Austria
ZURICH

10 essential apps that make life in Zurich easier for international residents

Whether it's getting to grips with public transport, learning about the city or finding parking or swimming spots, these 10 essential apps will help foreign residents navigate life in Zurich.

Published: 10 November 2022 12:50 CET
The 10 apps that make life in Zurich easier easier for foreigners. Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash

Are you new in Zurich and still in the phase of figuring out what and how, when, and where? Or have you been living here for a while but still find it challenging to navigate through the Zurich network, places, and locations? The good news is that there are lots of smartphone apps that could aid you in your daily life in Switzerland’s biggest city.

We’ve put together a guide to some of the most useful apps to help you make the most of Zurich. 

SBB:

Public transport in Switzerland is world-famous. However, you can quickly lose yourself in the labyrinth of its complex network. The SBB app is a lifesaver in managing your public transport travel. It should be your first app to download after you land in Switzerland. The app has everything from showing the timetable with each connection to buying tickets and informing about the delay or disruptions in connection. Once you register, the app is more like a personal travel guide to take you anywhere in Switzerland. 

Download: iOS/Android

Babbel: 

So, you’re trying to pick up the local language? Wonderful. Learning more than one language? Even better. Babbel, one of the top-rated language apps, is an easy way to learn German, Italian, Spanish, or any other language you like. The app focuses on contextual and conversational learning. It offers easy-to-follow courses, which are useful in daily life interactions. The app is, however, not free. You can register and learn the first lessons of its courses for a fee. For the rest, you need to pay a small fee.

Download: iOS/Android

Zurich City Guide App:

This app is a practical travel companion for Zurich. The app has many handy features such as creating a list of your favorite places, finding the best restaurants, fountains with drinking water, public parks, and toilets. Available in four languages – German, English, Italian and French, the app allows you to read the latest news, book a city tour, and purchase the Zurich card for transportation.

Download: iOS/Android

A tram in Zurich.

A tram in Zurich. Photo by Fernando Meloni on Unsplash

BUXZH App:

Are you interested in literature? This might be the perfect app for you. As your digital city tour guide, the app lets you discover Zurich a little differently. There are 13 themed tours in the app, crafted by 11 authors with their insider tips . Powered by multimedia, virtual and augmented reality and GPS, using the app is an experience in itself. However, there are two limitations with this app. Firstly, it’s in German. So, if you do not know the language, it may be of no use, and secondly, it’s only available on iOS.

Download: iOS 

Homegate:

Whether you are buying a house, or want to rent, Homegate – Switzerland’s largest real estate portal is your first go-to place. The app allows you to search, save and even connect with the real estate agent, or the owner of the property. With various search criteria like location, type of house, and parking or without parking, the app is almost like a real estate agent in your pocket.

Download: iOS/Android

Badimeter

If you love swimming, this is the app for you. The app provides you with all the information about the swimming pools in Zurich. Besides locations, you would get to know the opening and closing hours, water temperature, and whether it is an indoor pool or outdoor.

Download: iOS

Localcities:

This app is a polymath when it comes to providing information about Swiss municipalities. Whether you are looking for events, contacts, clubs and associations, or the latest news in a particular municipality in Switzerland, this handy application has the details. You register and can create your personalised profile for the things of your interest. The app also has a directory of all the necessary contacts of your community.

Download: iOS/Android

TooGoodToGo:

In what started as a movement to control food waste and sustainability, Too Good To Go has become a super delicious green choice by many. The local cafes, restaurants, and bakeries make surprise bags with their food surplus, which would otherwise be thrown away, at a very nominal price. The app helps you, as a user, to locate this bag in your nearby areas. You can order and pick it up at the given time. And voilà, you have a delicious, inexpensive meal and your small contribution to the sustainable world.

Download: iOS/Android

Lots of vegetables.

Want to save money on food? You can try a leftover food app. Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash

Just Eat:

Craving Chinese noodles or Italian pasta? Don’t feel like cooking or stepping out to a restaurant? The online food delivery service provider Justeat could be the most accessible cure for your cravings. The app has an extensive network of a wide variety of restaurants. Once you download and provide your location, it gives you a list of the restaurants you can order from. You can choose and pay. The only step then between your meal and you is the food delivery.

Download: iOS/Android

TWINT Parking:

This is a super app for managing your parking payments. You don’t need to carry a pocket full of coins to pay every time you take your car out. The TWINT app allows a quick and convenient payment option at various locations in Switzerland. You only need to scan the QR code on the parking meter (besides, of course, keeping money in this digital wallet). You can also buy parking tickets directly on the app.

Download: iOS/Android

EXTRA TIP: Check out other apps like meetup for connecting and meeting new people, Bumble for dating or making friends, as well as MeteoSwiss-App for weather forecasts. And don’t forget to download The Local’s app!

FAMILY

What you need to know about giving birth in Switzerland

Going through pregnancy can be overwhelming no matter where you are in the world, but giving birth in a foreign country can add to the anxiety. We spoke to women who've given birth in Switzerland to find out about their experiences.

Published: 3 November 2022 13:03 CET
What you need to know about giving birth in Switzerland

What happens if I get pregnant in Switzerland?

If you fall pregnant in Switzerland, it is important to head to your gynaecologist as early as possible to access the antenatal care and information you need to have a healthy pregnancy.

In Switzerland, your health insurance covers several check-ups during the entirety of your pregnancy. However, only one of those, your first prenatal examination, is covered by insurance during the first 15 weeks of being pregnant.

Erica Johnson, who moved to Switzerland from the UK just before the Covid pandemic hit, found using the maternity services an overall positive experience despite initially struggling with the admin and logistics side of things.

“When I initially found out I was pregnant I wasn’t completely sure about how to proceed,” she told The Local. “In the UK I would have just visited my general practitioner. However, my insurance company was very helpful and explained that it would be better to go directly to my gynaecologist. I was able to have early scans at six and seven weeks which is not standard practice in the UK, and I found it very reassuring.”

In addition to your first check-up, your insurer will pay for two ultrasounds to assess the development of the baby, determine if you are expecting multiples and identify any malformations or anomalies. But don’t worry: Should complications arise, and additional appointments be necessary, your health insurance has you covered.

Erica opted to have non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) at her 12-week check-up which detected measurements the medical staff found a little concerning.

“We had an amniocentesis and gene testing done,” she said. “Of course, as first-time parents this all felt very overwhelming, however, I cannot fault any of the staff/medical professionals. They explained every option to us and were happy to talk through all the risks vs benefits.”

A pregnant woman.

Photo by Camylla Battani on Unsplash

Deciding on a birth plan

Should you give birth at a hospital, at home, or perhaps at a birth centre? This is a question many women ask themselves when finding out they are having a baby. 

In Switzerland, giving birth in hospital is by far the most popular option, but what really matters is that you choose a place for the birth of your child where you will feel the most comfortable and in the best hands. However, keep in mind that in some cases the course of a woman’s pregnancy also plays a role in deciding where the baby will be born.

Mariam Ismail, originally from Egypt, was among the many Swiss residents to choose a hospital birth, opting for her personal gynaecologist to deliver her baby.

“I felt like I was in good hands with my gynaecologist,” she told The Local. “But also, my family and my husband’s family are all used to giving birth in hospitals, which is why it only made sense for me to do the same.”

If you decide to give birth in a hospital, you will benefit from the fact that medical care is guaranteed around the clock for both you and your child. This can help put you at ease during a stressful time. Alternatively, an outpatient birth allows you to leave the hospital just a few hours after welcoming your child and recover at home. 

Expectant mothers also have the option of a home birth guided by an experienced midwife, or a birth centre, which combines the family atmosphere of one’s home with the presence of several experienced midwives.

Switzerland further offers so-called confidential births for women who become pregnant unintentionally and must keep the pregnancy a secret from those around them. In those cases, women have the option to give birth in a hospital under a pseudonym.

Hospital birth

Most Swiss hospitals hold information events for parents-to-be and allow you to tour their delivery and postpartum wards. Once you have decided on a hospital, it’s best to let your gynaecologist or midwife register you a few weeks before the birth.

When labour symptoms begin, it is common practice to call the maternity ward before leaving home. Depending on how often and severe your contractions are and whether the waters have broken, they will recommend that you come to the hospital for a check-up or wait at home a little longer. The birth is then attended by a midwife on duty unless you choose to bring along your own midwife.

After the birth, you and your baby will generally stay in the maternity ward for a few days. During this time, you can recover from the birth, get to know your child, and be supported by the nursing staff. The maternity ward will also answer any questions you may have about breastfeeding and instruct you on caring for your baby.

Mariam said that the care she received during her stay in the hospital could not be topped.

“The midwives were constantly checking up on both, the baby and I, making sure we didn’t need anything,” she said. “The food was lovely, unlike any hospital food you would get in most countries. Some of the dishes I had were actually better than foods I’ve had in many restaurants.”

Maternity leave in Switzerland

In Switzerland, maternity leave is fixed at 14 weeks (98 days), while father are allowed two weeks paid leave (14 days). Both maternity and paternity allowances are 80 percent of the salary, capped at a maximum 196 francs per day.

However, cantonal regulations, personnel regulations and collective employment agreements can provide for more generous solutions.

Women also may not be dismissed during pregnancy and maternity leave.

A baby's feet.

Photo by Fé Ngô on Unsplash

What about aftercare?

Though Erica found herself unsure about how postnatal care works in Switzerland, she soon sourced her own midwife via a Facebook group.

“I was so impressed with the level of care my midwife provided and the number of visits that the basic insurance covers,” she said.

“For the first week my midwife came every day and then we gradually reduced to once/twice a week. It was so reassuring to have someone there each day when you are in a fog of exhaustion and often pain, to answer all those initial worries and support us as we adjusted to our new life as a family of three.

“She helped us bath our baby for the first time, supported me as I learned to breastfeed, monitored the baby’s weight, checked on my physical healing and was able to suggest other sources of support.”

Though both Erica and Mariam found Switzerland’s care of pregnant woman and its hospitals exceptional, neither were informed about postnatal depression.

“I was never explicitly informed about postnatal depression, but I knew enough about it from my own research and my midwife frequently checked in on how I was coping mentally,” Erica said.

Mariam added: “I have been informed about postnatal depression mainly by friends and family, but not exactly by any healthcare representative.”

