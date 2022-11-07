For members
COST OF LIVING
Aldi versus Lidl: Which retailer is cheaper in Switzerland?
At a time when prices for food and other consumer goods are going up in Switzerland, it is good to know which retailer has the best deals.
Published: 7 November 2022 15:35 CET
Spaghetti costs the same at both Aldi and Lidl. Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash
For members
COST OF LIVING
Migros versus Coop: Which Swiss supermarket has cheaper groceries?
The cost of most consumer goods in Switzerland has risen in the past few months, but which Swiss supermarket chain has the lowest (and highest) prices right now?
Published: 2 November 2022 12:09 CET
