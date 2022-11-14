Read news from:
KEY POINTS: How Geneva will help hard-hit households fight inflation

The canton, where the cost of living is among the highest in Switzerland, has announced financial help to 'protect the purchasing power of households’.

Published: 14 November 2022 10:13 CET
KEY POINTS: How Geneva will help hard-hit households fight inflation
Geneva will be generous toward its residents in 2023. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

While the federal government is not planning to offer financial help to people struggling with rising prices, Geneva’s Council of State will provide various subsidies to its residents to help them cope with the increasing cost of living.

“Inflation observed in recent months is causing a drop in disposable income for a large number of households, particularly in the middle class. The Council of State wants the people concerned to benefit from support to protect their purchasing power,” authorities said.

Specifically, help will be given in these areas:

Health insurance premiums

In 2023, healthcare premiums are set to go up by 4.2 percent in Geneva — well below the national average of 6.6 percent, but still a burden for many families.

“The government is aware that premiums weigh heavily on household budgets. The increase in 2023 makes this measure all the more relevant,” cantonal authorities said.

Therefore, monthly subsidies will be offered to offset the new cost of premiums: 10 to 20 francs for adults, 15 francs for people from 18 to 25 years of age, and 10 francs for children.

In all, 26 million francs, which will benefit more than 137,000 Geneva residents, is earmarked for health subsidies for next year.

Housing allowance

From April 1st, 2023, the maximum amount of the housing allowance will increase from 1,000 to 1,400 francs.

In all, 4,850 Geneva households with the lowest incomes, whose housing allowance is currently capped at 1,000 francs/room/year, will benefit from this assistance,

Family allowance

From January 1st, 2023, the amount of the ‘childbirth allowance’ — which is allocated when a child is born in Switzerland — will increase from 2,000 to 2,073 francs in Geneva.

The child allowance will be raised from 300 to 311 francs for a child aged up to 16, and from 400 to 415 francs for a child aged 16 to 20.

The training / apprenticeship allowance will increase from 400 to 415 francs.

Social assistance

“Given the general increase in the cost of living…individual social assistance will increase from 986 to 1006 francs a month”, authorities said.

EXPLAINED: Why cross-border shopping has become less popular in Switzerland

For years, many people living near one of Switzerland’s borders used to shop in neighbouring countries to save money. But a new study shows this is declining.

Published: 11 November 2022 14:46 CET
EXPLAINED: Why cross-border shopping has become less popular in Switzerland

The so-called “retail tourism” has been very popular in Switzerland, as people living in border regions used to fill their cars to the max with products purchased in France, Italy, and Germany, where they were much cheaper.

In fact, Swiss shopping tourists spent around 7 billion francs a year in stores abroad.

While some people still drive across the border to the nearest Carrefour, Kaufland or Conad, many others no longer do so, preferring to shop locally instead.

This is the conclusion of a new long-term study by the University of St. Gallen.

It found that in the past five years, shopping tourism has decreased by 10 percent, with Swiss consumers spending less money across the border.

There are several reasons for this phenomenon, according to Thomas Rudolph, the university’s director of the research centre for retail management.

One was the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021, which stopped people from shopping abroad due to entry restrictions — crossing the border for non-essential reasons, including shopping, was banned during the lockdown.

Another, more recent reason cited by Rudolph is inflation, which is much higher in eurozone countries: currently 6 percent in France, 10.4 percent in Germany, and 11.9 percent in Italy — against 3 percent in Switzerland.

In terms of food, prices increased by 11.8 percent in France, 18.7 percent in Germany, and 16.6 percent in Italy. In Switzerland, meanwhile, food became “only” 4.2 percent more expensive.

These hikes basically wipe out all the potential savings; “those who shop abroad, do so primarily because of the lower prices. But now they are also increasing,”  Rudoplh noted.

One factor that might still motivate shoppers from Switzerland to venture abroad is the favourable franc – euro exchange rate: thanks to the strong Swiss currency, it is still possible get good deals across the border, though not to the same extent as before.

This trend reversal is clearly beneficial for Switzerland’s retail industry, Rudolph said: not only does it boost local economy, but also the “appreciation for local products”.

Further information about more affordable shopping options in Switzerland can be found here:

Migros versus Coop: Which Swiss supermarket has cheaper groceries?

Aldi versus Lidl: Which retailer is cheaper in Switzerland?

 

