Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Official data shows Increasing numbers of cross-border commuters, snow will blanket some mountain regions, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 4 November 2022 08:05 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Snow is forecast in the mountains tonight. Jakub Sisulak on Pexels

Nearly 6 percent more cross-border workers are employed in Switzerland

At the end of September, there were approximately 374,000 G-permit holders employed in the country, according to data released by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Thursday.

That is 5.8 percent more than at the same time last year.

Slightly more than half of the cross-border workforce (55.7 percent) live in France, followed by Italy (24 percent), and Germany (17.1 percent).

Those figures are different than for permanent foreign residents (B or C permits), where Germans constitute the majority, ahead of the French and Italians.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Who can work in Switzerland but live in a neighbouring country?
 

Prices of medications have dropped

Experts have been pointing out that Swiss consumers are paying far too much for medicines, when compared to their neighbours in the EU.

In fact, overpriced medications are among reasons for spiraling costs of health insurance premiums.

But relief is on the way: the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has reduced the price of more than 300 medicines by an average of 10 percent in 2022, a measure that is expected to generate savings of at least 60 million francs.

The drugs include ones used to treat conditions associated with heart and cardiovascular system, infectious diseases, and ophthalmology.

World’s best Swiss cheese is unveiled…in the USA

A small cheese factory — the Fritzenhaus mountain dairy in Wasen, in the Emmental region —produces the best cheese in the world.

At least that is the verdict that judges in the World Championship Cheese Contest, held in Madison, Wisconsin, USA, have reached.

Fritzenhaus’ top cheese — Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP — beat 2,978 other contenders for the coveted title, according to Cheeses from Switzerland association.

The second place was nabbed by Appenzeller Mild-Würzig from Käserei Niederbüren AG from Niederbüren.

READ MORE: Ten varieties of cheese you should be able to identify if you live in Switzerland
 

Snow to fall in the mountains, at last

A number of resorts in Switzerland have had to cancel the launch of their ski season, fearing that the warmest October in recorded history would leave their slopes snowless.

READ MORE: Will the warm autumn affect the ski season in Switzerland?

However, they may not have to postpone the ski season after all: a cold front will pull through tonight, dumping snow at altitude of around 1,200 to 1,400 metres in some regions.

“A good portion of fresh snow will fall in the mountains by Saturday noon”, according to Roger Perret, a meteorologist at MeteoNews weather service.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Geneva faces another strike today; EU still considers Switzerland a tax haven; and other news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 7 November 2022 08:16 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Yet another strike disrupts Geneva today

After a two-day industrial action by the city’s public transport employees (TPG) on October 12th and 13th, construction workers will take to the streets from 6:30 this morning.

Because of the procession of strikers through the centre, there will be fewer trams and buses serving the downtown area, and certain routes will be diverted or even cancelled altogether. In all, about 30 percent of the usual lines will be affected.

In its press release, the TPG recommend “avoiding travel to the city centre, favouring the use of the Léman Express, as well as the lines which circulate on the outskirts”.

This TPG map indicates the (darker-coloured) areas of the city that will be impacted by disruptions:

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Why are workers in Switzerland opting for strike action?
 

First ski slopes open in Switzerland

Although some resorts had expressed concern that unseasonably warm October would delay the opening of ski runs due to lack of snow, it turns out that this is not the case — at least in some areas.

As much as 30 cm of snow fell this weekend above 2,000 metres, allowing some resorts to open already.

For instance, 13 of the 31 ski lifts on the Breuil-Cervinia area (VS), at the Matterhorn, are in service.

Two resorts also situated near a glacier, Saas Fee (VS) and Engelberg (OW), opened parts of their ski areas too, in addition to the  Schilthorn, in the Bernese Oberland, and Diavolezza, in the Engadine (GR).

As already announced, skiers can expect higher prices in 2023.

READ MORE:  Why your ski trip in Switzerland will be more expensive this winter

In terms of product recalls, Migros trumps

Out of the total of 359 products that had been withdrawn from sale in Switzerland in the three-year period between January 2020 and October 2022, 37 were from from Migros and six from its subsidiary, Denner.

All of them had been recalled due to health or safety hazards.

As a comparison, Coop withdrew nine products during this period, followed by Lidl, with eight.

Migros spokesperson has not shed light on why the company had recalled more products than other retailers, saying only that “irreproachable product quality,  safety and the health of our customers” are at the centre of Migros’ quality management.

For the EU, Switzerland remains a haven of tax secrecy

This is the conclusion reached by the delegation from the European Parliament at the end of its two-day visit to Switzerland last week.

Its head, Paul Tang, acknowledged that “Switzerland is moving forward” on the taxation of multinationals, but must make further progress.

“To get rid of this reputation, a country must show that the flows of money coming from people who want to avoid paying taxes no longer pass through it. We need quantified results, which Switzerland is not capable of producing today”, he said.

Switzerland, however, is not the only ‘offender’, Tang pointed out, citing Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands as other tax havens in Europe.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Is Switzerland actually a tax haven?
 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS