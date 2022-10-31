Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Geneva's public transport is disrupted again, Switzerland's economy doing 'very well', and other news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 31 October 2022 08:02 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
With fewer peak-hour public transport options available in Geneva, more people will have to walk to and from work. Photo by Jan Antonin Kolar on Unsplash

Geneva trams and buses (TPG) to run sporadically from today

After Geneva commuters have had to deal with disrupted public transport while TPG employees were striking on October 12th and 13th, now they are facing new inconveniences: starting today, “the TPG are forced to temporarily withdraw certain reinforcement runs scheduled during peak hours, Monday to Friday”, the company announced.

Fourteen lines will be affected: tram lines 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 19 and bus lines 1, 5, 8, 9, 11, 22, 23, 25.

The reason is absenteeism:12 percent of bus and tram drivers have not shown up for work since the summer.

 Swiss socialists to push for EU membership

The Social Democratic Party approved on Sunday its “roadmap” for the future Swiss-European policy.

“For us, it is clear that a well-negotiated EU membership remains the best option”, the party  said.

It added that it is “aware that EU membership is not likely to bring together a majority in Switzerland in the short term”.

It therefore proposes a multi-step plan aimed at advancing a gradual integration.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: How likely is it that Switzerland will join EU in the next decade?
 

‘Crisis’ not as dire as people think, experts say

Even though Swiss media is filled with articles about the rising cost of living and looming energy shortages, “economically, we are still doing very well,” according to Rudolf Strahm, former head of Switzerland’s price surveillance office.

As proof, he mentioned “our almost historically low unemployment rate” and the “moderate inflation of 3 percent, which is already falling a little”.

Strahm conceded, however, “that we are at a turning point”, with economic stagnation a possibility in 2023, which would last until the war in Ukraine ends.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland’s inflation rate has stayed low compared to elsewhere

Some Swiss MPs want to re-establish links with their Russian counterparts

Before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Swiss and Russian deputies have had amicable contacts, which had been suspended after Putin’s attack.

Now, some members of the parliament are calling on the interaction to resume.

“I think it was a mistake to suspend these activities; it would be appropriate to restore relations with Russian parliamentarians”, said MP Jean-Luc Addor, with other deputies also voicing their support for the move.

Others, however, advocate a more cautious approach, preferring to wait until the war is over.

The issue will be discussed during the parliament’s winter session, which will take place from November 28th to December 16th.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

An earthquake shakes parts of the country, Switzerland ranked the most developed nation, and other news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 12 September 2022 07:48 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

An earthquake shook Switzerland over the weekend

An earthquake, whose epicentre was in Mulhouse, France, at the border with Basel, was felt as far away as over 100 km away into Switzerland.

Some residents of Vaud, Neuchâtel, Fribourg and Jura also felt the tremor, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, shake the ground just before 6 pm on Saturday.

No casualties or serious damages have been reported.

This is the second earthquake to hit Switzerland in a span of just over two weeks; the previous one, which measured 3.2 on the Richter scale, shook the region of Zinal (VS) just after midnight on August 24th.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Which parts of Switzerland are vulnerable to earthquakes?

Parliament begins its autumn session

MPs are re-convening today after a summer break, ready to tackle some hot-button topics that are of particular relevance to Switzerland’s population right now.

Foremost among them is the looming energy shortage and soaring electricity prices, which will have a huge impact on Swiss consumers in 2023.

Another issue of interest to the deputies is the increasing cost of healthcare; socialist and Green MPs already said they would push for the government to subsidise health insurance premiums to the tune of 30 percent, but this motion will face opposition from the right-wingers.

READ MORE: What are Switzerland’s four main challenges right now?
 

Switzerland is the most developed country in the world, the UN says

In terms of average life expectancy, level of education, and standard of living, Switzerland is ranked in the first place out of 191 countries, according to the new Human Development Index, released by the UN Development Program (UNDP).

It is the first time Switzerland nabbed the top position in the annual ranking, though it always hovered near the top, ranking third in 2020.

A UNDP chart shows how Switzerland has progressed over the past 30 years. For instance, in 1990, the life expectancy in the country was 77.4 years, and its Gross National Income per capita was 59,117.

In 2020, the same figures were 84 years, and 65.011, respectively.

You can check out the ranking here.

Not all Swiss cities want a ‘dark’ Christmas

While some municpalities have announced they would cut nighttime lighting, including Christmas displays, this year to save energy, others are not planning to do so.

“Having a city that is  dead during the Christmas and New Year period is not the best signal to give to our population”, said Mauro Moruzzi, who sits on Neuchâtel’s municipal council.

In Lausanne, too, “we are not going to turn them off”, said municupal councillor Xavier Company, adding that illuminated holiday decorations “is not what wastes the most energy”.

Geneva officials too say that “Christmas decorations have a very limited impact” in terms of energy savings. 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

