UKRAINE
Swiss give 100 million francs to help Ukraine through the winter
The Swiss government agreed Wednesday to provide 100 million francs in aid to Ukraine to help provide drinking water and rehabilitate the conflict-torn country's damaged energy infrastructure as winter approaches.
Published: 3 November 2022 11:01 CET
In this file photo taken on October 27, 2022, a worker examines damage as he repairs power line equipment destroyed after a missile strike on a power plant, in an undisclosed location of Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Russian drones and missile strikes led to power cuts in "hundreds of settlements" across seven Ukrainian regions on October 31, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
