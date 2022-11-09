Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Neutrality Initiative is officially launched in Switzerland

A new group, Pro-Schweiz, which claims that Swiss government is becoming too involved in international affairs, is pushing for a vote to protect the country’s tradition of neutrality.

On Tuesday, the association announced the launch of its first campaign, “Safeguarding Swiss neutrality”, which demands a new constitutional amendment that would ban the government from joining or even cooperating with NATO, or any other military alliance.

While Switzerland is not part of NATO, it nevertheless has close ties with the organisation. And since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Swiss government has said it wants to extend the collaboration as a security measure.

Pro-Schweiz’s initiative also seeks to forbid Switzerland from imposing sanctions against a belligerent country, as it had done in case of Russia.

The association has a deadline of May 8th, 2023 to collect the 100,000 signatures required to put this issue to a nationwide note.

Russian propaganda: Switzerland is facing ‘horror winter’

A Russian woman, Viktoria Petrova, who says she lives in Lausanne and works for Russia’s state media, has claimed that Switzerland is preparing for catastrophic conditions, which will include lack of water and electricity, and even famine.

To prove her point, she is seen on a video showing an outdated brochure that the Swiss government allegedly sent to all the residents, warning them of the impending doom.

However, Swiss authorities responded that the brochure is several years old and has never been sent out to Swiss households.

For its part, Switzerland’s media is dismissing the woman’s claims as “propaganda.”

Wages increase in Switzerland – but purchasing power is going down

Swiss companies are planning a significant wage increase in 2023, but inflation will “eat up” the gains, leading to a record-high loss of real wages, instead.

This is the finding of a new UBS wage survey released on Tuesday.

On average, Swiss companies plan to increase nominal wages by 2.2 percent across all sectors, which is the highest raise in almost 15 years. However, if inflation is taken into account, real wages will actually fall by 1.8 percent.

On the positive side, UBS economists don’t expect a recession to hit Switzerland — unlike the eurozone countries.

Swiss are depressed over rising costs of living

One in three people in Switzerland expect their financial situation to deteriorate, according to a new survey released by Comparis price comparison site.

The main reason for the blues for the majority of respondents (63.6 percent) is the cost of health insurance premiums, set to go up by 6.6 percent on average in 2023 — the sharpest hike in years.

The second source of depression — for 30.8 percent of study participants — are higher rents and mortgage rates.

