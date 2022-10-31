Read news from:
OPINION: Can foreign residents ever emulate the Swiss obsession for cleanliness?

The Swiss are famed for the cleanliness of their streets and public spaces and even their own homes as foreign residents will soon find out. Clare O’Dea asks whether a newcomer can ever reach the standard of Swiss cleanliness inside their own four walls.

Published: 31 October 2022 16:49 CET
Can the Swiss obsession for cleanliness be emulated? Photo by Anton on Unsplash

Having spent the day in possession of a rented wet vacuum cleaner, I can report that there are ascending levels of cleaning and that once you start progressing up the scale, it’s hard to stop. The more you do, the more you feel you need to do. This is what has happened to the Swiss at large.

My cleaning blitz was sparked, as usual, by the imminent arrival of visitors. One member of our household, a long-haired collie, is the main contributor to the demand for cleaning. He seems to think that the hall rug belongs to him and I realised that it had gone beyond the point of acceptable grubbiness. I thought it might be nice to see the original colours again.

I had heard that wet vacuum cleaners could be rented in pharmacies so I went looking for one. My local pharmacies seem to have opted out of the wet vacuum cleaner rental market but I found out where I could procure one, in a large DIY store.

As with most new expenses in Switzerland, the vacuum cleaner ended up costing twice as much as expected. I was told it was 25 francs for the day but, how could I not have thought of this, you also need to use a specific cleaning product, the smallest bottle of which costs 20 francs.

As the woman in the shop went through the instructions on how to use the machine (bonus: I learnt a new word ‘gicler’, which means squirt), I felt I was being initiated into an important Swiss rite. She spoke to me as a fellow serious cleaner, the kind of person who would not settle for dry vacuuming only.

So I lugged the machine and the various hoses and tubes to the car, got it home, set up and ready to go. Once the problem rug had been dealt with, which only used two capfuls of the cleaning product, I was not satisfied. I absolutely needed to gicler more carpets and use up more detergent so I tackled the bedrooms.

Swiss people are usually dismayed to hear that we have carpets in our bedrooms. Think of the dust, they say. It can’t be that bad, I used to say. Reader, it is that bad. Things went from clean to cleaner because I decided I couldn’t tolerate the dust under the beds, which meant not just vacuuming around the beds but moving them and clearing out all the odds and ends lurking underneath.

Once I had cleaned the house like a woman possessed, I cleaned the wet vacuum cleaner inside and out (they wouldn’t take it back any other way) and dragged all the parts back out to the car. With my new dirt-tinted glasses on, I noticed the front door was a mess of cobwebs, insects, dirt and leaves.

Quelle surprise, the Swiss love for order and clean surfaces extends outside the living space. Gardens are kept in immaculate condition and front doors are neat and clear of any sign of grime, often graced with a pretty seasonal decorative arrangement. Our old metal umbrella bucket, home to generations of spiders, does not fit the bill.

I settled for hoovering the entrance mat, the threshold and high up over the door where there were signs of deceased biodiversity. The decorative stuff would have to wait for another day.

It’s nice to have a clean house but it’s less nice to be the one doing the cleaning. Traditionally, there was a bit of a taboo in Switzerland about having strangers clean for you, almost as if it meant the woman of the house was slacking.

Because, let’s be honest, housework in Switzerland is still largely carried out by women, whether paid or unpaid. Some Swiss households, one in seven according to a recent poll, do resort to hiring cleaning help and the work is relatively well paid and declared in about half of cases.

My burst of cleaning fervour has passed and the dust has settled back on most surfaces. The dog is back on the rug, and the visitors, who happen to be under 18, have made the house messier than before. Autumn leaves swirl around the floor, impossible to keep out.

It will be some time before I can tap into the Swiss cleaning streak again. A visit from my parents in law might do it. But in the meantime, I can enjoy the cleanliness and perfection of my Swiss neighbours’ homes, at least from the outside.

My theory is that squeaky clean Switzerland is a relatively new phenomenon, born of prosperity and the accompanying exclusion of women from the employment market in the mid-20th century. Like many of the high standards in this country, it’s nice to look at but hard to emulate.

SWITZERLAND EXPLAINED

Why do the Swiss think they are superior to everyone else?

If you have been living in Switzerland, you probably noticed that many people here have a high (some may say too high) opinion of their country. But is this view justified?

Published: 26 October 2022 12:54 CEST
Why do the Swiss think they are superior to everyone else?

