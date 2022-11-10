Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SWITZERLAND EXPLAINED

‘Grabesruhe’: What are Switzerland’s strict rules around burials?

Switzerland, as you might expect, has strict rules regarding laying people to rest. They can vary depending on the canton, but Lily Töngi-Andrews explains why people shouldn't expect to rest in eternal peace in Switzerland.

Published: 10 November 2022 16:24 CET
A cemetery in Zurich.
A cemetery in Zurich. Photo by Tomas Trajan on Unsplash

For the unassuming foreigner visiting a Swiss cemetery, they may be surprised to see that many of the headstones will be dated back only 20 to 25 years.

Cremation is the preferred funeral rites in Switzerland, however, earth burials are still a thing – for an alloted time anyway.

More than 80 percent of the deceased, according to the Swiss Funeral Institute, are cremated. Ashes can remain with family members, be scattered over lakes, rivers, favourite mountains, placed in a columbarium or buried in a grave.

READ ALSO: What are the ‘five Switzerlands’ and what do they represent?

For the remainder who are buried in one of Switzerland’s neat and orderly cemeteries, it is not always their final resting place, thanks to Grabesruhe.

‘Time limit’

Grabesruhe translates as graveside rest and means there is a time limit to people’s ‘eternal’ resting peace.

From canton to canton the graveside rest period ranges from 20 to 30 years for the majority of adults that have been placed in a line or row grave – the next grave in line in a public graveyard – and are usually a cost-free option.

A graveyard in Lauterbrunnen, Canton of Bern.

A graveyard in Lauterbrunnen, Canton of Bern. Photo by Mortaza Shahed on Unsplash

Children under 12 years of age have a rest period of between 10 and 15 years, and children under six have eight years. Urns that have been buried are generally left for 10 years before they are removed or covered over. In some cantons it is 15 – 20 years.

Once the time has expired the remains are dealt with according to cantonal regulations. Notices are erected next to the plots to be recycled to advise visiting families that they can clear the graves if they wish. The notices are generally there for a year. Notices are also put in the official gazette. Some relatives may be written to directly if an address can be found.

After the interested parties remove gravestones, plants, adornments, pictures and crosses, the stones that are not taken will automatically be removed by the municipality and ground into coarse gravel for the walkways. The majority of graves are recycled by the cemetery garderners rather than removed by families.

What happens in different areas?

Frau Nicole Waldispühl, from the Friedental Friedhof in Lucerne, advised that at Friedental the remains are left in the grave and new bodies, or urns, are buried on top.

Many private graves remain for longer periods, particularly family graves, as they are paid by family members for an intitial 25 years and then renewable for 5 – 25 years or multiples of 25 years. One family grave has recently been paid to the year 2100. Other graves, once they have received Erhaltungswert, a conservation value, or heritage listing, are allowed to remain where upkeep is taken over by the cemetery/state.

Heritage listed graves that remain undisturbed contain famous people and those that have cultural, commercial, artistic, political and/or beatific value for the cemetery and municipality. Frau Waldispühl said that there are 1,200 graves at Friedental that have been heritage listed.

Other municipalities around Lake Zurich sow the cleared fields with grass and leave them unused for 10 to 20 years. When the fields are reused, graves are then placed according to ‘alternate use’, where an urn burial site becomes a coffin burial site and vice versa. Depending on land available, some fields may be left for 60 to 80 years before reuse.

In some burial grounds, bones and urns are removed, reburied in a communal grave or at the bottom of the new graves interred. Exhumation of the bodies is done en masse and in accordance with health authorities.

In municipalities in Bern, there are communal graves for those who don’t wish to be cremated but buried with no gravestones, plants or memorials. For a fee, names can be added to posts to the side of the plot.

In some cantons, for example Valais, it was common for the bones to be removed from the graves and stored in ossuaries that can still be visited – the most famous is at the Leuk charnel house.

As society moves away from traditional burials, in part due to availability of land and cost, Grabesruhe remains Swiss and efficient.

It does leave the question of how long is long enough for grieving families, and is the peace of the dead observed as bodies are exhumed, or new bodies buried on top, or even as ashes are scattered to the wind? 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SWITZERLAND EXPLAINED

OPINION: Can foreign residents ever emulate the Swiss obsession for cleanliness?

