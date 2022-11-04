Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Nearly 6 percent more cross-border workers are employed in Switzerland

At the end of September, there were approximately 374,000 G-permit holders employed in the country, according to data released by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Thursday.

That is 5.8 percent more than at the same time last year.

Slightly more than half of the cross-border workforce (55.7 percent) live in France, followed by Italy (24 percent), and Germany (17.1 percent).

Those figures are different than for permanent foreign residents (B or C permits), where Germans constitute the majority, ahead of the French and Italians.

Prices of medications have dropped

Experts have been pointing out that Swiss consumers are paying far too much for medicines, when compared to their neighbours in the EU.

In fact, overpriced medications are among reasons for spiraling costs of health insurance premiums.

But relief is on the way: the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has reduced the price of more than 300 medicines by an average of 10 percent in 2022, a measure that is expected to generate savings of at least 60 million francs.

The drugs include ones used to treat conditions associated with heart and cardiovascular system, infectious diseases, and ophthalmology.

World’s best Swiss cheese is unveiled…in the USA

A small cheese factory — the Fritzenhaus mountain dairy in Wasen, in the Emmental region —produces the best cheese in the world.

At least that is the verdict that judges in the World Championship Cheese Contest, held in Madison, Wisconsin, USA, have reached.

Fritzenhaus’ top cheese — Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP — beat 2,978 other contenders for the coveted title, according to Cheeses from Switzerland association.

The second place was nabbed by Appenzeller Mild-Würzig from Käserei Niederbüren AG from Niederbüren.

Snow to fall in the mountains, at last

A number of resorts in Switzerland have had to cancel the launch of their ski season, fearing that the warmest October in recorded history would leave their slopes snowless.

However, they may not have to postpone the ski season after all: a cold front will pull through tonight, dumping snow at altitude of around 1,200 to 1,400 metres in some regions.

“A good portion of fresh snow will fall in the mountains by Saturday noon”, according to Roger Perret, a meteorologist at MeteoNews weather service.

