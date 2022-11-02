Read news from:
RENTING

Where in Switzerland are rent prices currently lowest — and highest?

Rents have gone up across most of Switzerland in October, but the increase is lesser in some regions than in others.

Published: 2 November 2022 16:11 CET
Swiss apartments are not only more expensive, but also scarcer. Photo by Pixabay

Overall, rents have increased by 1.4 percent on average in the country, though some areas have registered higher or lower hikes, according to ImmoScout 24’s Swiss Real Estate Offer Index released on Wednesday.

“October not only brought record-high temperatures, but also a significant increase in rental costs”, the survey found, adding that “tenants who are looking for an apartment right now must expect higher prices”.

The areas most affected by higher rents are central Switzerland and Zurich, which registered above-average increases, at 3.8 and 3.7 percent, respectively.

However, the situation is a bit better in the eastern part of the country, where rents rose by 0.6 percent, in the Central Plateau (0.4 percent), and in the Lake Geneva region (0.4 percent).

The latter statistic is (pleasantly) surprising, as the region, which encompasses Geneva and parts of Vaud, is among the most expensive in Switzerland.

On the other hand, rents actually fell in the northwestern regions (−0.6 percent) as well as in Ticino (−2.9 percent).

Looking ahead, the Index found that “it is quite possible that tenants will have to prepare for further increases in the coming months, as some of the inflation could be passed onto rents”.

One of the reasons for the upward trend — besides inflation — is “the growing demand caused by immigration and the housing shortage that is widespread in numerous regions” the survey found.

As The Local recently reported, property experts have been predicting for months a decline in the number of rental accommodations in most parts of the country.

According to Martin Neff, chief economist at Raiffeisen bank, the Swiss rental market is clearly heading towards a shortage. “Vacant housing will soon become scarce”, he warned.

Other than inflation and the “high demand-low supply” dynamic on the rental market, another reason for price hikes is because building standards are becoming more demanding and more expensive to implement. “It is therefore becoming more and more difficult to find cheap accommodations”, according to Robert Weinert, who carried out a new market analysis, Immo-Monitoring 2023.

At the same time, the cost of heating is also climbing, expected to increase the rent by 5 percent of an average gas- or oil-heated apartment next year, he said.

READ MORE: Switzerland set to experience housing shortage and (even) higher rents in 2023

PROPERTY

How property and rental prices in Switzerland are rising

Buying a property in Switzerland is still getting more expensive every month, and rents are set to increase too.

Published: 4 October 2022 13:16 CEST
Property prices continue to rise in September in Switzerland, despite the end of the negative interest rate policy, the Swiss Real Estate Offer Index, jointly compiled by ImmoScout24, SMG Swiss Marketplace Group and Cifi, said.

“Strong demand for living space and limited supply are driving the Swiss real estate market, despite the end of the negative interest rate policy,” the study stated.

During the month under review, house prices rose by 0.8%, while the price of a flat increased by 0.2%.

READ ALSO: Is now a good time to buy property in Switzerland?

On the other hand, tenants looking for a flat are seeing basically the same prices as in August, since rents grew an average of 0.3 percent month on month, according to the index.

Rents should rise too

Immoscout24 said they expect rents to increase as demand soars with increasing migration levels to Switzerland.

“Due to the strong immigration in the current year, rents are likely to increase in the coming months. The increasingly scarce supply of flats also contributes to this assessment”, it said.

“According to the current vacancy census, around 60,000 flats were vacant in Switzerland on 1 June 2022, which is 10,000 fewer than the previous year.

READ ALSO: Where in Switzerland are you most likely to find flats for rent?

“The vacancy rate is 1.3 per cent”, explained Martin Waeber, Managing Director Real Estate, SMG Swiss Marketplace Group. “According to the official definition, there is, therefore, an overall housing shortage, although the situation varies regionally here as well,” he added.

Rental prices also vary regionally. Though the national average prices increased by 0.3 percent from the end of September compared to the month before, some regions saw rents soaring while others had prices going down.

READ ALSO: Where to find property in Switzerland for under CHF 500k

While the advertised values in Ticino (3.1 percent) and the Central Plateau (2.1 percent) have risen significantly, there are hardly any changes in Northwestern Switzerland (0.3 percent), the Lake Geneva region (0.3 percent) and Eastern Switzerland (0.2 percent).

In contrast, rents fell in central Switzerland (-0.7 percent) and in the greater Zurich region (-0.8 percent).

