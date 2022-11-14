Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

No federal help for hard-hit households, Geneva offers financial assistance to its residents, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 14 November 2022 08:05 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Swiss donkeys deserve their own dwellings, the Federal Council said. Photo: Pixabay

Federal government won’t be helping households weather higher cost of living

Last week, the Federal Council has turned down a number of proposals to offer financial help to people struggling with increasing costs, a document prepared by the Economy Ministry and obtained by the Swiss media reveals.

All of the proposals, primarily aimed at low-income households, have been rejected, the media reported.

Among them were different forms of energy ‘allowances’ to offset the cost of electricity, as well as money to help reduce health insurance premiums.

Another possibility that has been examined — that of offering tax reductions to certain households — has also been turned down, as the legal basis needed to implement this measure cannot be created before 2024.

It is now up to individual cantons to offer financial assistance to its residents…(read below)

Geneva announces steps to help residents ‘protect’ purchasing power

The Council of State has decided last week to increase the amount of subsidies and housing allowances to protect the purchasing power of households. It also provides for an increase in family allowances and the maintenance package for recipients of social assistance.

“Inflation observed in recent months is causing a drop in disposable income for a large number of households, particularly in the middle class. The Council of State wants the people concerned to benefit from support to protect their purchasing power”, authorities said.

In this regard, the canton will offer higher healthcare premium subsidies, housing and family allowances, as well as welfare payments.

READ MORE:  Why Swiss workers are worse off despite rise in wages

Switzerland and France: Friends again

For more than a year, France was reported to snub Switzerland on the diplomatic arena because the latter purchased F-35 fighter jets from the United States, rather than France’s Rafale aircraft.

“This created some tension. There was a bit of resentment over this decision”, according to Ignazio Cassis, who is not only Switzerland’s president, but also its Foreign Minister.

However, the meeting on Friday in Paris between Cassis and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, “put an end to a year and a half of “tensions”, according to media reports.

“Switzerland and France are friends”, Cassis tweeted after the meeting.

MPs to vote on better living conditions for Swiss donkeys and mules

MP Anna Giacometti filed a motion in the parliament asking that the animal protection law be amended to include a rule that donkeys, mules and hinnies (offspring of a donkey and horse) live in special enclosures reserved just for them, and not be mixed with each other, as is currently the case.

“Horses cannot be social partners for donkeys, mules and hinnies, and vice versa”, the motion states.

Though this proposal may seem trivial to some, the Federal Council is recommending that MPs accept the parliamentary act. The vote will follow a debate on this issue.

READ MORE: Why does Switzerland have such strict animal rights laws compared to elsewhere?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swiss tenants are facing 'difficult times', the government is cutting public spending, and more news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 11 November 2022 08:12 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Finance Minister: Switzerland must ‘tighten its belt’

National Council’s MPs want to spend billions on the military, climate protection, and the reduction of health insurance premiums — all of which they consider hot-button issues.

However, even wealthy Switzerland is falling on harder times.

The outgoing Finance Minister Ueli Maurer is warning that “we have to tighten our belts here and there, and think carefully about what we want to spend the money on”.

As for where the spending has to be reduced, “it’s probably best to save a little everywhere – cross-sectional cuts across all areas of spending,” according to Maurer. “That will be necessary in the next few years”.

Swiss tenants are facing ‘difficult times’

Tenants are expected to experience hardships in the coming months, with the vacancy rates predicted to drop below 1 percent, according to a study released on Thursday by Raiffeisen bank.

The shortage of available accommodation will drive the rents upwards, the study found.

“Rising interest rates and construction costs are undermining incentives to build [new] homes,” said Martin Neff, the bank’s chief economist.

To make matters worse, Switzerland’s population continues to grow and wants ever-larger living spaces.

Since the beginning of the year, the vacancy rate has fallen from 1.54 to 1.31 percent at the national level, with some regional rental markets already experiencing the crisis; according to Neff, cantons of Geneva, Zurich and Zug have vacancy rates below 1 percent. This record drop mainly concerns rentals, though the vacancy rate is “very low” on the property market as well.

“Tenants will face a difficult period,” he predicts. “Those who move will soon face much higher rents. And the existing lease contracts will also experience a strong increase in the near future”.

Check out the site later on Friday to read our story on the outlook for the property market in 2023.

Drop in cross-border shopping tourism

The heyday of Swiss residents shopping In France, Italy, Germany and Austria to save money seem to be a thing of the past.

This is the conclusion of a new long-term study by the University of St. Gallen.

It found that in the past five years, shopping tourism has decreased by 10 percent, with Swiss consumers spending less money in border regions.

The main reason, according to Thomas Rudolph, the university’s director of the research centre for retail management, is the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021, which stopped people from shopping abroad due to entry restrictions.

A positive development for the Swiss economy during this period was that “the appreciation for local products increased massively”, he said.

Switzerland and the UK strengthen their cooperation in research and innovation

As both non-member countries are left out of EU’s research programmes, they joined forces to do their own work in this field.

On Thursday, Swiss economy Minister  Guy Parmelin and the UK Minister of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, George Freeman, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in these areas. 

The two countries will work side by side to “create stronger networking and cooperation between the research and innovation communities of both countries in  science and tech, such as quantum technology and artificial intelligence, the government said.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS