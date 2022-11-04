Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to Switzerland

From biometric checks to the 90-day rule, residency documents and visas - here's what the EU's new EES system means for people travelling in and out of Switzerland.

Published: 4 November 2022 14:01 CET
EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to Switzerland
The new EES system will mean non-EU residents need to provide biometric data such as fingerprints when entering Switzerland.

You might have seen some rather dramatic headlines about the EU ‘harvesting biometric data’ – so here’s what the EU’s new Entry and Exit System (EES) – due to come into effect next year – actually means if you are travelling in and out of Switzerland.

Switzerland is not a member of the EU, but it is part of the Schengen Area and will be part of the EES system so the same travel rules apply here.

The system has been in the works since 2013 and is due to come into effect in May 2023 – although it has been postponed several times before.

It has four stated aims – to improve and modernise border systems; to reinforce security and aid the fight against crime and terrorism; to help EU member states deal with increasing traveller numbers without having to increase the numbers of border staff; and to systematically identify over stayers within the Schengen area [ie people who have stayed longer than their visa or 90-day limit allowance].

The system doesn’t actually change any of the EU’s rules about travel, length of stay etc, but it will make enforcing them easier.

Where?

The EES is for the external borders of the Schengen Area – so if you are travelling within the zone, nothing will change but if you are entering from a non-EU country (including the UK) the new system comes into play.

Who? 

It applies to all non-EU citizens, including those who have temporary or permanent residency of an EU country. Dual nationals are exempt if they are travelling on their EU passport. 

When?

The current start date is May 2023.

What?

Basically, the EES changes how passports are checked at the border.

The first change is the addition of biometric data – in addition to the current details in your passport (name, DOB etc) the system will also record facial images and fingerprints of all passengers – so it will be similar to going to the USA, where foreign arrivals already have to provide fingerprints.

The second change is through recording onto the system complete details of entry and exit dates; how much of their 90-day limit (if applicable) people have used and whether they have previously been refused entry.

Exactly how this applies varies slightly depending on your circumstances.

Tourists 

This is the most straightforward category and the one that will apply to the majority of travellers. For tourists or those coming for a short visit little will change apart from having to give fingerprints when they enter.

They will also be told how long they can stay in the Schengen Area – for visitors from non-Schengen-visa countries like the UK, USA, Canada and Australia this will be 90 days, easily long enough for most holidaymakers.

Second-home owners and other regular visitors without a visa

If you’re a regular visitor to Switzerland from a non-EU country, you will already know about the 90-day rule.

READ MORE: What happens if you overstay your 90-day limit in Switzerland?

The rule itself doesn’t change, but one of the stated aims of the new system is to catch overstayers, so anyone hoping to ‘slip under the radar’ with regards to the 90-day limit should forget that idea.

Instead of the current and rather inconsistent system of passport-stamping, each entry and exit to the EU is automatically logged on the system, so that border guards can see how long you have spent in the Schengen Area in the preceding 180 days, and whether you have overstayed your limit. 

Residents in Switzerland

If you are a citizen of a non-EU country but have residency in Switzerland, then you are not constrained by the 90-day rule. Under the current system you show your visa or  at the border and the border official should refrain from stamping your passport.

The automated system does away with passport stamping – which has become a headache for residents since it is inconsistently applied in some countries.

However, at this stage it is not clear how residency status will be linked to passports, and therefore how residents can avoid starting the 90-day ‘clock’ when they enter the EU.

The European Commission had previously told The Local that people with a visa or residency card should not use automated passport gates, but we are still attempting to get more information on this. 

So how will this actually work in practice?

If you’re a tourist or short-stay visitor and you’re travelling by air you probably won’t notice much difference since many airports already have automated passport gates in place for certain travellers. In fact, the Commission says this system will be faster than the current system in place for non-EU arrivals.

If you are a resident of Switzerland, you need to remember to avoid the automated passport gates and choose a manned booth so that you can show your residency card or visa along with your passport.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAIN TRAVEL

Five things you didn’t know about Switzerland’s rail network

Swiss trains are famous for their punctuality — we all know that. But there are also some things about the country’s railway system that many people have no clue about.

Published: 31 October 2022 14:48 CET
Five things you didn't know about Switzerland's rail network

Switzerland is a nation of avid train commuters.

In fact, a report from Eurostat, Europe’s Statistical Office, shows that the Swiss are Europe’s most frequent train travelers per capita, so it is just as well that they have a (mostly) reliable railway network to take them from point A to point B, and back.

The reliability of the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) is no secret, but there are some facts that may not be as widely known.

These are some of them.

Extensive and dense coverage

People in Switzerland take it for granted that they can get pretty much everywhere by train, but did you know that this small country has one of the world’s densest and most extensive rail networks: around 5,300 kilometres of tracks and 804 stations along the way.

While the SBB is the government-owned railroad, there are also over 70 private ones, including the famous “scenic” lines that travel through the Alps.

The world’s steepest cogwheel train lives in Switzerland

Alongside the fast, modern trains that crisscross the country horizontally, there are some vestiges of days gone by.

One of them that is still in service is the cogwheel train commissioned in 1889, known to this day as the steepest one in the world.

It travels on a gradient of up to 48 percent, which is perhaps not surprising in the heavily mountainous country.

At such a steep incline, it takes 30 minutes to cover the 4,618-metre-long distance between Alpnachstad and Pilatus, the two locations in central Switzerland that the train connects.

Some mountain trains face an uphill ride. Image by Evelyne H. Bur from Pixabay 

Sheep (yes, sheep) are among SBB’s most valued employees

Relax — the sheep are not driving the trains.

Instead, they work in the company’s embankment maintenance department. This means the animals are tasked with eating the grass along the rail tracks.

They graze on rough terrain and steep slopes inaccessible to conventional lawn mowers. Each day, the animals dutifully eat their way through about a square kilometre of land.

The crew is headed by the foresheep named Bruna, who even has her own Instagram account.

Intricate timetable

The Swiss leave nothing to chance, least of all the timing.

The trains run according to a sophisticated and very precise schedule, departing each station at regular intervals, and are closely linked and coordinated with other public transport systems, like buses and trams.

This finely-tuned timetable cuts waiting times to a strictly necessary minimum for connecting journeys.

Trains run according to the iconic SBB clock. Photo by Jan Huber on Unsplash

Trains are punctual… except in October and November

The timeliness of Switzerland’s trains (at least in comparison to other countries’) is legendary.

But perhaps it shouldn’t quite be.

As the SBB itself admits it, “we have more punctuality issues” in October and November than during other times of the year.

Why is this?

“The main reason is the shift to wet, stormy, and cold weather conditions. When the tracks are wet, trains need longer to accelerate and brake”, the company explains.

But commuters too are to blame, it appears.

“When it rains, passengers often congregate under the platform roof and board the train through the same door. This leads to longer stops…There are also other factors that we can do little about, for example, shorter days with less daylight”. 

And these are two other fascinating facts about Swiss trains, which you already know about from previous articles, but which bear repeating:

 IN PICTURES: World’s longest passenger train winds through Swiss Alps

Why is there a foul odour stinking out trains in Switzerland?

SHOW COMMENTS