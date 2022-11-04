For members
TRAVEL NEWS
EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to Switzerland
From biometric checks to the 90-day rule, residency documents and visas - here's what the EU's new EES system means for people travelling in and out of Switzerland.
Published: 4 November 2022 14:01 CET
The new EES system will mean non-EU residents need to provide biometric data such as fingerprints when entering Switzerland.
For members
TRAIN TRAVEL
Five things you didn’t know about Switzerland’s rail network
Swiss trains are famous for their punctuality — we all know that. But there are also some things about the country’s railway system that many people have no clue about.
Published: 31 October 2022 14:48 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments