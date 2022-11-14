For members
SWITZERLAND EXPLAINED
REVEALED: The most commonly asked questions about Switzerland
People from around the world turn to one of the most popular search engines to find out various things about Switzerland. From money and geography to cheese and chocolate, here's what they want to know.
Published: 14 November 2022 13:09 CET
Swiss Emmental cheese has lots of holes. Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP
‘Grabesruhe’: What are Switzerland’s strict rules around burials?
Switzerland, as you might expect, has strict rules regarding laying people to rest. They can vary depending on the canton, but Lily Töngi-Andrews explains why people shouldn't expect to rest in eternal peace in Switzerland.
Published: 10 November 2022 16:24 CET
