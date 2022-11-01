Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Switzerland launches a new passport

Launched on Monday, the new version of the Swiss passport features the geographic highlights of the 26 cantons, “from the Alpine peaks to the valleys”, according to the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol).

For the first time, the passport also includes a page dedicated to the “the fifth Switzerland”— Swiss nationals who live abroad, sometimes also referred to as the “27th canton”.

You can find out more about the updated passport , and the regions it features, from this video:

Two vegans take Switzerland to human rights court over lack of “adequate diet”

A prisoner and a mental health patient have appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg for not being served nutritionally balanced vegan meals in a Geneva prison and a Vaud psychiatric hospital.

Each individual wants the Swiss government to pay them 10,000 francs in damages for the “emotional distress” they had suffered.

The two filed their complaints with the ECHR after a Swiss court had rejected their case.

The ECHR is now asking Switzerland to respond to the complaints, explaining why the state-run institutions had failed to provide a totally vegan diet to two individuals.

Swiss solidarity towards Ukrainian refugees remains strong

While there had been some concerns during the summer that the Swiss are getting tired of helping out nearly 60,000 Ukrainian refugees who have come to the country since the invasion, overall, that is not the case at the moment.

According to media reports, “the further escalation of the war could be an important reason for the continued solidarity of the Swiss population with the Ukrainians”, even as thousands more are expected to arrive in Switzerland in the coming weeks.

Colder weather begins today

With the start of November, the unusually warm weather of the previous month is coming to an end, and lower temperatures and rain are on the way.

And it will begin today, according to Roger Perret, a meteorologist from the MeteoNews weather service.

“Initially, temperatures will drop mostly at high altitudes,” he said, adding that cooler weather will then spread downwards, all the way to the plains.

This is the weather forecast for the coming week:

Es wird temperaturmässig ab morgen wieder etwas nomaler! Wie es konkret mit dem #Wetter in der ersten #Novemberwoche aussieht, erfahrt ihr im heutigen Blog unter https://t.co/w5JwfN9W9f. (rp) pic.twitter.com/2jbuYwJ30T — MeteoNews Schweiz (@MeteoNewsAG) October 31, 2022

As a reminder, this is what you can expect to happen in Switzerland throughout the month of November:

