Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Switzerland maintains S status for Ukrainian refugees

The Federal Council announced on Wednesday that it will not lift the protection status S for Ukrainian refugees before March 4th, 2024, “unless the situation in Ukraine changes fundamentally before then”.

However, the war is not expected to end “in the foreseeable future”, the government said, adding that the special status will be abolished only when there is “stability in Ukraine. This is not the case at present, as acts of war continue across the country”.

There are currently about 70,000 Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland; only 6,394 of them had left the country so far.

READ MORE: Switzerland’s special ‘S permit’ visa program: What Ukrainians need to know



Government outlines greatest dangers facing Switzerland

In its annual report published on Wednesday, the Federal Council assessed various factors that pose a threat to the country’s security.

Among them are terrorism attacks “by individual perpetrators or small groups”, violent extremism from left-wing and right-wing factions, as well as attacks on critical infrastructure with encryption malware.

The report mentions that Switzerland’s security has deteriorated and “remains unstable”.

One of the risks comes from a growing division between Western countries on one hand, and China and Russia on the other, government found.

Switzerland ‘certifies’ new professional sector

The State Secretariat for Training, Research and Innovation, which sets rules for vocational training, is adding a new sector and two professions within it to the 180 already existing ones that are eligible for a federal apprenticeship certificate.

Not surprisingly, given the current energy challenges, two new vocations will be in the solar sector, as there is “significant need for skilled labour in this branch” — specifically for fitters and installers of solar panels.

The two new apprenticeships in the solar energy sector will be launched from the start of the 2024 school year.

The federal professional training certificate “AFP fitter / solar fitter” will be obtained after two years of apprenticeship, and the federal certificate “CFC installer / solar installer” after three years.

READ MORE: Why is vocational training so popular in Switzerland and how much can I earn?



Zurich sells car registration number for quarter-million francs

The canton’s treasury has just been boosted by 226,000 francs — the price it got when it auctioned a number plate “ZH 100” on Wednesday.

While the canton has auctioned off another registration number for a six-figure price, this latest one broke the historical record, previously held by “ZH 888”, which sold for 194,000 francs.

However, the national record is 233,000 francs for the Zug number “ZG 10”.

While selling number plates to highest bidders may seem like a trivial task, “the income from the license plate auction is a welcome addition to the state treasury in difficult times,” said Mario Fehr, who is responsible for Zurich’s traffic department.

Monkeypox vaccines available in Switzerland

At-risk groups can get a monkeypox vaccine in Switzerland starting from Tuesday, November 15th.

In August, Switzerland announced it would buy a total of 100,000 doses, including 40,000 jabs aimed to tackle the current outbreak.

The decision came after LGBTQ groups – and others – slammed the slow Swiss response after monkeypox in May began spreading rapidly far beyond the West and Central African countries where it is usually found.

Vaccines have been available in a range of European countries, but there have been no resources in Switzerland until now.

The roll-out will be coordinated by the cantons.

The department of Health in the canton of Zurich, for instance, said on Wednesday that registration for vaccination against monkeypox was now open ahead of the roll-out.

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health and the Federal Commission on Immunisation recommends the vaccine preventively for men who have sex with men, and trans people with changing sexual partners.

The shot is also recommended for people who could be more exposed to monkeypox in their job, such as medical staff or employees in special laboratories. Authorities also recommend vaccination for contacts of people who get the virus.

In Switzerland, 546 cases of monkeypox were registered by early November, according to federal data.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]