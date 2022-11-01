For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
New Swiss passport is launched, vegans take Switzerland to human rights court, and other news in our roundup on Tuesday.
Published: 1 November 2022 08:03 CET
Say Auf Wiedersehen / au revoir / arrivederci to summer: cold weather is here to stay. Photo: Pixabay
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
More consumers opt for cheaper health insurance models, a Swiss train to set a world record, and other news in our roundup on Friday.
Published: 28 October 2022 08:26 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments