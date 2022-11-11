For members
MONEY
EXPLAINED: Why cross-border shopping has become less popular in Switzerland
For years, many people living near one of Switzerland’s borders used to shop in neighbouring countries to save money. But a new study shows this is declining.
Published: 11 November 2022 14:46 CET
Former border-hoppers now prefer to shop in Switzerland. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
For members
MONEY
How does the cost of living crisis in Switzerland compare to other countries?
A recent survey showed a third of Switzerland’s population is distressed over their economic situation amid the cost of living crisis. But how does the Swiss situation compare to neighbouring countries?
Published: 10 November 2022 14:54 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments