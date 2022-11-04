For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Official data shows Increasing numbers of cross-border commuters, snow will blanket some mountain regions, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Friday.
Published: 4 November 2022 08:05 CET
Snow is forecast in the mountains tonight. Jakub Sisulak on Pexels
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Geneva faces another strike today; EU still considers Switzerland a tax haven; and other news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 7 November 2022 08:16 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments