Can a Swiss hospital refuse urgent medical care to a foreigner?
What medical treatment are foreigners entitled to if they fall ill in Switzerland?
Published: 3 November 2022 15:51 CET
You will be given emergency care, regardless of your nationality. Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash
Reader question: How do I apply for healthcare benefits in Switzerland?
With the cost of Swiss health insurance set to rise substantially next year, many households will be hard pressed to pay for the monthly premiums. But some may be able to get financial aid.
Published: 19 October 2022 13:57 CEST
