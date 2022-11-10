Read news from:
MONEY

How does the cost of living crisis in Switzerland compare to other countries?

A recent survey showed a third of Switzerland’s population is distressed over their economic situation amid the cost of living crisis. But how does the Swiss situation compare to neighbouring countries?

Published: 10 November 2022 14:54 CET
There are a lot of variables in calculating price increases. Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

One in three people in Switzerland expect their financial situation to deteriorate, according to a survey released by Comparis price comparison site earlier this week. 

The main reasons for this dim outlook are rising costs, especially for healthcare insurance.  “In the spiral of inflation, the massive surcharges for basic insurance are omnipresent and fuel concerns about a deterioration in personal finances,” said Comparis finance expert Michael Kuhn.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why are Swiss health insurance premiums set to rise?

It is true that the higher-than-usual inflation rate is causing consumer prices to go up, so concerns about being able to afford basic products and services in an already expensive country are legitimate.

However, while facing a decidedly unpleasant prospect of higher costs in the coming months, the Swiss may be losing sight of one obvious fact: that they are doing much better than their EU neighbours.

The Local looked at the current situation in France, Germany, Italy and Austria in terms of inflation rates, recent increases in the price of food, energy, petrol, median wages, as well as unemployment rate, and compared them to the situation in Switzerland.

This is what we found out.

France

Inflation rate: 6.2 percent

Increase in the price of food: 11.8 percent, and in energy 19.2 percent.

A litre of fuel costs 1.87 euros (1.84 francs) Median monthly wage, gross: 3,085 euros (3,036) francs.

Unemployment rate: 7.4 percent

Germany

Inflation rate: 10.4 percent

Increase in the price of food: 18.7 percent, and in energy 43.9 percent.

A litre of fuel costs 1.9 euros (1.87 francs).

Median monthly wage, gross: 3,975 euros (3,913 francs)

Unemployment rate: 5.5 percent

Italy

Inflation rate: 11.9 percent

Increase in price of food: 16.6 percent, and in energy 59 percent

A litre of fuel costs 1.6 euros (1.57 francs)

Median monthly wage, gross: 2,475 euros (2,435 francs)

Unemployment rate: 7.8 percent

Austria

Inflation rate: 11 percent

Increase in the price of food: 20.9 percent, and in energy 1.5 percent. (Austria largely relies on renewable sources)

A litre of fuel costs 1.8 euros (1.77 francs)

Median monthly wage, gross: 3,400 euros (3,344 francs)

Unemployment rate: 6 percent

Meanwhile in Switzerland…

Inflation rate: 3 percent

Increase in the price of food: 4.2 percent , and in energy, 27 percent (for 2023)

A litre of fuel costs 1.9 francs

Median monthly wage (gross): 6,650 francs

Unemployment rate: 1.9 percent

In conclusion…

Switzerland is doing significantly better than its neighbours in terms on inflation, increase in food prices, monthly wages, and unemployment.

It is also ahead of nearby countries (except for Austria) in terms of hikes in energy prices.

On the other hand, it is trailing France, Germany Italy, and Austria in price of petrol per litre, though only by a couple of centimes.

The only area where the Swiss are disadvantaged when compared to their neighbours is in the price they have to pay for the obligatory health insurance; the cost will increase by 6.6 percent on average in 2023, but will go up even more in certain regions.

READ MORE: Which Swiss cantons will see the biggest increase in health insurance premiums?

Monthly rates will vary based on residence, age, and the selected deductible amount, but it will cost on average 334.70 francs per adult.

Overall, however, the Swiss are by far better off in terms of their economy than neighbours.

So why are the Swiss worried about their financial situation?

It could be because they are not looking beyond their borders or comparing their situation with that of other countries.

This would surely put their own cost-of-living woes into a different perspective.

Instead, they compare their current situation, and even more so the one forecast for 2023, with that of previous years.

ZURICH

10 essential apps that make life in Zurich easier for international residents

Whether it's getting to grips with public transport, learning about the city or finding parking or swimming spots, these 10 essential apps will help foreign residents navigate life in Zurich.

Published: 10 November 2022 12:50 CET
Are you new in Zurich and still in the phase of figuring out what and how, when, and where? Or have you been living here for a while but still find it challenging to navigate through the Zurich network, places, and locations? The good news is that there are lots of smartphone apps that could aid you in your daily life in Switzerland’s biggest city.

