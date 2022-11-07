Read news from:
Aldi versus Lidl: Which retailer is cheaper in Switzerland?

At a time when prices for food and other consumer goods are going up in Switzerland, it is good to know which retailer has the best deals.

Published: 7 November 2022 15:35 CET
Spaghetti costs the same at both Aldi and Lidl. Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Recently, we published an article where prices of some goods were compared at Switzerland’s two largest supermarkets, Migros ad Coop.

Overall, Migros had somewhat lower prices for 16 comparable products — 94.93 Swiss francs versus 100.49 francs at Coop — though some products were cheaper at the latter retailer.

READ MORE: Migros versus Coop: Which Swiss supermarket has cheaper groceries?

What about Aldi and Lidl?

The two are commonly considered as cheapest supermarkets in Switzerland. Unlike Migros and Coop, which are both Swiss, Aldi and Lidl are German; the former has 200 branches around the country, whilst Lidl has 150.

Which of the two is cheaper?

While it is impossible to examine all the merchandise that each of the retailers carries, The Local compared the price of several random products just to get the sense of what products are cheaper / more expensive where.

Overall, some items were more expensive at one or another, while a few cost the same at both. All the products we looked at have the same weight and are of comparable quality.

First, here are products that have the same price tag at both Lidl and Aldi:

  • 1 cucumber: 1.29 Swiss francs (CHF)
  • Signal-brand toothpaste: 3.39 CHF
  • Package of spaghetti: 2.39 CHF
  • 1 kg organic (bio) carrots: 2.79 CHF

So far so good, but other foods we compared differ in price between the two stores, with Lidl ‘winning’  with only one item among the ones we we looked at: 10 eggs sell for 2.39 CHF, versus 3.29 CHF at Lidl.

This is where Lidl beats Aldi’s prices: two chicken breasts (around 500 gr) cost 6.99 CHF at Lidl, versus 7.25 CHF at Aldi; French baguette bread, 1.29 CHF versus 1.49 CHF; butter for cooking 3.19 CHF versus 3.69 CHF; and hard Swiss cheese 2.49 CHF versus 3.75 CHF.

Keep in mind, however, that these are ‘regular’ prices and don’t take into account special deals that both chains regularly offer on selected products. Among those, Aldi could beat its competitor on some products, and vice-versa.

You can find deals and other prices on these sites:

Aldi

Lidl

Overall, both Aldi and Lidl are cheaper than Migros and Coop, though some people prefer to shop at the two Swiss chains, regardless of higher prices.

“Is it true that people don’t like to buy too cheap”, one social media user noted, while another responded this is because “some people treat Aldi/Lidl customers like peasants”.

Sometimes, shopping at more expensive Swiss supermarkets is a matter of family tradition.

“My Mom bought groceries at Coop, so I guess I am used to the brands …Also Coop and Migros just seem ‘fresher’ to me.

However, for those looking strictly to save money, the two German retailers beat their Swiss counterparts.

As one user put it, they “dropped from spending 60-70 francs per week for groceries to 40 francs per week. Definitely worth it”.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about Switzerland’s supermarkets

Let us know which Swiss supermarkets you prefer to shop at, and why. You can email your comments to [email protected]

The latest Swiss consumer index, which measures how optimistic (or not) consumers are about their finances and the state of the economy in general, is the lowest in 50 years, according to a new analysis released on Tuesday by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

The consumer sentiment has reached its lowest level since the survey began in 1972, SECO reported. 

One of the reasons for this pessimism is that prices of goods and services continue to go up, which means households must now spend more than before on most products.

READ MORE: Pasta up by 13 percent: How food and energy prices in Switzerland are rising

What is the situation ‘in the field’?

News platform Watson set out to find out how much the cost of food and other basic household products has increased in Switzerland between May and October.

While Watson did not analyse costs at discounters like Aldi and Lidl, which are typically cheaper than other retailers, the news site compared prices at Switzerland’s largest supermarket chains, Migros and Coop.

It bought 16 comparable products in both stores, finding that most of the purchased items are cheaper at Migros, where they cost a total of 94.93 francs — a price increase of almost 4.49 francs compared to six months ago.

At Coop, the same products added up to 100.49 francs — 8.47 francs more in October than in May.

Looking at purchases individually, among products that cost less at Migros are eggplant: 1.60 francs at versus 5.15 at Coop; sunflower oil (4.85 versus 5.60); whole chicken (7.95 vs. 10.41); a jar of baby food (1.85 vs 2.20); face cream (2.30 vs 3.10); and cherry tomatoes (3.50 vs. 4.15).

No price differences were found in butter (3.70 francs in both stores) and mozzarella cheese (2.20).

On the other hand, some of the products purchased were cheaper, (and sometimes by much) at Coop: turkey cutlets cost 8.75 at Coop against 19.50 at Migros. 

A difference in favour of Coop was also found in sausage for barbecuing (9.60  vs 17.68); cereals (0.87 vs 5.20); and shower soap (3.50 vs 5.20).

In terms of price increases between May and October, this is what the situation at both supermarkets looks like, according to Watson.

At Coop:

  • Toilet paper (32 rolls): +4.00 francs
  • Mozzarella: +1.07 francs
  • Sunflower oil: +0.85 cents
  • Face cream: +0.80 cents
  • Turkey cutlets: +0.80 cents

At Migros:

  • Toilet paper (12 rolls): +1.20 francs
  • Cereals: +0.60 cents
  • Salad: +0.50 cents

Looking ahead, the most substantial price hikes will be found in energy and health insurance, however.

In the former, your bills could soar by up to nearly 50 percent, depending on where you live. Substantial increases — between 42 and 46 percent — will  hit Basel residents, as well as those living in Zug (39 percent).

In other parts of the country, hikes will be lower, but still significant — about 22 percent in Geneva, and 26 percent in Zurich and Lausanne.

Energy in general has registered the highest spike of all the consumer goods: 28 percent.

Within that category, fuel oil went up a whopping 86 percent, gas increased by 58 percent, petrol by 28 percent, and wood by 26 percent.

In terms of health insurance, the rates for KVG / LaMal will jump by 6.6 percent on average in 2023.

Many people, however, will pay more than that — again, depending on where they live.

The highest, above-national-average premiums will hit Neuchâtel (+9.5 percent), Appenzell Innerrhoden (9.3 percent), and Ticino (9.2 percent).

Residents of Zurich will see their premiums increase by 7 percent.

In Vaud and Valais, the rates will hover just below the national average, at 6.1 percent, and in Bern by 6.4 percent. Geneva and Basel, on the other hand, will see their premiums rise by a relatively ‘low’ 4.2 and 3.6 percent, respectively.

READ MORE: Switzerland: What can you expect to spend the most money on in 2023

