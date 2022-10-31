For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Geneva's public transport is disrupted again, Switzerland's economy doing 'very well', and other news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 31 October 2022 08:02 CET
With fewer peak-hour public transport options available in Geneva, more people will have to walk to and from work. Photo by Jan Antonin Kolar on Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
An earthquake shakes parts of the country, Switzerland ranked the most developed nation, and other news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 12 September 2022 07:48 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments