EXPLAINED: What you need to know about rental deposits in Switzerland

When you rent a flat or a house in Switzerland, you will have to put down an agreed-upon sum for your landlord as a form of security against damages and other mishaps.

Published: 15 November 2022 15:31 CET
This kind of damage you have to pay for yourself. Image by Paul Barlow from Pixabay

A rental deposit is not a specifically Swiss thing — this form of down payment is required in many other countries as well when renting a dwelling.

This is how it works in Switzerland:

How much is the rental deposit?

The amount is spelled out in your lease, and can vary from one, two, or three months’ rent.

However, the landlord can’t ask you to put down more than the equivalent of three months’ rent.

Depending on your monthly rent, the deposit can add up to a tidy sum, so make sure you have that amount ready before you sign the contract — you will need to transfer the deposit to your landlord before the beginning of the tenancy; otherwise, you may not get the keys to the flat.

Where is this money kept?

You can be sure that your landlord can’t spend this money or use it for their own purposes.

By law, it is placed in a special account in a bank and is untouchable before you move out.

Not only that, but your landlord must let you know the name of the bank where your deposit is being held, so there is no secrecy (banking or otherwise) surrounding the whereabouts of this money.

Each year, according to Comparis consumer website, “the tenant receives an account statement listing the interest accrued and fees charged – which are usually paid by the landlord, although the tenant may be charged up to 50 francs per year”.

So this is something you should keep in mind as well.

Will you ever get the deposit money back?

That depends on the state of your apartment when you move out.

If you leave your flat in an impeccable condition (which is difficult to do, especially if you have kids and / or pets), then the money will be refunded to you in its entirety, usually within 30 days.

More likely than not, your apartment will need some work before it can be re-let to another tenant. However, this doesn’t mean you (or, more specifically, your rental deposit), will have to pay for it.

The rule is that if damages are in line with ordinary use — for instance, the carpet is worn down — it is up to the landlord to replace or clean it.

But if the damage goes beyond the ‘normal’ wear and tear — like a cigarette burn in the carpet — then the landlord is justified in using the rent deposit money for repairs.

The extent of the damage is assessed during the inventory of the flat that is done by landlord and tenant once all the furniture is removed.

READ MORE: Tenant or landlord: Who pays which costs in Switzerland?

A list of damages, as well as their cost, is then established. You can decide if you will do all the necessary repairs yourself and bring the apartment up to snuff, or the landlord will use the deposit money for this purpose.

If the repairs don’t exceed the amount of the deposit, you will receive the remainder back; if they do, you will have to pay the rest.

Are there options other than rental deposits?

The alternative to the bank deposit is the security deposit insurance, which would pay for any damages in the end.

A number of insurance companies offer this option, for an annual fee typically equivalent to 5 percent of the deposit.

However, it is up to your landlord to decide whether they will accept this insurance in lieu of a rental deposit.

READ MORE : What damage do tenants have to pay for in Switzerland?

What’s the outlook for the Swiss property and rental market in 2023?

As anyone who has been trying to buy a house or rent an apartment in Switzerland knows, it is not an easy undertaking, especially in certain high-demand regions. We spoke to an expert to find out what the future holds.

Published: 11 November 2022 10:26 CET
Whether you are planning to buy a property or rent one, this may not be the best time to do so.

“Rising interest rates, high immigration, and low construction activity – many factors have an impact on the domestic real estate market”, said a recent Credit Suisse study.

And things don’t look any better for 2023. When it comes to buying property, interest rates are forecast to go up. 

“Currently, the market is assuming an interest rate hike of 0.5 percentage points by the Swiss National Bank in December, and one of 0.25 percentage points in March 2023,” Felix Oeschger, analyst at Moneyland price comparison platform, told The Local.

He added that these rates “are likely to have already been priced into the real estate market and mortgages”.

The exact evolution, is however, difficult to forecast, Oeschger said.

“If the interest rate steps anticipated by the market are not sufficient to curb and ultimately reduce inflation, I expect mortgage rates to rise further in 2023. Such a scenario could be fuelled, for example, by an electricity shortage, further increasing energy prices.”

On the other hand, mortgage rates could fall if there is a significant recession in Switzerland — in which case the central bank “would probably be forced to ease monetary policy”.

At this point, however, that is an unlikely scenario.

While a recession could impact neighbouring countries this winter, Switzerland is expected to dodge it.

The reason is that Switzerland is “better equipped” to withstand the economic crisis.

“We believe that we can avoid a severe recession,” said Eric Scheidegger, chief economist and deputy director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

A more likely evolution is that a further tightening of monetary policy will be necessary to get inflation under control.

“Consequently, I expect mortgage rates to rise further in 2023. However, I think it is unlikely that interest rates will rise as sharply as they did at the beginning of 2022.”

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What the steep rise in Swiss interest rates could mean for you

What about rental properties?

Tenants are expected to experience hardships in the coming months, with the vacancy rates predicted to drop below 1 percent, according to a study released on Thursday by Raiffeisen bank.

The shortage of available accommodation will drive the rents upwards, the study found.

“Rising interest rates and construction costs are undermining incentives to build [new] homes,” said Martin Neff, the bank’s chief economist.

To make matters worse, Switzerland’s population continues to grow and is looking for ever-larger living spaces.

Since the beginning of the year, the vacancy rate has fallen from 1.54 to 1.31 percent at the national level, with some regional rental markets already experiencing the crisis.

According to Neff, cantons of Geneva, Zurich and Zug have vacancy rates below 1 percent. This record drop mainly concerns rentals, though the vacancy rate is “very low” on the property market as well.

Oeschger agrees that there are “very large” regional differences in vacancy rates.

“In the major centres of Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern and Lausanne, it is likely to remain very difficult to find a suitable apartment, as these regions have very low vacancy rates,” Oeschger said.

“In the other regions, however, the availability of rental apartments is significantly better in some cases.”

READ MORE: Where in Switzerland are you most likely to find flats for rent?
 

