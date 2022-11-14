Read news from:
Austria
REVEALED: The most commonly asked questions about Switzerland

People from around the world turn to one of the most popular search engines to find out various things about Switzerland. From money and geography to cheese and chocolate, here's what they want to know.

Published: 14 November 2022 13:09 CET
Swiss Emmental cheese has lots of holes.
Swiss Emmental cheese has lots of holes. Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Before you came to live in Switzerland — or maybe even afterwards — you probably had a myriad of questions about the country — so do other people.

These are the most popular “what,” “how,” and “why” queries on Google regarding Switzerland.

Why is Switzerland so good?

This is a very general question, which presupposes that the country is, indeed, “good” in a variety of ways. Whether it is or not depends on individual perceptions, but here’s the top answer:

“The amazing mountains, heaps of lakes and beautiful villages make for the most beautiful scenery in Switzerland. These landscapes are considered to be what makes Switzerland the perfect destination for vacationing and exploring new cultures. The high-peak Alps and mountains make up to 62 percent of the country’s territory.”

In this respect — yes, Switzerland is really, really good.

Is Switzerland a country?

Yes, this is an actual question.

The no-nonsense answer is: “Switzerland is a small mountainous country located in central Europe. This landlocked country is about the size of [the US state] of New Jersey and is between France and Italy.”

Borders with Germany, Austria and Liechtenstein are not mentioned, but at least nobody is suggesting Switzerland is close to Sweden.

Switzerland is a real country. Photo: Anthony Beck on Pexels

Why is Switzerland so rich?

Switzerland does have a reputation of being a prosperous nation, so the question about its wealth is legitimate.

What is the answer?

“Historically, economic and political policies have helped Switzerland to be the most advanced economy in the world. Switzerland becomes so rich because of its stable political and economic system. Most wealthy individuals place their money in Switzerland because they trust the system and its neutrality.”

More information about Switzerland’s prosperity can be found here:

Why is Swiss cheese the only cheese with holes in it?

We don’t know for sure that cheeses made in other countries have no holes, but pertaining specifically to this Google query, the top reply is:

“Under the specific conditions that Swiss cheese is made, the P. shermanii produce a gas: carbon dioxide. Because Swiss cheese is made at a warm temperature – around 70 degrees Fahrenheit – the cheese is soft and malleable. So as the bacteria grow, the gases they emit end up creating round openings.”

Google has answers to everything

Google has answers to everything. Image by Firmbee from Pixabay

Is there a Swiss language?

This is a tricky one if you’re not familiar with Switzerland. 

A simple, but nevertheless correct answer on Google is this: “The four official languages are German, French, Italian, and Romansh. Each of them is spoken in different regions.”

Is Swiss chocolate the best?

Well, it depends on who you ask.

Scores of Belgians will likely disagree, but in the very least Switzerland’s chocolate has the reputation of being the best — and the Swiss will not tolerate any dissent on this matter.

What is the top answer on Google?

“Swiss products are generally renowned for their quality, and chocolate is no exception. In fact, this quality is not only reflected in the selected raw materials but is also linked to the expertise in this sector.”

While this comment may indeed be true, it is not totally unbiased: it was provided by an organisation called House of Switzerland, whose goal it is to promote Swiss products abroad.

Is Switzerland a cheap country to visit?

Please don’t laugh. You know the answer, but many people abroad may not.

As far-fetched as it sounds, it is possible that somewhere out there someone is saying, “Let’s go visit Switzerland. I hear it is really inexpensive there.”

The reply is clear: “Switzerland is one of the most expensive countries in Europe and really, in the whole world. Accommodation, food and other expenses are much higher than elsewhere.”

Are there things you would like to know about Switzerland? If so, ask us.

‘Grabesruhe’: What are Switzerland’s strict rules around burials?

Switzerland, as you might expect, has strict rules regarding laying people to rest. They can vary depending on the canton, but Lily Töngi-Andrews explains why people shouldn't expect to rest in eternal peace in Switzerland.

Published: 10 November 2022 16:24 CET
For the unassuming foreigner visiting a Swiss cemetery, they may be surprised to see that many of the headstones will be dated back only 20 to 25 years.

Cremation is the preferred funeral rites in Switzerland, however, earth burials are still a thing – for an alloted time anyway.

More than 80 percent of the deceased, according to the Swiss Funeral Institute, are cremated. Ashes can remain with family members, be scattered over lakes, rivers, favourite mountains, placed in a columbarium or buried in a grave.

For the remainder who are buried in one of Switzerland’s neat and orderly cemeteries, it is not always their final resting place, thanks to Grabesruhe.

‘Time limit’

Grabesruhe translates as graveside rest and means there is a time limit to people’s ‘eternal’ resting peace.

From canton to canton the graveside rest period ranges from 20 to 30 years for the majority of adults that have been placed in a line or row grave – the next grave in line in a public graveyard – and are usually a cost-free option.

A graveyard in Lauterbrunnen, Canton of Bern.

A graveyard in Lauterbrunnen, Canton of Bern. Photo by Mortaza Shahed on Unsplash

Children under 12 years of age have a rest period of between 10 and 15 years, and children under six have eight years. Urns that have been buried are generally left for 10 years before they are removed or covered over. In some cantons it is 15 – 20 years.

Once the time has expired the remains are dealt with according to cantonal regulations. Notices are erected next to the plots to be recycled to advise visiting families that they can clear the graves if they wish. The notices are generally there for a year. Notices are also put in the official gazette. Some relatives may be written to directly if an address can be found.

After the interested parties remove gravestones, plants, adornments, pictures and crosses, the stones that are not taken will automatically be removed by the municipality and ground into coarse gravel for the walkways. The majority of graves are recycled by the cemetery garderners rather than removed by families.

What happens in different areas?

Frau Nicole Waldispühl, from the Friedental Friedhof in Lucerne, advised that at Friedental the remains are left in the grave and new bodies, or urns, are buried on top.

Many private graves remain for longer periods, particularly family graves, as they are paid by family members for an intitial 25 years and then renewable for 5 – 25 years or multiples of 25 years. One family grave has recently been paid to the year 2100. Other graves, once they have received Erhaltungswert, a conservation value, or heritage listing, are allowed to remain where upkeep is taken over by the cemetery/state.

Heritage listed graves that remain undisturbed contain famous people and those that have cultural, commercial, artistic, political and/or beatific value for the cemetery and municipality. Frau Waldispühl said that there are 1,200 graves at Friedental that have been heritage listed.

Other municipalities around Lake Zurich sow the cleared fields with grass and leave them unused for 10 to 20 years. When the fields are reused, graves are then placed according to ‘alternate use’, where an urn burial site becomes a coffin burial site and vice versa. Depending on land available, some fields may be left for 60 to 80 years before reuse.

In some burial grounds, bones and urns are removed, reburied in a communal grave or at the bottom of the new graves interred. Exhumation of the bodies is done en masse and in accordance with health authorities.

In municipalities in Bern, there are communal graves for those who don’t wish to be cremated but buried with no gravestones, plants or memorials. For a fee, names can be added to posts to the side of the plot.

In some cantons, for example Valais, it was common for the bones to be removed from the graves and stored in ossuaries that can still be visited – the most famous is at the Leuk charnel house.

As society moves away from traditional burials, in part due to availability of land and cost, Grabesruhe remains Swiss and efficient.

It does leave the question of how long is long enough for grieving families, and is the peace of the dead observed as bodies are exhumed, or new bodies buried on top, or even as ashes are scattered to the wind? 

