatment.

He or she will refer patient to a specialist if necessary. “Regular” (more expensive) policies allow patients to choose their own doctors and consult witha specialist without a referral.

However, policyholders can save up to 25 percent on their premiums if they opt for the family doctor model.

Swiss train prepares to set a historic record

The Rhaetian Railway (RhB), which runs through the Swiss Alps, was named a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008 for its engineering, architecture, and harmony with the environment.

To commemorate the 175th anniversary of Swiss Railways, RhB will attempt to set a world record on Saturday for the longest passenger train.

It will string together 25 engines and 100 carriages, which will span 1,9 kilometres in length and depart at 2 pm from Preda (Graubünden), “travelling at a speed of 30 to 35 km/h over bridges and through spiral tunnels”, and arriving at Landwasser Viaduct at 3.15 pm, the company said.

About 3,000 tickets were sold for the historic ride.

The current record-holder is a 774-metre-long Australian train.

Weather forecast: From warm to cool

After an unusually warm October, with temperatures exceeding 20C in many regions, the weather will become cooler next week, according to meteorologist Roger Perret from MeteoNews weather service.

But before temperatures drop, the weekend will remain unseasonably mild — 25C in some areas, Perret predicts.

From the mid-week, however, “the temperatures will drop significantly”, with sunshine giving way to clouds and rain.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday

A sure sign that fall is truly here is having to wind the clocks back ahead of the coming winter.

On October 30th at 3 am, clocks in Switzerland will be turned back one hour.

This means sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier.

The good news is that we all get an extra hour of sleep. The bad news is that it’s going to get darker earlier in the evening.