The Swiss are famed for the cleanliness of their streets and public spaces and even their own homes as foreign residents will soon find out. Clare O’Dea asks whether a newcomer can ever reach the standard of Swiss cleanliness inside their own four walls.

Published: 31 October 2022 16:49 CET
OPINION: Can foreign residents ever emulate the Swiss obsession for cleanliness?

Having spent the day in possession of a rented wet vacuum cleaner, I can report that there are ascending levels of cleaning and that once you start progressing up the scale, it’s hard to stop. The more you do, the more you feel you need to do. This is what has happened to the Swiss at large.

My cleaning blitz was sparked, as usual, by the imminent arrival of visitors. One member of our household, a long-haired collie, is the main contributor to the demand for cleaning. He seems to think that the hall rug belongs to him and I realised that it had gone beyond the point of acceptable grubbiness. I thought it might be nice to see the original colours again.

I had heard that wet vacuum cleaners could be rented in pharmacies so I went looking for one. My local pharmacies seem to have opted out of the wet vacuum cleaner rental market but I found out where I could procure one, in a large DIY store.

As with most new expenses in Switzerland, the vacuum cleaner ended up costing twice as much as expected. I was told it was 25 francs for the day but, how could I not have thought of this, you also need to use a specific cleaning product, the smallest bottle of which costs 20 francs.

As the woman in the shop went through the instructions on how to use the machine (bonus: I learnt a new word ‘gicler’, which means squirt), I felt I was being initiated into an important Swiss rite. She spoke to me as a fellow serious cleaner, the kind of person who would not settle for dry vacuuming only.

So I lugged the machine and the various hoses and tubes to the car, got it home, set up and ready to go. Once the problem rug had been dealt with, which only used two capfuls of the cleaning product, I was not satisfied. I absolutely needed to gicler more carpets and use up more detergent so I tackled the bedrooms.

Swiss people are usually dismayed to hear that we have carpets in our bedrooms. Think of the dust, they say. It can’t be that bad, I used to say. Reader, it is that bad. Things went from clean to cleaner because I decided I couldn’t tolerate the dust under the beds, which meant not just vacuuming around the beds but moving them and clearing out all the odds and ends lurking underneath.

Once I had cleaned the house like a woman possessed, I cleaned the wet vacuum cleaner inside and out (they wouldn’t take it back any other way) and dragged all the parts back out to the car. With my new dirt-tinted glasses on, I noticed the front door was a mess of cobwebs, insects, dirt and leaves.

Quelle surprise, the Swiss love for order and clean surfaces extends outside the living space. Gardens are kept in immaculate condition and front doors are neat and clear of any sign of grime, often graced with a pretty seasonal decorative arrangement. Our old metal umbrella bucket, home to generations of spiders, does not fit the bill.

I settled for hoovering the entrance mat, the threshold and high up over the door where there were signs of deceased biodiversity. The decorative stuff would have to wait for another day.

It’s nice to have a clean house but it’s less nice to be the one doing the cleaning. Traditionally, there was a bit of a taboo in Switzerland about having strangers clean for you, almost as if it meant the woman of the house was slacking.

Because, let’s be honest, housework in Switzerland is still largely carried out by women, whether paid or unpaid. Some Swiss households, one in seven according to a recent poll, do resort to hiring cleaning help and the work is relatively well paid and declared in about half of cases.

My burst of cleaning fervour has passed and the dust has settled back on most surfaces. The dog is back on the rug, and the visitors, who happen to be under 18, have made the house messier than before. Autumn leaves swirl around the floor, impossible to keep out.

It will be some time before I can tap into the Swiss cleaning streak again. A visit from my parents in law might do it. But in the meantime, I can enjoy the cleanliness and perfection of my Swiss neighbours’ homes, at least from the outside.

My theory is that squeaky clean Switzerland is a relatively new phenomenon, born of prosperity and the accompanying exclusion of women from the employment market in the mid-20th century. Like many of the high standards in this country, it’s nice to look at but hard to emulate.

SHOW COMMENTS