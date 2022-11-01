For members
EQUALITY
Why are vegans suing Switzerland in Europe’s human rights court?
Two men have complained to the European Court of Human Rights that prisoners and psychiatric patients in Switzerland are not receiving vegan meals. Here's a look at what's going on.
Published: 1 November 2022 11:48 CET
Swiss prisoners and hospital patients don't always have access to vegan meals. Photo by Anna Pelzer on Unsplash
SWISS REFERENDUM
EXPLAINED: What happened after Swiss women got the right to vote in 1971?
When women in Switzerland were finally granted the right to vote at federal level on 7 February 1971, it was the culmination of a long struggle. But there was plenty more to do, writes Caroline Bishop, whose debut novel explores the ongoing fight for women’s rights in the 1970s.
Published: 28 January 2021 11:44 CET
Updated: 8 March 2022 16:34 CET
Updated: 8 March 2022 16:34 CET
A woman holds a sign reading "Feminism = Equality" as she takes part in a nation-wide women's strike for wage parity outside the federal palace, on June 14, 2019 in the Swiss capital Bern. Photo: FABR
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments