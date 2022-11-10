For members
ZURICH
10 essential apps that make life in Zurich easier for international residents
Whether it's getting to grips with public transport, learning about the city or finding parking or swimming spots, these 10 essential apps will help foreign residents navigate life in Zurich.
Published: 10 November 2022 12:50 CET
The 10 apps that make life in Zurich easier easier for foreigners. Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash
FAMILY
What you need to know about giving birth in Switzerland
Going through pregnancy can be overwhelming no matter where you are in the world, but giving birth in a foreign country can add to the anxiety. We spoke to women who've given birth in Switzerland to find out about their experiences.
Published: 3 November 2022 13:03 CET
