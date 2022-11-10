For members
SWITZERLAND EXPLAINED
‘Grabesruhe’: What are Switzerland’s strict rules around burials?
Switzerland, as you might expect, has strict rules regarding laying people to rest. They can vary depending on the canton, but Lily Töngi-Andrews explains why people shouldn't expect to rest in eternal peace in Switzerland.
Published: 10 November 2022 16:24 CET
SWITZERLAND EXPLAINED
OPINION: Can foreign residents ever emulate the Swiss obsession for cleanliness?
The Swiss are famed for the cleanliness of their streets and public spaces and even their own homes as foreign residents will soon find out. Clare O’Dea asks whether a newcomer can ever reach the standard of Swiss cleanliness inside their own four walls.
Published: 31 October 2022 16:49 CET
