Five things you didn’t know about Switzerland’s rail network
Swiss trains are famous for their punctuality — we all know that. But there are also some things about the country’s railway system that many people have no clue about.
Published: 31 October 2022 14:48 CET
Switzerland's mountain railways are spectacular. Image by Iso Tuor from Pixabay
IN PICTURES: World’s longest passenger train winds through Swiss Alps
The world's longest passenger train -- an assembly of 100 connected coaches measuring nearly two kilometres -- wound through breath-taking scenery in the Swiss Alps Saturday.
Published: 30 October 2022 19:25 CET
