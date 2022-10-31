For members
SKIING
Will the warm autumn affect the ski season in Switzerland?
The warmest October in recorded history made for a good hiking weather in the Swiss Alps, but it is proving detrimental to skiing.
Published: 31 October 2022 11:41 CET
This is what snowless Alps look like. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
For members
SKIING
Why your ski trip in Switzerland will be more expensive this winter
Due to rising energy costs, many mountain resorts in Switzerland are increasing their prices this winter.
Published: 11 October 2022 11:24 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments