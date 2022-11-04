Read news from:
DRIVING

What is Switzerland’s car-sharing scheme and how you can benefit from it

Say you don’t own a car in Switzerland, but still want to drive from time to time. You can, and it's all based on the principle of sharing.

Published: 4 November 2022 13:21 CET
Being able to 'share' a car is handy when you don't own one yourself. Photo by Pixabay

There may be many reasons why you don’t have a car in Switzerland. Perhaps you don’t need a full-time vehicle and the hassle that comes with it, such as finding a place to park if you a city dweller.

Or maybe you want to avoid the costs of owning and maintaining a car — including the high cost of petrol.

Last but not least, you may be worried about the impact gasoline and diesel fuel have on the environment, preferring to use public transport instead.

Whatever the reason, car ownership may not be your thing. Yet, there might be times when you do need a vehicle for a short trip but don’t want to use conventional rental services. 

Then car-sharing is right up your alley.

There are a number of car-sharing services in Switzerland, including uneeqo and ride2go, all of which work more or less on the same principle (see below).

The main idea behind the concept is to ‘hire’ a car for a brief stint and return it afterwards — either to the same place where you took it or to another station within the network.

The largest and one of the most popular schemes is called Mobility, which is a nationwide, rather than regional service, with nearly 3,000 vehicles that can be picked up and dropped off at 1,500 locations across the country.

 One of the advantages of this particular service is that, thanks to a deal it has with Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), you can pick up a Mobility car at many train stations; membership in the scheme can also be combined with a SBB TravelPass.

For instance, holders of a SBB general or half-price travel card qualify for Mobility annual membership at a reduced rate.

How does this system work?

Mobility is a member-based system, so the first step is to join the scheme.

If you are not sure whether this setup will work out for you long-term, you can sign up for a trial, four-month subscription for 43 francs, plus additional fees.

Once you have either a trial or regular membership, you can download a Mobility app on your smartphone, which you can use to book your car.

This is very handy as you can open and lock the vehicle via a Bluetooth using the app.

More information can be found here.

What are the advantages of car-sharing?

The main one is clear: if you don’t own a car, you nevertheless have a quick access to a set of wheels whenever and wherever you need them.

Another selling point is flexibility: you don’t need to schedule or plan to get a vehicle in advance, as you have to do in case of conventional rental.

Also, Mobility cars often have their own designated parking spaces at train stations, so that’s an added convenience.

What about the ‘con’s’ of the scheme?

Car-sharing is not necessarily cheap, though not nearly as expensive as owning a vehicle.

Cost varies from one company to another, and also based on the type of car you choose, but in Mobility’s case it is 129 francs a year; additionally, you pay 2 francs per hour and .55 cents per kilometre driven.

These rates include insurance, fuel, servicing, and repairs.

It goes without saying that you are responsible for paying for any parking or speeding fines you may get while driving around in a vehicle that belongs to a car-sharing scheme.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What you should know about speeding fines in Switzerland

DRIVING

EXPLAINED: Who are ‘Renovate Switzerland’ protesters and what do they want?

If you have been driving around Switzerland lately, chances are you were stopped in your tracks by people sitting in the middle of the road, preventing you and other motorists from driving on.

Published: 31 October 2022 16:31 CET
EXPLAINED: Who are 'Renovate Switzerland' protesters and what do they want?

Despite its name, the traffic stoppers have nothing to do with renovating the roads they are sitting on, or Switzerland in general.

Instead, the group wants to draw the government’s attention to the environmental issues, most specifically calling for insulation of  one million Swiss buildings by 2040 in response to the climate and energy crisis.

They are demanding that the Federal Council urgently releases 4 billion francs to be used to train 100,000 people to undertake these renovations.

Where have the activists created roadblocks?

The group has been active since April; during October alone, they had disrupted traffic and caused bottlenecks in the centres or near motorway exits in Geneva, Zurich, Bern, and Lausanne — usually during the peak travel times. 

Each time they have been removed from the street by the police.

Similar actions are planned in coming days and weeks, according to Chloé Magnin, the organisation’s spokesperson.

She said the group “will persist in carrying out these operations until we receive a substantial response. As long as no measures are taken, we will continue because we no longer have a choice”.

How does the public react to these sit-ins?

While some may be supportive of the movement and the cause they are fighting for, the vast majority of those stuck in traffic are understandably annoyed.

They honk the horns, or get out of their vehicles and shout to the activists to move out of the way.

When police invariably arrives, some protesters glue their hands to the road’s surface, so as not to be forcibly removed.

The demonstrators are usually taken away within an hour, but it may take longer to get the traffic flowing.

Are there legal recourses against the sit-ins?

If you happen to be blocked by the activists, you should definitely not try to remove them yourself, but wait for the police to arrive.

But you do have a right to file a complaint against the activists in certain situations.

“However, the motorist must have suffered financial damage and be able to prove that this is due to the roadblock,” attorney Dominik Probst told 20 Minutes news platform.

For instance, if you were late to work or missed your train or flight because of the sit-ins, you can seek damages, filing a complaint against the organisation rather than individual activists, Probst noted.

So far, no motorists have taken legal action against the group.

READ MORE: Reader question: How can I find a good lawyer in Switzerland?

