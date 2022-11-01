Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

New Swiss passport is launched, vegans take Switzerland to human rights court, and other news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 1 November 2022 08:03 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Say Auf Wiedersehen / au revoir / arrivederci to summer: cold weather is here to stay. Photo: Pixabay

Switzerland launches a new passport

Launched on Monday, the new version of the Swiss passport features the geographic highlights of the 26 cantons, “from the Alpine peaks to the valleys”, according to the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol).

For the first time, the passport also includes a page dedicated to the “the fifth Switzerland”— Swiss nationals who live abroad, sometimes also referred to as the “27th canton”.

You can find out more about the updated passport , and the regions it features, from this video:

EXPLAINED: What are the 'five Switzerlands' and what do they represent?
 

Two vegans take Switzerland to human rights court over lack of “adequate diet”

A prisoner and a mental health patient have appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg for not being served nutritionally balanced vegan meals in a Geneva prison and a Vaud psychiatric hospital.

Each individual wants the Swiss government to pay them 10,000 francs in damages for the “emotional distress” they had suffered.

The two filed their complaints with the ECHR after a Swiss court had rejected their case.

The ECHR is now asking Switzerland to respond to the complaints, explaining why the state-run institutions had failed to provide a totally vegan diet to two individuals.

Swiss solidarity towards Ukrainian refugees remains strong

While there had been some concerns during the summer that the Swiss are getting tired of helping out nearly 60,000 Ukrainian refugees who have come to the country since the invasion, overall, that is not the case at the moment.

According to media reports, “the further escalation of the war could be an important reason for the continued solidarity of the Swiss population with the Ukrainians”, even as thousands more are expected to arrive in Switzerland in the coming weeks.

ANALYSIS: Why is Swiss solidarity with Ukrainian refugees waning?

Colder weather begins today

With the start of November, the unusually warm weather of the previous month is coming to an end, and lower temperatures and rain are on the way.

And it will begin today, according to Roger Perret, a meteorologist from the MeteoNews weather service.

“Initially, temperatures will drop mostly at high altitudes,” he said, adding that cooler weather will then spread downwards, all the way to the plains.

This is the weather forecast for the coming week:

As a reminder, this is what you can expect to happen in Switzerland throughout the month of November:

KEY POINTS: What changes in Switzerland in November 2022

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

More consumers opt for cheaper health insurance models, a Swiss train to set a world record, and other news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 28 October 2022 08:26 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

The ‘family doctor’ model is becoming more popular in Switzerland

After the massive increases in health insurance premiums for 2023, many consumers are looking for ways to lower the cost.

Comparis price comparison site analysed search engine trends among people looking for cheaper options and found that the ‘family doctor’ model is currently the most popular, with 42.5 percent of all recent health insurance searches, Comparis announced on Thursday.

That is 5.1 percent more than in 2021.

Under this model, policyholders have to consult a family doctor — a general practitioner — who will be designated by the insurance company and will be in charge of all medical treatment.

He or she will refer patient to a specialist if necessary. “Regular” (more expensive)  policies allow patients to choose their own doctors and consult  witha specialist without a referral.

However, policyholders can save up to 25 percent on their premiums if they opt for the family doctor model.

More information about other ways to save money on health insurance can be found here:

Five tips for getting cheaper health insurance in Switzerland

Swiss train prepares to set a historic record

The Rhaetian Railway (RhB), which runs through the Swiss Alps, was named a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008 for its engineering, architecture, and harmony with the environment.

To commemorate the 175th anniversary of Swiss Railways, RhB will attempt to set a world record on Saturday for the longest passenger train.

It will string together 25 engines and 100 carriages, which will span 1,9 kilometres in length and depart at 2 pm from Preda (Graubünden), “travelling at a speed of 30 to 35 km/h over bridges and through spiral tunnels”, and arriving at Landwasser Viaduct at 3.15 pm, the company said.

About 3,000 tickets were sold for the historic ride.

The current record-holder is a 774-metre-long Australian train.

Weather forecast: From warm to cool

After an unusually warm October, with temperatures exceeding 20C in many regions, the weather will become cooler next week, according to meteorologist Roger Perret from MeteoNews weather service.

But before temperatures drop, the weekend will remain unseasonably mild — 25C in some areas, Perret predicts.

From the mid-week, however, “the temperatures will drop significantly”, with sunshine giving way to clouds and rain.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday

A sure sign that fall is truly here is having to wind the clocks back ahead of the coming winter. 

On October 30th at 3 am, clocks in Switzerland will be turned back one hour.

This means sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier.

The good news is that we all get an extra hour of sleep. The bad news is that it’s going to get darker earlier in the evening. 

Whatever happened to the EU plan to ditch the changing of the clocks?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