We’ve put together a guide to some of the most useful apps to help you make the most of Zurich. 

SBB:

Public transport in Switzerland is world-famous. However, you can quickly lose yourself in the labyrinth of its complex network. The SBB app is a lifesaver in managing your public transport travel. It should be your first app to download after you land in Switzerland. The app has everything from showing the timetable with each connection to buying tickets and informing about the delay or disruptions in connection. Once you register, the app is more like a personal travel guide to take you anywhere in Switzerland. 

Download: iOS/Android

Babbel: 

So, you’re trying to pick up the local language? Wonderful. Learning more than one language? Even better. Babbel, one of the top-rated language apps, is an easy way to learn German, Italian, Spanish, or any other language you like. The app focuses on contextual and conversational learning. It offers easy-to-follow courses, which are useful in daily life interactions. The app is, however, not free. You can register and learn the first lessons of its courses for a fee. For the rest, you need to pay a small fee.

Download: iOS/Android

READ ALSO: 15 ways to swear like a Swiss German

Zurich City Guide App:

This app is a practical travel companion for Zurich. The app has many handy features such as creating a list of your favorite places, finding the best restaurants, fountains with drinking water, public parks, and toilets. Available in four languages – German, English, Italian and French, the app allows you to read the latest news, book a city tour, and purchase the Zurich card for transportation.

Download: iOS/Android

A tram in Zurich.

A tram in Zurich. Photo by Fernando Meloni on Unsplash

BUXZH App:

Are you interested in literature? This might be the perfect app for you. As your digital city tour guide, the app lets you discover Zurich a little differently. There are 13 themed tours in the app, crafted by 11 authors with their insider tips . Powered by multimedia, virtual and augmented reality and GPS, using the app is an experience in itself. However, there are two limitations with this app. Firstly, it’s in German. So, if you do not know the language, it may be of no use, and secondly, it’s only available on iOS.

Download: iOS 

Homegate:

Whether you are buying a house, or want to rent, Homegate – Switzerland’s largest real estate portal is your first go-to place. The app allows you to search, save and even connect with the real estate agent, or the owner of the property. With various search criteria like location, type of house, and parking or without parking, the app is almost like a real estate agent in your pocket.

Download: iOS/Android

READ ALSO: The hidden costs of buying a home in Switzerland

Badimeter

If you love swimming, this is the app for you. The app provides you with all the information about the swimming pools in Zurich. Besides locations, you would get to know the opening and closing hours, water temperature, and whether it is an indoor pool or outdoor.

Download: iOS

READ ALSO: Reader question – Do people really swim to work in Zurich?

Localcities:

This app is a polymath when it comes to providing information about Swiss municipalities. Whether you are looking for events, contacts, clubs and associations, or the latest news in a particular municipality in Switzerland, this handy application has the details. You register and can create your personalised profile for the things of your interest. The app also has a directory of all the necessary contacts of your community.

Download: iOS/Android

TooGoodToGo:

In what started as a movement to control food waste and sustainability, Too Good To Go has become a super delicious green choice by many. The local cafes, restaurants, and bakeries make surprise bags with their food surplus, which would otherwise be thrown away, at a very nominal price. The app helps you, as a user, to locate this bag in your nearby areas. You can order and pick it up at the given time. And voilà, you have a delicious, inexpensive meal and your small contribution to the sustainable world.

Download: iOS/Android

Lots of vegetables.

Want to save money on food? You can try a leftover food app. Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash

Just Eat:

Craving Chinese noodles or Italian pasta? Don’t feel like cooking or stepping out to a restaurant? The online food delivery service provider Justeat could be the most accessible cure for your cravings. The app has an extensive network of a wide variety of restaurants. Once you download and provide your location, it gives you a list of the restaurants you can order from. You can choose and pay. The only step then between your meal and you is the food delivery.

Download: iOS/Android

TWINT Parking:

This is a super app for managing your parking payments. You don’t need to carry a pocket full of coins to pay every time you take your car out. The TWINT app allows a quick and convenient payment option at various locations in Switzerland. You only need to scan the QR code on the parking meter (besides, of course, keeping money in this digital wallet). You can also buy parking tickets directly on the app.

Download: iOS/Android

EXTRA TIP: Check out other apps like meetup for connecting and meeting new people, Bumble for dating or making friends, as well as MeteoSwiss-App for weather forecasts. And don’t forget to download The Local’s app!

