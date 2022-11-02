Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

Migros versus Coop: Which Swiss supermarket has cheaper groceries?

The cost of most consumer goods in Switzerland has risen in the past few months, but which Swiss supermarket chain has the lowest (and highest) prices right now?

Published: 2 November 2022 12:09 CET
Prices at Switzerland's largest supermarket chains have gone up. Image by Tumisu from Pixabay

The latest Swiss consumer index, which measures how optimistic (or not) consumers are about their finances and the state of the economy in general, is the lowest in 50 years, according to a new analysis released on Tuesday by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

The consumer sentiment has reached its lowest level since the survey began in 1972, SECO reported. 

One of the reasons for this pessimism is that prices of goods and services continue to go up, which means households must now spend more than before on most products.

READ MORE: Pasta up by 13 percent: How food and energy prices in Switzerland are rising

What is the situation ‘in the field’?

News platform Watson set out to find out how much the cost of food and other basic household products has increased in Switzerland between May and October.

While Watson did not analyse costs at discounters like Aldi and Lidl, which are typically cheaper than other retailers, the news site compared prices at Switzerland’s largest supermarket chains, Migros and Coop.

It bought 16 comparable products in both stores, finding that most of the purchased items are cheaper at Migros, where they cost a total of 94.93 francs — a price increase of almost 4.49 francs compared to six months ago.

At Coop, the same products added up to 100.49 francs — 8.47 francs more in October than in May.

Looking at purchases individually, among products that cost less at Migros are eggplant: 1.60 francs at versus 5.15 at Coop; sunflower oil (4.85 versus 5.60); whole chicken (7.95 vs. 10.41); a jar of baby food (1.85 vs 2.20); face cream (2.30 vs 3.10); and cherry tomatoes (3.50 vs. 4.15).

No price differences were found in butter (3.70 francs in both stores) and mozzarella cheese (2.20).

On the other hand, some of the products purchased were cheaper, (and sometimes by much) at Coop: turkey cutlets cost 8.75 at Coop against 19.50 at Migros. 

A difference in favour of Coop was also found in sausage for barbecuing (9.60  vs 17.68); cereals (0.87 vs 5.20); and shower soap (3.50 vs 5.20).

In terms of price increases between May and October, this is what the situation at both supermarkets looks like, according to Watson.

At Coop:

  • Toilet paper (32 rolls): +4.00 francs
  • Mozzarella: +1.07 francs
  • Sunflower oil: +0.85 cents
  • Face cream: +0.80 cents
  • Turkey cutlets: +0.80 cents

At Migros:

  • Toilet paper (12 rolls): +1.20 francs
  • Cereals: +0.60 cents
  • Salad: +0.50 cents

Looking ahead, the most substantial price hikes will be found in energy and health insurance, however.

In the former, your bills could soar by up to nearly 50 percent, depending on where you live. Substantial increases — between 42 and 46 percent — will  hit Basel residents, as well as those living in Zug (39 percent).

In other parts of the country, hikes will be lower, but still significant — about 22 percent in Geneva, and 26 percent in Zurich and Lausanne.

Energy in general has registered the highest spike of all the consumer goods: 28 percent.

Within that category, fuel oil went up a whopping 86 percent, gas increased by 58 percent, petrol by 28 percent, and wood by 26 percent.

In terms of health insurance, the rates for KVG / LaMal will jump by 6.6 percent on average in 2023.

Many people, however, will pay more than that — again, depending on where they live.

The highest, above-national-average premiums will hit Neuchâtel (+9.5 percent), Appenzell Innerrhoden (9.3 percent), and Ticino (9.2 percent).

Residents of Zurich will see their premiums increase by 7 percent.

In Vaud and Valais, the rates will hover just below the national average, at 6.1 percent, and in Bern by 6.4 percent. Geneva and Basel, on the other hand, will see their premiums rise by a relatively ‘low’ 4.2 and 3.6 percent, respectively.

READ MORE: Switzerland: What can you expect to spend the most money on in 2023

PROPERTY

Switzerland set to experience housing shortage and (even) higher rents in 2023

After years of oversupply, the Swiss rental market is heading towards a shortage, with dwellings becoming scarcer and more expensive in most cantons.

Published: 28 October 2022 15:11 CEST
Switzerland set to experience housing shortage and (even) higher rents in 2023

Experts have been predicting for months a decline in the number of rental accommodations in most parts of the country.

According to Martin Neff, chief economist at Raiffeisen bank, the Swiss rental market is clearly heading towards a shortage. “Vacant housing will soon become scarce”, he warned in August.

Since then, others have reached the same conclusion, as shown by a new market analysis, Immo-Monitoring 2023, carried out by Wüest Partner real estate company.

“We can speak of a large-scale housing shortage in Switzerland”, said Robert Weinert, who carried out this research.

When less than 1.3 percent of dwellings are vacant, as is the case now, it becomes difficult to find a new home in the same canton within a reasonable time, the report found.

And the demand will continue to outstrip supply in the future.

In all, 20 of Switzerland’s 26 cantons will lack sufficient housing next year, including Geneva, Zurich, and Zug, which are among the country’s most populated and industrialised centres.

Bern, Vaud, and Graubünden are also heavily impacted.

Higher rents

Rent in Switzerland already comes out expensive in most international comparisons, but as a result of a very limited (or non-existent) supply, the rents are soaring even higher, with an average increase of 2 percent expected next year.

Graubünden will experience the highest increase— 3.5 percent — with rents in Zurich and Geneva expected to go up by 2.8 and 2 percent, respectively.

Another reason for price hikes is “because building standards are constantly increasing,” according to Weinert. “It is therefore becoming more and more difficult to find cheap accommodation”.

At the same time, the cost of heating is also climbing, expected to increase the rent by 5 percent of an average gas- or oil-heated apartment next year, he said.

READ MORE: Switzerland: What can you expect to spend the most money on in 2023

This sudden reversal of the trend can be explained by several other reasons as well.

One, according to Weinert’s analysis, is the increase in construction costs, which has slowed down activity in the sector.

Other factors have contributed to the shortage as well.

One of them is that Switzerland is a small country and building land is becoming increasingly scarce.

Another has to do with demographics.

Studies have shown that rents tend to climb as demand soars, fuelled by increasing migration levels to Switzerland.

“Switzerland has been in a situation of uninterrupted demographic growth for several decades, and this is explained in particular by the arrival of young migrants, who also contribute to the Swiss birth rate”, according to Philippe Wanner, professor at the Institute of Demography and Social Economics at the University of Geneva.

