For members
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: What you need to know about rental deposits in Switzerland
When you rent a flat or a house in Switzerland, you will have to put down an agreed-upon sum for your landlord as a form of security against damages and other mishaps.
Published: 15 November 2022 15:31 CET
This kind of damage you have to pay for yourself. Image by Paul Barlow from Pixabay
For members
PROPERTY
What’s the outlook for the Swiss property and rental market in 2023?
As anyone who has been trying to buy a house or rent an apartment in Switzerland knows, it is not an easy undertaking, especially in certain high-demand regions. We spoke to an expert to find out what the future holds.
Published: 11 November 2022 10:26 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments