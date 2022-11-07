Aldi versus Lidl: Which retailer is cheaper in Switzerland?

Recently, we published an article where prices of some goods were compared at Switzerland’s two largest supermarkets, Migros ad Coop.

Overall, Migros had somewhat lower prices for 16 comparable products — 94.93 Swiss francs versus 100.49 francs at Coop — though some products were cheaper at the latter retailer.

What about Aldi and Lidl?

The two are commonly considered as cheapest supermarkets in Switzerland. Unlike Migros and Coop, which are both Swiss, Aldi and Lidl are German; the former has 200 branches around the country, whilst Lidl has 150.

Which of the two is cheaper?

While it is impossible to examine all the merchandise that each of the retailers carries, The Local compared the price of several random products just to get the sense of what products are cheaper / more expensive where.

Overall, some items were more expensive at one or another, while a few cost the same at both. All the products we looked at have the same weight and are of comparable quality.

First, here are products that have the same price tag at both Lidl and Aldi:

1 cucumber: 1.29 Swiss francs (CHF)

Signal-brand toothpaste: 3.39 CHF

Package of spaghetti: 2.39 CHF

1 kg organic (bio) carrots: 2.79 CHF

So far so good, but other foods we compared differ in price between the two stores, with Lidl ‘winning’ with only one item among the ones we we looked at: 10 eggs sell for 2.39 CHF, versus 3.29 CHF at Lidl.

This is where Lidl beats Aldi’s prices: two chicken breasts (around 500 gr) cost 6.99 CHF at Lidl, versus 7.25 CHF at Aldi; French baguette bread, 1.29 CHF versus 1.49 CHF; butter for cooking 3.19 CHF versus 3.69 CHF; and hard Swiss cheese 2.49 CHF versus 3.75 CHF.

Keep in mind, however, that these are ‘regular’ prices and don’t take into account special deals that both chains regularly offer on selected products. Among those, Aldi could beat its competitor on some products, and vice-versa.

You can find deals and other prices on these sites:

Aldi

Lidl

Overall, both Aldi and Lidl are cheaper than Migros and Coop, though some people prefer to shop at the two Swiss chains, regardless of higher prices.

“Is it true that people don’t like to buy too cheap”, one social media user noted, while another responded this is because “some people treat Aldi/Lidl customers like peasants”.

Sometimes, shopping at more expensive Swiss supermarkets is a matter of family tradition.

“My Mom bought groceries at Coop, so I guess I am used to the brands …Also Coop and Migros just seem ‘fresher’ to me.

However, for those looking strictly to save money, the two German retailers beat their Swiss counterparts.

As one user put it, they “dropped from spending 60-70 francs per week for groceries to 40 francs per week. Definitely worth it”.

