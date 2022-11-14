Read news from:
WORKING IN SWITZERLAND

Vaud, Basel, Zug: Where are Switzerland’s largest companies?

You may think that the biggest Swiss urban centres are also home to the country’s largest companies. But that is not necessarily so.

Published: 14 November 2022 16:43 CET
Vaud, Basel, Zug: Where are Switzerland’s largest companies?
Nestlé headquarters in Vevey, Vaud. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

Perhaps you believe that Switzerland’s main activity is centred on banks, watches, cheese, chocolate, and not much else.

While this view fits in well with many stereotypes about the country, it does not depict the whole picture.

In fact, Switzerland is home to a large number of international companies: in all, 850 have based their global or regional head offices here.

The reason, according to Switzerland Global Enterprise, the official promotion organisation for export and investment, is that “Switzerland offers an exceptional number of advantages: a strategic location in the heart of Europe, a high standard of living and secure and reliable infrastructure, as well as an attractive taxation system”.

But though logic may have it that most of these enterprises are headquartered in large cities like Zurich, Geneva, and Basel, this is only partially true.

Let’s see where the largest companies are located in Switzerland:

Vaud

Switzerland’s largest company, Nestlé — which manufactures a wide range of products, including baby food, bottled water, cereal, and chocolate — has a sprawling presence in a small (population about 20,000) town of Vevey.

Located on the shore of Lake Geneva in Vaud, the town is also known as the place where Charlie Chaplin spent the last 25 years of his life, and whose mansion is now a museum dedicated to his work.

Other big multinationals headquartered in Vaud are cigarette producer Philip Morris International, which employs 3,000 people in Lausanne, as well as Medtronic, a global producer of medical devices, whose European headquarters (and 750 employees) are located in a village of Tolochenaz.

Basel

Two large Swiss healthcare companies — Roche and Novartis — are based in this city, which is unofficially  known as the pharma capital of Switzerland.

Roche employs 13,6000 people in its core diagnostics and pharmaceutical divisions, while 8,000 people work on Novartis’ site, to which the company refers to as a “campus.”

Zug

The tiny canton of Zug has a high concentration of multinational companies, the largest of which is the mining giant, Glencore.

Other well-known corporations in the canton are appliance manufacturer Siemens, as well as a healthcare firm Johnson & Johnson.

What large companies are located in the two largest cities, Zurich and Geneva?

Among corporations that call Zurich their “home” are the  Swedish-Swiss multinational automation company ABB, AXA insurance company, UBS and Credit Suisse banks, and the Swiss division of Google.

What about Geneva?

Aside from some private banks, as well as Rolex watches, Geneva is also headquarters to multinationals like grain trader Cargill International and Procter & Gamble consumer goods.

Do any of these companies hire foreign nationals?

Part of the workforce in each of the above companies consists of foreign nationals.

Your best bet to be hired by one of them — aside from qualifications needed for specific positions — is to be a EU / EFTA national, or have either a B or C work permit. Those criteria, however, apply to all jobs in Switzerland.

If you want to see what positions are available, and how much they pay, you can check out each company’s website or you can send the recruitment department your CV to put on file.

SWITZERLAND EXPLAINED

Why Switzerland is home to so many international organisations

Switzerland may be best known for its cheese and chocolate, but it has another claim to fame as well: hundreds of international organisations, including the United Nations and world sports federations, are headquartered here.

Published: 24 October 2022 11:37 CEST
Why Switzerland is home to so many international organisations

For a small country, Switzerland has its fair share of various international agencies; in fact, Geneva alone hosts the highest number of global organisations in the world.

There is a good reason why this is so.

In a world continually shaken by conflicts and unrest, Switzerland has a well-founded reputation for political and economic stability, with its tradition of neutrality keeping the country safe and secure.

Switzerland also has a longstanding humanitarian history, as well as a knack for diplomacy and mediation — all of which make it a good location for organisations whose primary objective is to work out international conflicts and maintain peace.

Geneva: hub of multilateral diplomacy

The city was not chosen at random to host more than 40 international organisations, over 180 permanent missions, and 400 NGOs.

Aside of the above-mentioned tradition of neutrality, the choice of the Swiss city was based on a series of historical events, which built onto each other to create the right conditions for the international organisations to prosper.

And it all started with wars.

After a Swiss doctor, Henri Dunant, witnessed a bloody battle in Italy in 1859, he founded, four years later, the International Committee of the Red Cross in his hometown of Geneva.

The entrance of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum in Geneva. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

That event was not only the first to lay the foundation upon which the city’s humanitarian tradition would be built, but it also led to another milestone: the Geneva Conventions, the first of which was signed the same year, in 1863.

Decades later, in 1920, with the world devastated by WWI, the League of Nations, whose goal was to provide a forum for resolving international disputes, was established in Geneva.

In 1949, after yet another war ended, the League became the United Nations, which has been an integral part of Geneva ever since.

Today, the city is home to over 200 international agencies, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Trade Organisation (WTO), World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and many others.

In all, about 10,000 people from all over the world work for various UN agencies in Geneva.

But UN is not the only international presence in Switzerland

International Olympic Committee (IOC) is headquartered in Lausanne, and for a good reason: many sports federations have their headquarters in Switzerland.

In all, the country hosts over 56 world sports associations  including football governing body FIFA in Zurich, along with ski, handball, gymnastics, volleyball, rowing, archery, and other sports groups.

However, unlike UN agencies and NGOs, the sports federations — and international companies in general — have flocked to Switzerland less for its neutrality and humanitarian traditions and more for the economic perks it offers.

Experts believe this is due to the political, economic and financial conditions.

“Even in a time of crisis, Switzerland scored thanks to its stability, predictability and security”, said Patrik Wermelinger, member of the executive board of Switzerland Global Enterprise (SGE), which promotes the country abroad on behalf of the federal government and the cantons.

