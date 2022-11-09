Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Claims that Switzerland will experience shortages and famine this winter; wages set to go up; and other news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 9 November 2022 08:03 CET
Swiss salaries went up but inflation has absorbed the gain. Photo by Pixabay

Neutrality Initiative is officially launched in Switzerland

A new group, Pro-Schweiz, which claims that Swiss government is becoming too involved in international affairs, is pushing for a vote to protect the country’s tradition of neutrality.

On Tuesday, the association announced the launch of its first campaign, “Safeguarding Swiss neutrality”, which demands a new constitutional amendment that would ban the government from joining or even cooperating with NATO, or any other military alliance.

While Switzerland is not part of NATO, it nevertheless has close ties with the organisation. And since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Swiss government has said it wants to extend the collaboration as a security measure.

Pro-Schweiz’s initiative also seeks to forbid Switzerland from imposing sanctions against a belligerent country, as it had done in case of Russia.

The association has a deadline of May 8th, 2023 to collect the 100,000 signatures required to put this issue to a nationwide note.

EXPLAINED: Why isn’t Switzerland in NATO?
 

Russian propaganda: Switzerland is facing ‘horror winter’

A Russian woman, Viktoria Petrova, who says she lives in Lausanne and works for Russia’s state media, has claimed that Switzerland is preparing for catastrophic conditions, which will include lack of water and electricity, and even famine.

To prove her point, she is seen on a video showing an outdated brochure that the Swiss government allegedly sent to all the residents, warning them of the impending doom.

However, Swiss authorities responded that the brochure is several years old and has never been sent out to Swiss households.

For its part, Switzerland’s media is dismissing the woman’s claims as “propaganda.”

Wages increase in Switzerland – but purchasing power is going down

Swiss companies are planning a significant wage increase in 2023, but inflation will “eat up” the gains, leading to a record-high loss of real wages, instead.

This is the finding of a new UBS wage survey released on Tuesday.

On average, Swiss companies plan to increase nominal wages by 2.2 percent across all sectors, which is the highest raise in almost 15 years. However, if inflation is taken into account, real wages will actually fall by 1.8 percent.

On the positive side, UBS economists don’t expect a recession to hit Switzerland — unlike the eurozone countries.

Swiss are depressed over rising costs of living

One in three people in Switzerland expect their financial situation to deteriorate, according to a new survey released by Comparis price comparison site.

The main reason for the blues for the majority of respondents (63.6 percent) is the cost of health insurance premiums, set to go up by 6.6 percent on average in 2023 — the sharpest hike in years.

The second source of depression — for 30.8 percent of study participants — are higher rents and mortgage rates.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why are Swiss health insurance premiums set to rise?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Rents are increasing, fake ads, the truth about 'Swiss' chickens, and other news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 13 September 2022 08:22 CEST
Higher rents reported throughout Switzerland

Swiss tenants have had to pay 0.3 percent more for new rents in August than the previous month, data released on Monday by Homegate real estate platform indicates.

Though the hike impacted dwellings across the country, Geneva and Bern registered the highest increase, at 1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.   

The prices in Zurich and Basel, on the other hand, remained relatively stable in August, but jumped considerably in comparison to the same period last year: 5.6 percent for Zurich and 2.9 percent for Basel.

READ MORE: Where in Switzerland is renting cheaper than buying right now?
 

Fake billboards urge residents to report neighbours who overheat their homes

The message on billboards that appeared in some of the German-speaking regions says: “Does your neighbor heat his apartment above 19 degrees? Inform us”.

The message also mentions a reward of 200 francs as an incentive for reporting neighbours who use excessive amounts of heating.

The telephone number of the Energy Ministry is listed for callers to use.

But while the number is real, the message is not.

“The government has no such posters, nor do we ask people to report such things to us”, according to Simone Hug, spokesperson for the Energy Ministry.

Authorities are now investigating who is behind this fake campaign.

READ MORE: What the Swiss government is asking you to do to save energy
 

Summer weather is on the way out

Today may be the last warm and sunny day before the onset of cooler weather, according to meteorologist Roger Perret from MeteoNews weather service.

From tomorrow on, temperatures will drop, and conditions will turn from sunny to rainy in much of Switzerland.

“Particularly heavy precipitation can be expected along the Alps,” Perret said.

By the weekend, temperatures could go down to 15 degrees, paving the way to the official start of the autumn season on September 23rd.

Revealed: Swiss chickens have a migration background

If you believe you are buying a Swiss chicken in a supermarket — because the label says so — beware.

It turns out that some chicks, a necessary link in the breeding chain, are imported — their fathers and mothers are located mainly in the Netherlands, Germany and France.

“Unlike pork production, where we largely have our own Swiss farms, we are completely dependent on foreign poultry production”, according to Tobias Sennhauser, chairman of an animal rights organization Tier im Fokus.

This information is confirmed by Markus Wüthrich, managing director of the Wüthrich Brüterei AG chicken farm.

“Parents of chickens arrive in Switzerland as day-old chicks”, he said.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