Switzerland is a small country surrounded (with the exception of Liechtenstein) by bigger nations. Yet, when it comes to their perception of themselves, the Swiss believe they are far superior to their neighbours and other countries as well.

This self-assessment could be based on a number of international surveys that place Switzerland at the top, or very near the top, in various categories.

For instance, this year alone, Switzerland won the title of the “Best Country in the World” by US News & World Report, and most innovative economy in the world by a United Nations organisation.

It is not wasted on anyone that in all the studies and surveys, whether assessing the quality of life or economy, Switzerland consistently beats the other nation that also thinks very highly of itself — the United States.

The Swiss genuinely believe that they are better than others in many areas.

For instance:

Their economy is stronger

It is certainly true that Switzerland’s economy is robust.

Its inflation rate, now and generally, is lower than across the eurozone, and its unemployment rate is far below the EU’s as well.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland’s inflation rate has stayed low compared to elsewhere

Even during the Covid pandemic in 2020, Switzerland’s economy, while certainly weakened, was still “the most resilient” in the world, according to research conducted at the time.

The reason is that Switzerland “combines world class governance with high levels of social capital and high social resilience. It also has strong financial systems, manageable debt levels and good health system resilience”, research shows.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why is Switzerland so rich?

Efficiency

Whether it’s the (mostly) punctual trains or the highly developed and well-maintained infrastructure, Switzerland works like the proverbial Swiss watch.

The Swiss like everything to run smoothly and efficiently, and believe they are better at these skills than other countries – and they probably are.

They tend to look down on countries where these traits fall by the wayside, pointing accusing fingers at the Italians and French (as they usually do when something goes wrong in Switzerland), but also at Germans.

In fact, in 2019, an expansion of the Deutsche Bahn lines into Switzerland met with objections because the Swiss were concerned those tardy Germans would mess up their intricately organised transport systems.

Stability

Just as they value efficiency and good organisation, the Swiss also like everything to be balanced and steady (and if possible, predictable) rather than ruled by chaos and randomness.

They believe they have mastered this skill better than anyone else — certainly better than, you guessed it, the French and Italians.

Citizen-driven political system

While other nations’ politics are often volatile, Switzerland’s system combines the above-mentioned qualities: efficiency and stability.

Instead of the scandals and general disorder which drive political discourse in many other countries, Swiss cabinet members get along well, with each other, at least in public. Whatever major differences they may have among themselves, they practice the principles of consensus and collegiality.

People-friendly Federal Council (Cabinet). Photo: Federal Chancellery

The Swiss credit it on their own unique brand of direct democracy, where the people, rather than elected officials, hold all the power and have the last say in the political processes and decisions that shape their lives.

By going to the polls on average four times a year to cast their votes on various issues of national or local importance, the Swiss genuinely believe they have the best political system in the world.

Speaking more languages than anyone else

As they sometimes like to point out to assert their superiority, the Germans speak German, French speak French, and Italians speak Italian. But the Swiss speak all three — and then some.

While it is true that not every Swiss speaks all three national languages (though some do), most have varying levels of fluency in two, plus at least some English.

To their minds, this multilinguism makes them superior to just about anyone else in Europe, and elsewhere as well.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Just how bilingual are the Swiss

Do the Swiss see their negative sides?

Let’s just say that the Swiss don’t believe they are inferior to anyone, least of all to the French and Italians.

If you say otherwise, they will point out that they managed to create a neutral, sovereign, politically and economically stable and prosperous nation while many others haven’t. You can’t really argue with that.

They may also say that if you don’t like their country, you should leave and go live in your own — and you can’t argue with that either.

The only ‘negative’ they may concede is that Switzerland is an expensive country to live in, and that they are not happy with the increasing cost of living.

However, they may also argue that Switzerland’s high wages offset, at least partly, the cost of living.

In fact, there is certain logic in this argument.

An in-depth analysis into the purchasing power parity by a digital employment platform Glassdoor shows that if you look at the ‘big picture’ — taking various factors into account — the cost-of-living situation in Switzerland is not as bad as many people believe.

“Taking not only income and cost of living into account, but also the effects of differences in taxation, it is possible to derive an indication of after-tax, local purchasing-power-based, standard of living”, the study reported.

“Various factors” in this context means the low inflation rate (in comparison with other countries), high employment, and a strong economy — all of which indicate that Switzerland is outperforming other European nations on many fronts.

READ MORE: Do wages in Switzerland make up for the high cost of living?

