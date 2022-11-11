Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Finance Minister: Switzerland must ‘tighten its belt’

National Council’s MPs want to spend billions on the military, climate protection, and the reduction of health insurance premiums — all of which they consider hot-button issues.

However, even wealthy Switzerland is falling on harder times.

The outgoing Finance Minister Ueli Maurer is warning that “we have to tighten our belts here and there, and think carefully about what we want to spend the money on”.

As for where the spending has to be reduced, “it’s probably best to save a little everywhere – cross-sectional cuts across all areas of spending,” according to Maurer. “That will be necessary in the next few years”.

Swiss tenants are facing ‘difficult times’

Tenants are expected to experience hardships in the coming months, with the vacancy rates predicted to drop below 1 percent, according to a study released on Thursday by Raiffeisen bank.

The shortage of available accommodation will drive the rents upwards, the study found.

“Rising interest rates and construction costs are undermining incentives to build [new] homes,” said Martin Neff, the bank’s chief economist.

To make matters worse, Switzerland’s population continues to grow and wants ever-larger living spaces.

Since the beginning of the year, the vacancy rate has fallen from 1.54 to 1.31 percent at the national level, with some regional rental markets already experiencing the crisis; according to Neff, cantons of Geneva, Zurich and Zug have vacancy rates below 1 percent. This record drop mainly concerns rentals, though the vacancy rate is “very low” on the property market as well.

“Tenants will face a difficult period,” he predicts. “Those who move will soon face much higher rents. And the existing lease contracts will also experience a strong increase in the near future”.

Drop in cross-border shopping tourism

The heyday of Swiss residents shopping In France, Italy, Germany and Austria to save money seem to be a thing of the past.

This is the conclusion of a new long-term study by the University of St. Gallen.

It found that in the past five years, shopping tourism has decreased by 10 percent, with Swiss consumers spending less money in border regions.

The main reason, according to Thomas Rudolph, the university’s director of the research centre for retail management, is the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021, which stopped people from shopping abroad due to entry restrictions.

A positive development for the Swiss economy during this period was that “the appreciation for local products increased massively”, he said.

Switzerland and the UK strengthen their cooperation in research and innovation

As both non-member countries are left out of EU’s research programmes, they joined forces to do their own work in this field.

On Thursday, Swiss economy Minister Guy Parmelin and the UK Minister of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, George Freeman, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in these areas.

The two countries will work side by side to “create stronger networking and cooperation between the research and innovation communities of both countries in science and tech, such as quantum technology and artificial intelligence, the government said.

