Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CROSS-BORDER WORKERS

Switzerland sees big jump in number of cross-border employees

The number of workers who commute daily from neighbouring countries to their jobs in Switzerland has grown by nearly 6 percent within the past year.

Published: 4 November 2022 10:46 CET
Switzerland sees big jump in number of cross-border employees
French cars queue up to enter Switzerland near Geneva. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

At the end of September, there were approximately 374,000 G-permit holders employed in the country, according to data released by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Thursday.

That is 5.8 percent more than at the same time last year.

Slightly more than half of the cross-border workforce (55.7 percent) live in France, followed by Italy (24 percent), and Germany (17.1 percent).

This FSO chart shows how the number of cross-border workers has grown in the past decade.

What else the new statistics reveal:

  • Most of these workers (145,742) are employed in the Lake Geneva region, which encompasses Geneva and parts of Vaud.
  • The second largest group (77, 732) are in Ticino, followed by the 73, 632 employed in the northwestern part of the country, which includes Basel and Jura.
  • The remainder commute farther away from the immediate border regions.
  • The vast majority — 255 214 people — are employed in the so-called ‘tertiary sector’, that is, the service industry. It includes the healthcare sector, which suffers from a shortage of nurses and other skilled medical professionals.
  • The second-largest group (116 317) work in the secondary sector, which includes manufacturing.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Who can work in Switzerland but live in a neighbouring country?

All of the cross-border commuters have a G-permit that is typically valid for five years — unless it’s a temporary contract, in which case it is valid only for the duration of employment. The permits are limited only to the issuing cantons.

However, the fact of merely living in an EU state doesn’t automatically grant the right to work in Switzerland. If you are a citizen of a third nation, you can still apply for a G permit as long as you have been a legal resident of a country adjacent to Switzerland for at least six months.

A cross-border permit does not grant access to permanent residence  (B or C permit), or to Swiss citizenship.

READ MORE: How to get a permit as a cross-border worker in Switzerland

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

Swiss-French cross-border rail link to increase price of tickets

The cost of riding the Léman Express, a regional train that connects border areas of Switzerland and France, will likely go up in 2023.

Published: 17 October 2022 10:29 CEST
Swiss-French cross-border rail link to increase price of tickets

Europe’s largest cross-border rail network, which is widely used by French workers who commute to their jobs in the Lake Geneva region, could  increase the prices of passes and single journey-tickets by about 3 and 8 percent, respectively.

It is not yet clear exactly how much more the commuters in each tariff zone along the 230 km of track will have to pay, or when the hike will go into effect — on January 1st or later in 2023.

More information about the current tickets and passes can be found here.

A collaboration between the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and France’s SNCF, the Léman Express network of 40 trains spans 45 stations  between the Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud and the French departments of Ain and Haute-Savoie.

Léman Express’ cross-border network. Image: Léman Express, Courtesy SBB

More than 57,000 people use this train every day.

The network was inaugurated in December 2019 with the goal of reducing journey times and cutting traffic in and around Geneva, while allowing thousands of cross-border workers from France to quicker access their Swiss jobs.

Beyond its primary task of transporting commuters and reducing traffic congestion around Geneva, Léman Express’ goal is also to create a sense of regional identity which spans cantonal and national borders. 

However, the network has also had a less beneficial effect on the region’s residents: it has caused rents and property prices on both sides of the border to rise sharply.

These costs have risen by 8 to 9 percent on average — a sharper increase than elsewhere in the region.  

READ MORE: How a cross-border train has pushed house prices up in Switzerland and France

SHOW COMMENTS