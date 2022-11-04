For members
DRIVING
What is Switzerland’s car-sharing scheme and how you can benefit from it
Say you don’t own a car in Switzerland, but still want to drive from time to time. You can, and it's all based on the principle of sharing.
Published: 4 November 2022 13:21 CET
Being able to 'share' a car is handy when you don't own one yourself. Photo by Pixabay
DRIVING
EXPLAINED: Who are ‘Renovate Switzerland’ protesters and what do they want?
If you have been driving around Switzerland lately, chances are you were stopped in your tracks by people sitting in the middle of the road, preventing you and other motorists from driving on.
Published: 31 October 2022 16:31 CET
