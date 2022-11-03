Read news from:

For members

HEALTH INSURANCE

Can a Swiss hospital refuse urgent medical care to a foreigner?

What medical treatment are foreigners entitled to if they fall ill in Switzerland?

Published: 3 November 2022 15:51 CET
You will be given emergency care, regardless of your nationality. Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

The answer to this question depends on whether you are a resident of Switzerland, or someone just passing through the country.

In the first case, you are required to have Swiss health insurance, regardless of whether you are a Swiss or foreign national. This means you will be provided with emergency as well as any non-urgent care you may need. 

Even the most basic insurance policy — KVG in German and LaMal in French and Italian — is quite comprehensive and includes coverage for illness, medications, tests, maternity, physical therapy, preventive care, and many other treatments.

A notable exception is the ambulance.

Health insurance will contribute a certain amount to the cost of emergency transportation, but only if it really is a medical necessity — a serious accident or a life-threatening situation. If, however, the patient could have travelled to the hospital by private car or public transport, basic health insurance will pay nothing (though supplementary policies might).

READ MORE: What isn’t covered by Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance?
 

What if you are not a resident but a visitor?

“Nationals of other countries must have sufficient insurance to cover the costs of treatment in Switzerland”, according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

If you are from an EU / EFTA state and have the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC), “you are entitled to receive medical care that is considered essential, given the type of treatment and the expected length of stay in Switzerland”, FOPH said

“Essential care” means emergencies as described above, rather than non-urgent treatments that can be safely postponed until you return home.

That determination will be made by a medical professional.

Tourists from third nations, on the other hand,  must have an adequate health insurance policy covering the costs of essential medical treatment.

However, if you are from a country subject to a Schengen visa, “you must take out private medical insurance providing minimum coverage of EUR 30,000”. FOPH said.

What happens if you don’t have any health insurance at all?

In case of a true medical emergency, you will not be denied care; you will be stabilised, but will have to return to your country for follow-up treatment. Also, you will be presented with a bill when you leave the hospital.

Now, if you come to Switzerland specifically with the intention of getting medical treatment, you can of course make an appointment with a doctor of your choice, but you will have to settle you bill immediately after the consultation.

Whether your own insurance policy from your country will refund charges incurred in Switzerland depends on what kind of arrangement you have with your carrier — but this is not the Swiss hospitals’ problem.

READ MORE: Do foreign students in Switzerland need to get a Swiss health insurance policy?

Reader question: How do I apply for healthcare benefits in Switzerland?

With the cost of Swiss health insurance set to rise substantially next year, many households will be hard pressed to pay for the monthly premiums. But some may be able to get financial aid.

Published: 19 October 2022 13:57 CEST
Switzerland has an excellent healthcare system, but it certainly doesn’t come cheap.

Its cost has risen over the past 20 years at twice the rate of economic growth, resulting in health insurance premiums that are 90 percent higher today than in 2002.

This has become even clearer in September, when Health Minister Alain Berset announced that premiums will jump by 6.6 percent on average in 2023 — the sharpest hike in two decades.

While premiums will go up throughout Switzerland, residents of some cantons will have to pay more for healthcare than their counterparts in others.

The highest, above-national-average premiums will hit Neuchâtel (+9.5 percent), Appenzell Innerrhoden (9.3 percent), and Ticino (9.2 percent).

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why do Swiss healthcare premiums vary so much per canton?

As stated in the Swiss Federal Health Insurance Act of 1994, which made the basic health coverage ((KVG / LaMal) compulsory for every resident, the cost of insurance should not exceed 8 percent of a family or individual income.

However, according to a new study by the Federal Office of Public Health, households in certain Swiss regions spend much more —between 14 and 27 percent of their earnings — to pay for the premiums.

The study was, however, carried out before the announcement of premium hikes, so households will have to dig even deeper into their pockets to pay for health costs.

What are health subsidies and who is eligible to receive them?

Subsidies are basically reductions in healthcare premiums.

If these premiums eat up at least the aforementioned 8 percent of your income, you qualify for this aid. Before deciding whether you receive the assistance, however, your canton of residence will look not only at your earnings, but at any other financial assets you hold as well as .

So if your income is low but you have plenty of money in the bank in the form of savings or other investments, you will not qualify.

Generally speaking, anyone who is a low earner or has a large number of children, could be eligible for subsidised premiums, though criteria, as well as amounts, may vary from one canton to another.

Note, however, that state subsidies apply only to the obligatory KVG / LaMal insurance, not to any supplemental polices you buy.

How to apply for these benefits?

This process depends on the canton where you live; in all cases, however, it is based on your most current tax declaration, which allows the authorities to see not only how much you earn and how many children you have, but also your total assets.

Some cantons will notify those who are eligible automatically when you file your tax return. In others, you must apply for the reduction yourself every year.

This is a list of all the cantonal authorities responsible for subsidies.

What documents must you provide?

When applying, send in the following:

  • Your last tax decision
  • Your Swiss identity card or your residence permit, as well as those of other members of your family
  • Health insurance policy for you and other members of the household

Some cantons may require other documents as well so inform yourself ahead of time.

If your request for a subsidy is approved, your will not receive any money yourself. Rather, the canton will pay directly to your health insurance carrier.

READ MORE: How people in Switzerland can save money on healthcare

