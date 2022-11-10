For members
MONEY
How does the cost of living crisis in Switzerland compare to other countries?
A recent survey showed a third of Switzerland’s population is distressed over their economic situation amid the cost of living crisis. But how does the Swiss situation compare to neighbouring countries?
Published: 10 November 2022 14:54 CET
There are a lot of variables in calculating price increases. Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay
For members
ZURICH
10 essential apps that make life in Zurich easier for international residents
Whether it's getting to grips with public transport, learning about the city or finding parking or swimming spots, these 10 essential apps will help foreign residents navigate life in Zurich.
Published: 10 November 2022 12:50 CET
