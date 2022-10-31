Read news from:
Five things you didn’t know about Switzerland’s rail network

Swiss trains are famous for their punctuality — we all know that. But there are also some things about the country’s railway system that many people have no clue about.

Published: 31 October 2022 14:48 CET
Switzerland's mountain railways are spectacular. Image by Iso Tuor from Pixabay

Switzerland is a nation of avid train commuters.

In fact, a report from Eurostat, Europe’s Statistical Office, shows that the Swiss are Europe’s most frequent train travelers per capita, so it is just as well that they have a (mostly) reliable railway network to take them from point A to point B, and back.

The reliability of the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) is no secret, but there are some facts that may not be as widely known.

These are some of them.

Extensive and dense coverage

People in Switzerland take it for granted that they can get pretty much everywhere by train, but did you know that this small country has one of the world’s densest and most extensive rail networks: around 5,300 kilometres of tracks and 804 stations along the way.

While the SBB is the government-owned railroad, there are also over 70 private ones, including the famous “scenic” lines that travel through the Alps.

The world’s steepest cogwheel train lives in Switzerland

Alongside the fast, modern trains that crisscross the country horizontally, there are some vestiges of days gone by.

One of them that is still in service is the cogwheel train commissioned in 1889, known to this day as the steepest one in the world.

It travels on a gradient of up to 48 percent, which is perhaps not surprising in the heavily mountainous country.

At such a steep incline, it takes 30 minutes to cover the 4,618-metre-long distance between Alpnachstad and Pilatus, the two locations in central Switzerland that the train connects.

Some mountain trains face an uphill ride. Image by Evelyne H. Bur from Pixabay 

Sheep (yes, sheep) are among SBB’s most valued employees

Relax — the sheep are not driving the trains.

Instead, they work in the company’s embankment maintenance department. This means the animals are tasked with eating the grass along the rail tracks.

They graze on rough terrain and steep slopes inaccessible to conventional lawn mowers. Each day, the animals dutifully eat their way through about a square kilometre of land.

The crew is headed by the foresheep named Bruna, who even has her own Instagram account.

Intricate timetable

The Swiss leave nothing to chance, least of all the timing.

The trains run according to a sophisticated and very precise schedule, departing each station at regular intervals, and are closely linked and coordinated with other public transport systems, like buses and trams.

This finely-tuned timetable cuts waiting times to a strictly necessary minimum for connecting journeys.

Trains run according to the iconic SBB clock. Photo by Jan Huber on Unsplash

Trains are punctual… except in October and November

The timeliness of Switzerland’s trains (at least in comparison to other countries’) is legendary.

But perhaps it shouldn’t quite be.

As the SBB itself admits it, “we have more punctuality issues” in October and November than during other times of the year.

Why is this?

“The main reason is the shift to wet, stormy, and cold weather conditions. When the tracks are wet, trains need longer to accelerate and brake”, the company explains.

But commuters too are to blame, it appears.

“When it rains, passengers often congregate under the platform roof and board the train through the same door. This leads to longer stops…There are also other factors that we can do little about, for example, shorter days with less daylight”. 

And these are two other fascinating facts about Swiss trains, which you already know about from previous articles, but which bear repeating:

IN PICTURES: World’s longest passenger train winds through Swiss Alps

The world's longest passenger train -- an assembly of 100 connected coaches measuring nearly two kilometres -- wound through breath-taking scenery in the Swiss Alps Saturday.

Published: 30 October 2022 19:25 CET
The Rhaetian Railway (RhB) announced that it had beat the world record for the longest passenger train, at an event marking the 175th anniversary of Switzerland’s famous railway system.

The 1,910-metre (6,266-foot) train, composed of 25 separable multiple-unit trains, or 100 coaches, travelled through the Alps in the eastern Swiss canton of Graubunden.

People look on and take photographs as a 1910-metre-long train with 100 cars passes by near Bergun on October 29, 2022, during the world record attempt by the Rhaetian Railway (RhB). (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

“For me, this is just Swiss perfection,” RhB chief Renato Fasciati told the Blick daily’s live feed of the event, as the long, red train snaked slowly through the mountainous landscape.

While there are freight trains that are longer, with some measuring over three kilometres, Saturday’s event featured by far the longest passenger train ever run.

It was several hundred metres longer than a train that held the unofficial previous record, in Belgium in the 1990s, an RhB spokesman told AFP.

The train line passes through spectacular scenery. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

With dazzling sunshine reflecting off its shiny, silver roof and with a digital destination sign on the front reading “Alpine Cruise”, the train carried 150 passengers.

World heritage

It took the spectacular, spiralling Albula/Bernina route, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, covering the nearly 25 kilometres from Preda to Alvaneu in less than 45 minutes.

Some 3,000 people who had snapped up coveted tickets, watched the trip on a giant screen set up near Bergun, at the halfway-point in the historic journey.

Members of the public capture images as the train passes the Landwasser Viaduct, after Bergun. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Others lined the mountain roads and paths, cheering as the giant train slowly snaked between autumn-coloured trees.

It wound through 22 helical tunnels and crossing 48 bridges along the way, including the majestic Landwasser Viaduct, towering 65 metres over the ravine below.

Swiss media broadcast aerial footage showing the train at several levels simultaneously, with its snout exiting one tunnel as carriages further back were sliding through others.

The road up to the various look-out points was closed off to traffic, but many hiked or biked up the mountainside seeking out the best view.

And as the train made its way down one mountainside, a flock of people on bikes tried to follow alongside it on a parallel path.

Cyclists watch as the train passes near Bergun. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Holding up the Guinness World Record diploma, Fasciati told reporters that there had been significant challenges to ensure such a long train could travel safely.

The seven train drivers and 21 technicians onboard had to make sure “that all 25 trains do the same, accelerating and breaking” at the same time, and were all “guided by the first… driver,” he said.

Members of the public capture images as the train passes the Landwasser Viaduct, after Bergun. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Few countries have a rail network as dense as Switzerland, which is famous for its punctual trains.

The wealthy Alpine country saw the departure of its first train service on August 9, 1847, linking Zurich with Baden, 23 kilometres to the northwest — a trip which took 33 minutes.

